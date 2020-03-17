Richardson Electronics Now Global Distributor for Custom MMIC – A Qorvo Company

Log in
03/17/2020 | 12:01pm EDT

LAFOX, Ill., March 17, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Richardson Electronics, Ltd. (NASDAQ: RELL) announced it will be distributing products from Custom MMIC, a Qorvo company. Custom MMIC is a leading supplier of high-performance GaAs and GaN monolithic microwave integrated circuits (MMICs) for defense, aerospace and commercial applications. Qorvo® (Nasdaq:QRVO), is a global provider of innovative RF solutions which completed its acquisition of Custom MMIC on February 19, 2020.  

As part of Qorvo’s Infrastructure and Defense Products (IDP) business, the Custom MMIC team will continue to expand its millimeter wave (mmWave) capabilities for products used in defense phased array and AESA radars, electronic warfare, satellite communications, wireless backhaul and microwave test equipment.

Richardson Electronics – Power & Microwave Technologies Group is a global channel partner for RF and microwave components, power electronics, and world-class electron devices. As a global company, Richardson Electronics provides solutions and adds value through design-in support, systems integration, prototype design and manufacturing, testing, logistics, and aftermarket technical service and repair.

“We are very excited that Custom MMIC has become part of the Qorvo family and product portfolio.   Custom MMIC has great products for some of our focus markets including Test and Measurement, and Radar/ Defense. With our global demand creation model we look forward to supporting Custom MMIC products and customers,” said Greg Peloquin, Executive Vice President of Richardson Electronics’ Power & Microwave Technologies group.

About Richardson Electronics – Power & Microwave Technologies

For over 70 years, Richardson Electronics has been your industry-leading global provider of engineered solutions, RF & microwave and power products. Richardson Electronics’ Power & Microwave Technologies group focuses on what we do best: identify and design disruptive technologies, introduce new products on a global basis, develop solutions for our customers, and provide exceptional worldwide support. As a global company, we provide solutions and add value through design-in support, systems integration, prototype design and manufacturing, testing, logistics, and aftermarket technical service and repair—all through our existing global infrastructure. More information is available at: www.rellpower.com.

About Richardson Electronics, Ltd.

Richardson Electronics, Ltd. is a leading global provider of engineered solutions, power grid and microwave tubes and related consumables; power conversion and RF and microwave components, flat panel detector solutions and replacement parts for diagnostic imaging equipment; and customized display solutions.  We serve customers in the alternative energy, healthcare, aviation, broadcast, communications, industrial, marine, medical, military, scientific and semiconductor markets. The Company’s strategy is to provide specialized technical expertise and “engineered solutions” based on our core engineering and manufacturing capabilities. The Company provides solutions and adds value through design-in support, systems integration, prototype design and manufacturing, testing, logistics, and aftermarket technical service and repair through its global infrastructure. More information is available at www.rell.com.

Richardson Electronics common stock trades on the NASDAQ Global Select Market under the ticker symbol RELL.

About Custom MMIC
Chelmsford, Massachusetts-based Custom MMIC was founded in 2006 and has extensive experience developing MMICs at frequencies up to 70 GHz. Custom MMIC adds small signal mmWave expertise and a portfolio of more than 180 standard products including LNAs, mixers, attenuators, phase shifters and switches. It is now part of Qorvo www.custommmic.com

About Qorvo
Qorvo (Nasdaq: QRVO) makes a better world possible by providing innovative Radio Frequency (RF) solutions at the center of connectivity. We combine product and technology leadership, systems-level expertise and global manufacturing scale to quickly solve our customers' most complex technical challenges. Qorvo serves diverse high-growth segments of large global markets, including advanced wireless devices, wired and wireless networks and defense radar and communications. We also leverage unique competitive strengths to advance 5G networks, cloud computing, the Internet of Things, and other emerging applications that expand the global framework interconnecting people, places and things. Visit www.qorvo.com  to learn how Qorvo connects the world.

Qorvo is a registered trademark of Qorvo, Inc. in the U.S. and in other countries. All other trademarks are the property of their respective owners.

For Details Contact:                            
Chris Marshall
CTO/VP of Marketing                                       
Phone: (630) 208-2222                          
chrism@rell.com


