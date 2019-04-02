Richardson Electronics Announces Date of Third Quarter Fiscal 2019 Conference Call

LAFOX, Ill., April 02, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Richardson Electronics, Ltd. (NASDAQ: RELL) plans to release its financial results for its third quarter ended March 2, 2019 after the close of business on Tuesday, April 9, 2019. The release will be distributed by GlobeNewswire and will be available on the Company’s website at www.rell.com.



On Wednesday, April 10, 2019, at 9:00 a.m. CDT, Edward J. Richardson, Chairman and Chief Executive Officer, and Robert J. Ben, Chief Financial Officer, will host a conference call to discuss the Company’s third quarter results for fiscal year 2019. A question and answer session will be included as part of the call’s agenda. The entry link to join the conference on your computer: http://ems8.intellor.com/login/814035 and then dial into the conference: 1-877-369-5230 or for International calls 1-617-668-3632; Access Code: 0530219##. A replay of the call will be available beginning at 10:00 a.m. CDT on April 11, 2019, for seven days. The toll-free telephone number for the replay is (844) 399-9561 and International replay is 302-721-6879. If you need technical assistance, please call the AT&T Help Desk at 1-888-796-6118 or 1-847-562-7015.

About Richardson Electronics

Richardson Electronics, Ltd. is a leading global provider of engineered solutions, power grid and microwave tubes and related consumables; power conversion and RF and microwave components; high value flat panel detector solutions, replacement parts, tubes and service training for diagnostic imaging equipment; and customized display solutions. We serve customers in the alternative energy, healthcare, aviation, broadcast, communications, industrial, marine, medical, military, scientific and semiconductor markets. The Company’s strategy is to provide specialized technical expertise and “engineered solutions” based on our core engineering and manufacturing capabilities. The Company provides solutions and adds value through design-in support, systems integration, prototype design and manufacturing, testing, logistics and aftermarket technical service and repair through its global infrastructure. More information is available at www.rell.com.

Richardson Electronics common stock trades on the NASDAQ Global Select Market under the ticker symbol RELL.

For Details Contact: 40W267 Keslinger Road Edward J. Richardson Robert Ben PO BOX 393 Chairman and CEO EVP & CFO LaFox, IL 60147-0393 USA Phone: (630) 208-2205 (630) 208-2203 (630) 208-2200 | Fax: (630) 208-2550







