Richly Field China Development : INSIDE INFORMATION UPDATE ON WINDING UP PETITION

RICHLY FIELD CHINA DEVELOPMENT LIMITED

裕 田 中 國 發 展 有 限 公 司

INSIDE INFORMATION

UPDATE ON WINDING UP PETITION

References are made to the announcements published by the Company dated 29 August 2019, 4 September 2019, 1 October 2019, 22 October 2019 and 31 October 2019 (the "Announcements"). Unless the context otherwise specified, capitalised terms used herein shall have the same meanings as those defined in the Announcements.

The Company hereby announces that, after trading hours of the Stock Exchange on 8 November 2019, the Company has entered into a supplemental agreement with the Lender concerning the extension of the repayment date for the remaining balance of the Settlement Sum under the Settlement Deed.