Richardson Electronics Announces Date of Fourth Quarter Fiscal 2020 Conference Call

LAFOX, Ill., July 15, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Richardson Electronics, Ltd. (NASDAQ: RELL) plans to release its financial results for its fourth quarter and fiscal year ended May 30, 2020 after the close of business on Wednesday, July 22, 2020. The release will be distributed by GlobeNewswire and will be available on the Company’s website at www.rell.com.



On Thursday, July 23, 2020, at 9:00 a.m. CDT, Edward J. Richardson, Chairman and Chief Executive Officer, and Robert J. Ben, Chief Financial Officer, will host a conference call to discuss the Company’s fourth quarter and fiscal year 2020 results. A question and answer session will be included as part of the call’s agenda.

Participant Instructions

To listen to the call, please dial (USA/CANADA) (866) 784-8065 or (International) (602) 563-8684 and enter Conference ID: 2958443 approximately five minutes prior to the start of the call. A replay of the call will be available beginning at 1:00 p.m. CDT on July 23, 2020, for seven days. The telephone number for the replay is (800) 585-8367; Conference ID: 2958443.

