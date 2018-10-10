Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Nasdaq  >  Richardson Electronics, Ltd.    RELL

RICHARDSON ELECTRONICS, LTD. (RELL)
Add to my list  
My previous session
Most popular
Manage my lists
  Report  
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsCalendarCompanyFinancialsRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsOfficial PublicationsSector newsTweets

Richardson Electronics Reports First Quarter Fiscal 2019 Profit and Declares Quarterly Cash Dividend

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
10/10/2018 | 11:01pm CEST

LAFOX, Ill., Oct. 10, 2018 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Richardson Electronics, Ltd. (NASDAQ: RELL) today reported financial results for its first quarter ended September 1, 2018. The Company also announced that its Board of Directors declared a $0.06 per share quarterly cash dividend. 

First Quarter Results

Net sales for the first quarter of fiscal 2019 increased 19.4% to $44.2 million compared to net sales of $37.0 million in the prior year’s first quarter. There were 13 weeks in the first quarter of fiscal 2019 compared to 14 weeks in last year’s first quarter. Sales increased $5.7 million for PMT and $1.4 million for Canvys. PMT sales were higher in power conversion and RF and microwave components, RF and microwave tubes and specialty products sold into the semiconductor wafer fabrication capital equipment market. Sales increased for Canvys due to new program wins and higher overall demand across both the U.S. and Europe. Sales also increased for Richardson Healthcare by $0.1 million due to higher equipment and CT Tube sales, partially offset by lower sales of diagnostic imaging parts.

Gross margin increased to $14.0 million, or 31.6% of net sales during the first quarter of fiscal 2019, compared to $12.1 million, or 32.8% of net sales during the first quarter of fiscal 2018. Margin decreased as a percent of net sales primarily due to a less favorable product mix in both PMT and Richardson Healthcare. Canvys margin as a percent of net sales increased primarily due to an improved product mix and lower costs on selected products sold.

Operating expenses increased to $13.1 million for the first quarter of fiscal 2019, compared to $12.3 million for the first quarter of fiscal 2018. This increase was a result of additional compensation and other expenses primarily related to the increase in net sales. Operating expenses as a percent of net sales decreased to 29.7% in the current quarter from 33.3% in last year’s first quarter.

The Company reported $0.9 million of operating income for the first quarter of fiscal 2019 compared to operating income of $15,000 in the prior year’s first quarter, which included a $0.2 million gain on the disposal of a building.

Other expense for the first quarter of fiscal 2019, primarily foreign exchange, was $0.2 million, compared to other expense of $0.1 million for the first quarter of fiscal 2018.

The income tax provision of $0.3 million for the first quarter of fiscal 2019 reflected a provision for foreign income taxes based on the current quarter’s geographical distribution of income and no U.S. tax benefit due to the valuation allowance recorded against the net operating loss. 

Net income for the first quarter of fiscal 2019 was $0.4 million, compared to a net loss of $0.1 million in the first quarter of fiscal 2018. Earnings per common share (diluted) in the first quarter of fiscal 2019 were $0.03.

CASH DIVIDEND

The Company also announced today that its Board of Directors declared a $0.06 quarterly dividend per share to holders of common stock and a $0.054 cash dividend per share to holders of Class B common stock. The dividend will be payable on November 21, 2018, to common stockholders of record as of November 7, 2018.

Cash and investments at the end of the first quarter of fiscal 2019 were $54.8 million compared to $60.5 million at the end of fiscal 2018 and $61.4 million at the end of the first quarter of fiscal 2018. The use of cash in the first quarter of 2019 was primarily due to payments for accounts payable transactions from the fourth quarter of fiscal 2018. During the first quarter of fiscal 2019, the Company did not repurchase any shares of its common stock under the existing share repurchase authorization. Currently, there are 11.0 million outstanding shares of common stock and 2.1 million outstanding shares of Class B common stock.

OUTLOOK

“I am pleased to report an operating income of $0.9 million for the first quarter of fiscal 2019 as compared to a $15,000 operating income in the first quarter of fiscal 2018,” said Edward J. Richardson, Chairman, Chief Executive Officer, and President. “Achieving a 19.4% increase in revenue over the prior year is a good start. We will need to stay focused on our key initiatives as we face a temporary slowdown in the semiconductor wafer fab market. We continue to be excited about the growth in PMT associated with our investments in new power and microwave technologies, as well as the introduction of our new ALTA750TM CT Tube,” Mr. Richardson concluded.

CONFERENCE CALL INFORMATION

On Thursday, October 11, 2018, at 9:00 a.m. CDT, Edward J. Richardson, Chairman and Chief Executive Officer, and Robert J. Ben, Chief Financial Officer, will host a conference call to discuss the Company’s first quarter results for fiscal year 2019. A question and answer session will be included as part of the call’s agenda. To listen to the call, please dial (888) 339-2688 and enter passcode 30310391 approximately five minutes prior to the start of the call. A replay of the call will be available beginning at 12:00 a.m. CDT on October 12, 2018, for seven days. The telephone numbers for the replay are (USA) (888) 286-8010 and (International) (617) 801-6888; passcode 75478104. 

FORWARD-LOOKING STATEMENTS

This release includes certain “forward-looking” statements as defined by the Securities and Exchange Commission. Statements in this press release regarding the Company’s business which are not historical facts represent “forward-looking” statements that involve risks and uncertainties. For a discussion of such risks and uncertainties, which could cause actual results to differ from those contained in the forward-looking statements, see Item 1A, “Risk Factors” in the Company’s Annual Report on Form 10-K filed on August 2, 2018. The Company assumes no responsibility to update the “forward-looking” statements in this release as a result of new information, future events, or otherwise.

ABOUT RICHARDSON ELECTRONICS, LTD.

Richardson Electronics, Ltd. is a leading global provider of engineered solutions, power grid and microwave tubes and related consumables; power conversion and RF and microwave components; high value flat panel detector solutions, replacement parts, tubes and service training for diagnostic imaging equipment; and customized display solutions. We serve customers in the alternative energy, healthcare, aviation, broadcast, communications, industrial, marine, medical, military, scientific and semiconductor markets. The Company’s strategy is to provide specialized technical expertise and “engineered solutions” based on our core engineering and manufacturing capabilities. The Company provides solutions and adds value through design-in support, systems integration, prototype design and manufacturing, testing, logistics, and aftermarket technical service and repair through its global infrastructure. More information is available at www.rell.com.

Richardson Electronics common stock trades on the NASDAQ Global Select Market under the ticker symbol RELL.

      
Richardson Electronics, Ltd.
Consolidated Balance Sheets
(in thousands, except per share amounts)
  Unaudited  Audited
  September 1,
2018		  June 2, 2018
Assets       
Current assets:       
Cash and cash equivalents $52,478  $60,465
Accounts receivable, less allowance of $315 and $309, respectively  22,885   22,892
Inventories, net  50,267   50,720
Prepaid expenses and other assets  3,691   3,747
Investments - current  2,300   
Total current assets  131,621   137,824
Non-current assets:       
Property, plant and equipment, net  18,975   18,232
Goodwill  6,332   6,332
Intangible assets, net  2,949   3,014
Non-current deferred income taxes  855   927
Total non-current assets  29,111   28,505
Total assets $160,732  $166,329
Liabilities and Stockholders’ Equity       
Current liabilities:       
Accounts payable $14,145  $19,603
Accrued liabilities  10,917   10,343
Total current liabilities  25,062   29,946
Non-current liabilities:       
Non-current deferred income tax liabilities  281   281
Other non-current liabilities  924   921
Total non-current liabilities  1,205   1,202
Total liabilities  26,267   31,148
Stockholders’ equity       
Common stock, $0.05 par value; issued and outstanding 10,951 shares at September 1, 2018 and 10,806 shares at June 2, 2018  547   540
Class B common stock, convertible, $0.05 par value; issued and outstanding 2,097 shares at September 1, 2018 and 2,137 shares at June 2, 2018  105   107
Preferred stock, $1.00 par value, no shares issued     
Additional paid-in-capital  60,413   60,061
Common stock in treasury, at cost, no shares at September 1, 2018 and June 2, 2018     
Retained earnings  69,774   70,107
Accumulated other comprehensive income  3,626   4,366
Total stockholders’ equity  134,465   135,181
Total liabilities and stockholders’ equity $160,732  $166,329
        


    
Richardson Electronics, Ltd.
Unaudited Consolidated Statements of Comprehensive (Loss) Income
(in thousands, except per share amounts)
    
  Three Months Ended 
  September 1,
2018		  September 2,
2017		 
Statements of Comprehensive (Loss) Income        
Net sales $44,157  $36,995 
Cost of sales  30,204   24,847 
Gross profit  13,953   12,148 
Selling, general and administrative expenses  13,099   12,324 
Gain on disposal of assets     (191)
Operating income  854   15 
Other (income) expense:        
Investment/interest income  (126)  (134)
Foreign exchange loss  286   201 
Other, net  (8)  (4)
Total other expense  152   63 
Income (loss) before income taxes  702   (48)
Income tax provision  271   64 
Net income (loss)  431   (112)
Foreign currency translation (loss) gain, net of tax  (740)  2,121 
Fair value adjustments on investments loss     (14)
Comprehensive (loss) income $(309) $1,995 
Net income (loss) per share:        
Common shares - Basic $0.03  $(0.01)
Class B common shares - Basic $0.03  $(0.01)
Common shares – Diluted $0.03  $(0.01)
Class B common shares - Diluted $0.03  $(0.01)
Weighted average number of shares:        
Common shares – Basic  10,829   10,712 
Class B common shares – Basic  2,132   2,137 
Common shares – Diluted  10,982   10,712 
Class B common shares – Diluted  2,132   2,137 
Dividends per common share $0.060  $0.060 
Dividends per Class B common share $0.054  $0.054 
         


    
Richardson Electronics, Ltd.
Unaudited Consolidated Statements of Cash Flows
(in thousands)
    
  Three Months Ended 
  September 1,
2018		  September 2,
2017		 
Operating activities:        
Net income (loss) $431  $(112)
Adjustments to reconcile net income (loss) to cash used in operating activities:        
Depreciation and amortization  764   732 
Inventory provisions  215   162 
Gain on sale of investments     (25)
Gain on disposal of assets     (191)
Share-based compensation expense  165   101 
Deferred income taxes  58   (4)
Change in assets and liabilities:        
Accounts receivable  (198)  2,047 
Inventories  77   (2,613)
Prepaid expenses and other assets  37   (258)
Accounts payable  (5,419)  (2,755)
Accrued liabilities  227   726 
Other  13   (267)
Net cash used in operating activities  (3,630)  (2,457)
Investing activities:        
Capital expenditures  (1,072)  (1,015)
Proceeds from sale of assets     276 
Proceeds from maturity of investments     4,000 
Purchases of investments  (2,300)   
Proceeds from sales of available-for-sale securities     151 
Purchases of available-for-sale securities     (151)
Other     (3)
Net cash (used in) provided by investing activities  (3,372)  3,258 
Financing activities:        
Proceeds from issuance of common stock  192    
Cash dividends paid  (764)  (758)
Net cash used in financing activities  (572)  (758)
Effect of exchange rate changes on cash and cash equivalents  (413)  1,059 
(Decrease) increase in cash and cash equivalents  (7,987)  1,102 
Cash and cash equivalents at beginning of period  60,465   55,327 
Cash and cash equivalents at end of period $52,478  $56,429 
         


Richardson Electronics, Ltd. 
Net Sales and Gross Profit 
For the First Quarter of Fiscal 2019 and Fiscal 2018 
(in thousands) 
              
By Strategic Business Unit:                                
              
Net Sales             
 Q1 FY19     Q1 FY18 % Change 
PMT$34,769     $29,124  19.4%
Canvys 7,173      5,765  24.4%
Healthcare 2,215      2,106  5.2%
Total$44,157     $36,995  19.4%
              
Gross Profit  
 Q1 FY19 % of Net Sales  Q1 FY18 % of Net Sales 
PMT$11,007  31.7% $9,574  32.9%
Canvys 2,313  32.2%  1,546  26.8%
Healthcare 633  28.6%  1,028  48.8%
Total$13,953  31.6% $12,148  32.8%
              

 

For Details Contact:    
Edward J. RichardsonRobert J. Ben   
Chairman and CEOEVP & CFO   
Phone: (630) 208-2205(630) 208-2203   

 

RELLlogoPMS300highres.jpg


© GlobeNewswire 2018
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news on RICHARDSON ELECTRONICS, LT
11:13pRICHARDSON ELECTRONICS : Fiscal 1Q Earnings Snapshot
AQ
11:01pRichardson Electronics Reports First Quarter Fiscal 2019 Profit and Declares ..
GL
10/03Richardson Electronics Announces Date of First Quarter Fiscal 2019 Conference..
GL
09/24RICHARDSON ELECTRONICS : MILITARY $65,395 Federal Contract Awarded to Richardson..
AQ
08/17RICHARDSON HEALTHCARE ANNOUNCES ISO : 2016 Certification
AQ
08/17RICHARDSON ELECTRONICS : Healthcare announces iso 13485 2016 certification
AQ
08/16RICHARDSON ELECTRONICS : Medical Devices Provider Richardson Healthcare Awarded ..
AQ
08/14RICHARDSON HEALTHCARE ANNOUNCES ISO : 2016 Certification
AQ
08/06RICHARDSON ELECTRONICS, LTD. : Ex-dividend day for
FA
08/02RICHARDSON ELECTRONICS LT : DE Management's Discussion and Analysis of Financial..
AQ
More news
News from SeekingAlpha
05:05pRichardson Electronics beats by $0.02, beats on revenue 
05:04pRichardson Electronics declares $0.06 dividend 
09/1450 Top Technology Dividend WallStars By Yield And Gains For September 
08/0350 Top Technology Dividend WallStars By Yield And Gains For August 
07/28Richardson Electronics Ltd (RELL) CEO Edward Richardson on Q4 2018 Results - .. 
Financials ($)
Sales 2019 176 M
EBIT 2019 6,10 M
Net income 2019 -
Debt 2019 -
Yield 2019 2,82%
P/E ratio 2019 -
P/E ratio 2020 -
Capi. / Sales 2019 0,52x
Capi. / Sales 2020 -
Capitalization 92,0 M
Chart RICHARDSON ELECTRONICS, LTD.
Duration : Period :
Richardson Electronics, Ltd. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends RICHARDSON ELECTRONICS, LT
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishBearishBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Managers
NameTitle
Edward J. Richardson Chairman, President & Chief Executive Officer
Wendy S. Diddell Chief Operating Officer & Executive Vice President
Robert J. Ben CFO, Secretary & Chief Accounting Officer
Paul J. Plante Lead Independent Director
Jacques Belin Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
RICHARDSON ELECTRONICS, LTD.27.00%92
KEYENCE CORPORATION-5.94%66 289
EMERSON ELECTRIC11.78%47 751
SCHNEIDER ELECTRIC SE-7.65%43 615
NIDEC CORPORATION-5.49%40 282
DAIKIN INDUSTRIES, LTD.7.68%37 787
MarketScreener.com :
About :
Stay Connected :
Partners :
Copyright © 2018 Surperformance. All rights reserved.