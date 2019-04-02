Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Nasdaq  >  Richardson Electronics, Ltd.    RELL

RICHARDSON ELECTRONICS, LTD.

(RELL)
Add to my list  
My previous session
Most popular
Manage my lists
  Report  
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsCalendarCompanyFinancialsRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsOfficial PublicationsSector newsAnalyst Recommendations

Richardson Electronics Announces Date of Third Quarter Fiscal 2019 Conference Call

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
04/02/2019 | 05:01pm EDT

LAFOX, Ill., April 02, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Richardson Electronics, Ltd. (NASDAQ: RELL) plans to release its financial results for its third quarter ended March 2, 2019 after the close of business on Tuesday, April 9, 2019. The release will be distributed by GlobeNewswire and will be available on the Company’s website at www.rell.com.

On Wednesday, April 10, 2019, at 9:00 a.m. CDT, Edward J. Richardson, Chairman and Chief Executive Officer, and Robert J. Ben, Chief Financial Officer, will host a conference call to discuss the Company’s third quarter results for fiscal year 2019.  A question and answer session will be included as part of the call’s agenda. The entry link to join the conference on your computer:  http://ems8.intellor.com/login/814035 and then dial into the conference: 1-877-369-5230 or for International calls 1-617-668-3632; Access Code: 0530219##. A replay of the call will be available beginning at 10:00 a.m. CDT on April 11, 2019, for seven days.  The toll-free telephone number for the replay is (844) 399-9561 and International replay is 302-721-6879.  If you need technical assistance, please call the AT&T Help Desk at 1-888-796-6118 or 1-847-562-7015.

About Richardson Electronics

Richardson Electronics, Ltd. is a leading global provider of engineered solutions, power grid and microwave tubes and related consumables; power conversion and RF and microwave components; high value flat panel detector solutions, replacement parts, tubes and service training for diagnostic imaging equipment; and customized display solutions. We serve customers in the alternative energy, healthcare, aviation, broadcast, communications, industrial, marine, medical, military, scientific and semiconductor markets. The Company’s strategy is to provide specialized technical expertise and “engineered solutions” based on our core engineering and manufacturing capabilities. The Company provides solutions and adds value through design-in support, systems integration, prototype design and manufacturing, testing, logistics and aftermarket technical service and repair through its global infrastructure. More information is available at www.rell.com.

Richardson Electronics common stock trades on the NASDAQ Global Select Market under the ticker symbol RELL.

For Details Contact:  40W267 Keslinger Road 
Edward J. RichardsonRobert Ben PO BOX 393 
Chairman and CEOEVP & CFOLaFox, IL 60147-0393 USA 
Phone:  (630) 208-2205(630) 208-2203(630) 208-2200 | Fax: (630) 208-2550 

 

 

RELLlogoPMS300highres.jpg


© GlobeNewswire 2019
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news on RICHARDSON ELECTRONICS, LT
05:01pRichardson Electronics Announces Date of Third Quarter Fiscal 2019 Conference..
GL
03/25RICHARDSON ELECTRONICS : to Present at the Spring Investor Summit
PU
03/14RICHARDSON ELECTRONICS LTD/DE : Change in Directors or Principal Officers (form ..
AQ
03/07RICHARDSON ELECTRONICS : to Present at the 2019 LD Micro Virtual Conference
PU
02/07RICHARDSON ELECTRONICS, LTD. : Ex-dividend day for
FA
01/10RICHARDSON ELECTRONICS LT : DE MANAGEMENT'S DISCUSSION AND ANALYSIS OF FINANCIAL..
AQ
01/09RICHARDSON ELECTRONICS : Fiscal 2Q Earnings Snapshot
AQ
01/09Richardson Electronics Reports Continued Sales Growth in Its Second Quarter F..
GL
01/02RICHARDSON ELECTRONICS : Announces Date of Second Quarter Fiscal 2019 Conference..
AQ
2018Investor Expectations to Drive Momentum within Richardson Electronics, Encore..
AQ
More news
Financials ($)
Sales 2019 175 M
EBIT 2019 2,70 M
Net income 2019 1,70 M
Debt 2019 -
Yield 2019 3,72%
P/E ratio 2019 -
P/E ratio 2020 -
Capi. / Sales 2019 0,40x
Capi. / Sales 2020 -
Capitalization 70,6 M
Chart RICHARDSON ELECTRONICS, LTD.
Duration : Period :
Richardson Electronics, Ltd. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends RICHARDSON ELECTRONICS, LT
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishBearishBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Managers
NameTitle
Edward J. Richardson Chairman, President & Chief Executive Officer
Wendy S. Diddell Chief Operating Officer & Executive Vice President
Robert J. Ben CFO, Secretary & Chief Accounting Officer
Paul J. Plante Lead Independent Director
Jacques Belin Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
RICHARDSON ELECTRONICS, LTD.-25.83%74
KEYENCE CORPORATION28.84%75 634
SCHNEIDER ELECTRIC SE18.45%45 420
EMERSON ELECTRIC17.37%42 083
NIDEC CORPORATION20.00%37 708
DAIKIN INDUSTRIES, LTD.13.43%34 284
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
Premium service
About