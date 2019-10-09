Richardson Electronics Reports First Quarter Fiscal 2020 Net Income and Declares Quarterly Cash Dividend
10/09/2019 | 05:01pm EDT
Healthcare and Display Businesses Grow Quarter over Quarter
Highlights
Net sales for the first quarter of fiscal 2020 of $40.7 million, down 7.9% from last year’s first quarter, primarily from the decline in the PMT semiconductor wafer fab equipment business.
Richardson Healthcare and Canvys net sales increased by 26.8% and 1.4%, respectively.
Gross margin increased to 31.9% of net sales for the first quarter of fiscal 2020 versus 31.6% of net sales for the prior year’s first quarter.
Operating expenses decreased $0.3 million to $12.8 million for the first quarter of fiscal 2020.
Net income of $0.2 million for the first quarter of fiscal 2020 compared to $0.4 million for last year’s first quarter and a net loss in the fourth quarter of fiscal 2019.
Earnings per common (diluted) share of $0.01 for the first quarter of fiscal 2020 compared to $0.03 per common (diluted) share for the first quarter of fiscal 2019.
Cash and investments of $46.5 million at August 31, 2019 versus $50.0 million at June 1, 2019.
LAFOX, Ill., Oct. 09, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Richardson Electronics, Ltd. (NASDAQ: RELL) today reported financial results for its first quarter ended August 31, 2019. The Company also announced that its Board of Directors declared a $0.06 per share quarterly cash dividend.
First Quarter Results
Net sales for the first quarter of fiscal 2020 decreased 7.9% to $40.7 million compared to net sales of $44.2 million in the prior year’s first quarter. PMT sales decreased $4.2 million primarily due to the decline in the semiconductor wafer fabrication equipment market, partially offset by higher sales of power conversion and RF and microwave components. Canvys sales increased by $0.1 million or 1.4% due to higher demand in its North American market. Richardson Healthcare sales increased $0.6 million or 26.8% as a result of higher sales of our ALTA750 TM CT tube and replacement parts for diagnostic imaging equipment.
Gross margin decreased to $13.0 million, or 31.9% of net sales during the first quarter of fiscal 2020, compared to $14.0 million, or 31.6% of net sales during the first quarter of fiscal 2019. Margin increased as a percent of net sales primarily due to favorable product mix and manufacturing over absorption in Richardson Healthcare, partially offset by unfavorable product mix and foreign exchange rates for Canvys.
Operating expenses were $12.8 million for the first quarter of fiscal 2020 compared to $13.1 million in the first quarter of fiscal 2019. The decrease in operating expenses resulted from lower employee benefits, IT and bad debt expenses. As a result, the Company reported an operating income of $0.1 million for the first quarter of fiscal 2020 compared to operating income of $0.9 million in the prior year’s first quarter.
Other income for the first quarter of fiscal 2020, including interest income and foreign exchange, was $0.2 million, compared to other expense of $0.2 million in the first quarter of fiscal 2019.
The income tax provision of $0.2 million for the first quarter of fiscal 2020 reflected a provision for foreign income taxes, which was lower than the prior year’s first quarter and no U.S. tax benefit due to the valuation allowance recorded against the net operating loss. The tax provision of $0.3 million in last year’s first quarter included a provision for foreign income taxes and no U.S. tax benefit due to the valuation allowance recorded against the net operating loss.
Net income for the first quarter of fiscal 2020 was $0.2 million compared to net income of $0.4 million in the first quarter of fiscal 2019. Earnings per common share (diluted) in the first quarter of fiscal 2020 were $0.01 compared to $0.03 per common share (diluted) in the prior year’s first quarter.
“We are pleased with the quarter over quarter growth in our Healthcare business. We are optimistic this trend will continue with increasing customer confidence in the ALTA750 TM CT tube as well as the recent approval to use the CE Mark opening up sales opportunities throughout Europe,“ said Edward J. Richardson, Chairman, Chief Executive Officer, and President. “Revenues resulting from our investments in new power and microwave technologies also continue to increase and Canvys is providing consistent growth helping offset the soft semiconductor wafer fab equipment market,” he concluded.
CASH DIVIDEND
The Company also announced today that its Board of Directors declared a $0.06 quarterly dividend per share to holders of common stock and a $0.054 cash dividend per share to holders of Class B common stock. The dividend will be payable on November 22, 2019, to common stockholders of record as of November 7, 2019.
Cash and investments at the end of the first quarter of fiscal 2020 were $46.5 million compared to $50.0 million at the end of the fourth quarter of fiscal 2019 and $54.8 million at the end of the first quarter of fiscal 2019. The Company spent $0.3 million during the quarter on capital expenditures primarily relating to our IT system and LaFox manufacturing business versus $1.1 million during the first quarter of fiscal 2019. During the first quarter of fiscal 2020, the Company did not repurchase any shares of its common stock. Currently, there are 11.0 million outstanding shares of common stock and 2.1 million outstanding shares of Class B common stock.
ABOUT RICHARDSON ELECTRONICS, LTD.
Richardson Electronics, Ltd. is a leading global provider of engineered solutions, power grid and microwave tubes and related consumables; power conversion and RF and microwave components; high value flat panel detector solutions, replacement parts, tubes and service training for diagnostic imaging equipment; and customized display solutions. We serve customers in the alternative energy, healthcare, aviation, broadcast, communications, industrial, marine, medical, military, scientific and semiconductor markets. The Company’s strategy is to provide specialized technical expertise and “engineered solutions” based on our core engineering and manufacturing capabilities. The Company provides solutions and adds value through design-in support, systems integration, prototype design and manufacturing, testing, logistics, and aftermarket technical service and repair through its global infrastructure. More information is available at www.rell.com.
Richardson Electronics common stock trades on the NASDAQ Global Select Market under the ticker symbol RELL.
Richardson Electronics, Ltd.
Consolidated Balance Sheets
(in thousands, except per share amounts)
Unaudited
Audited
August 31, 2019
June 1, 2019
Assets
Current assets:
Cash and cash equivalents
$
46,457
$
42,019
Accounts receivable, less allowance of $296 and $339, respectively
21,946
24,296
Inventories, net
54,137
53,232
Prepaid expenses and other assets
2,424
3,067
Investments - current
—
8,000
Total current assets
124,964
130,614
Non-current assets:
Property, plant and equipment, net
18,640
19,111
Intangible assets, net
2,696
2,763
Lease ROU asset
4,107
—
Non-current deferred income taxes
579
529
Total non-current assets
26,022
22,403
Total assets
$
150,986
$
153,017
Liabilities and Stockholders’ Equity
Current liabilities:
Accounts payable
$
12,906
$
16,943
Accrued liabilities
10,338
11,273
Lease liability current
1,541
—
Total current liabilities
24,785
28,216
Non-current liabilities:
Non-current deferred income tax liabilities
216
212
Lease liability non-current
2,678
—
Other non-current liabilities
692
832
Total non-current liabilities
3,586
1,044
Total liabilities
28,371
29,260
Stockholders’ equity
Common stock, $0.05 par value; issued and outstanding 11,029 shares at
August 31, 2019 and 10,957 shares at June 1, 2019
551
547
Class B common stock, convertible, $0.05 par value; issued and outstanding 2,097
shares at August 31, 2019 and June 1, 2019
105
105
Preferred stock, $1.00 par value, no shares issued
—
—
Additional paid-in-capital
61,200
61,012
Common stock in treasury, at cost, no shares at August 31, 2019 and June 1, 2019
—
—
Retained earnings
59,085
59,703
Accumulated other comprehensive income
1,674
2,390
Total stockholders’ equity
122,615
123,757
Total liabilities and stockholders’ equity
$
150,986
$
153,017
Richardson Electronics, Ltd.
Unaudited Consolidated Statements of Comprehensive Loss
(in thousands, except per share amounts)
Three Months Ended
August 31, 2019
September 1, 2018
Statements of Comprehensive Loss
Net sales
$
40,653
$
44,157
Cost of sales
27,702
30,204
Gross profit
12,951
13,953
Selling, general and administrative expenses
12,847
13,099
Loss on disposal of assets
1
—
Operating income
103
854
Other (income) expense:
Investment/interest income
(120
)
(126
)
Foreign exchange loss
(110
)
286
Other, net
(1
)
(8
)
Total other (income) expense
(231
)
152
Income before income taxes
334
702
Income tax provision
177
271
Net income
157
431
Foreign currency translation loss, net of tax
(716
)
(740
)
Comprehensive loss
$
(559
)
$
(309
)
Net income per share
Common shares - Basic
$
0.01
$
0.03
Class B common shares - Basic
$
0.01
$
0.03
Common shares - Diluted
$
0.01
$
0.03
Class B common shares - Diluted
$
0.01
$
0.03
Weighted average number of shares:
Common shares – Basic
10,990
10,829
Class B common shares – Basic
2,097
2,132
Common shares – Diluted
10,990
10,982
Class B common shares – Diluted
2,097
2,132
Dividends per common share
$
0.060
$
0.060
Dividends per Class B common share
$
0.054
$
0.054
Richardson Electronics, Ltd.
Unaudited Consolidated Statements of Cash Flows
(in thousands)
Three Months Ended
August 31, 2019
September 1, 2018
Operating activities:
Net income
$
157
$
431
Adjustments to reconcile net income to cash used in operating activities:
Depreciation and amortization
833
764
Inventory provisions
161
215
Loss on disposal of assets
1
—
Share-based compensation expense
188
165
Deferred income taxes
(48
)
58
Change in assets and liabilities:
Accounts receivable
2,161
(198
)
Inventories
(1,357
)
77
Prepaid expenses and other assets
625
37
Accounts payable
(3,955
)
(5,419
)
Accrued liabilities
(876
)
227
Other
56
13
Net cash used in operating activities
(2,054
)
(3,630
)
Investing activities:
Capital expenditures
(339
)
(1,072
)
Proceeds from maturity of investments
8,000
—
Purchases of investments
—
(2,300
)
Net cash provided by (used in) investing activities
7,661
(3,372
)
Financing activities:
Proceeds from issuance of common stock
—
192
Cash dividends paid
(775
)
(764
)
Payment of financing lease principal
(30
)
—
Other
4
—
Net cash used in financing activities
(801
)
(572
)
Effect of exchange rate changes on cash and cash equivalents
(368
)
(413
)
Increase (decrease) in cash and cash equivalents
4,438
(7,987
)
Cash and cash equivalents at beginning of period
42,019
60,465
Cash and cash equivalents at end of period
$
46,457
$
52,478
Richardson Electronics, Ltd.
Net Sales and Gross Profit
For the First Quarter of Fiscal 2020 and Fiscal 2019