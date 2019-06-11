Richter Gedeon Vegyeszeti Gyar : Extraordinary announcement

​After the transaction, HNAM Inc.'s direct influence has decreased to 15.25% in the Company, while it has 10% indirect influence via the shares transferred to the Foundation's trust management.

The Foundation is obliged to exercise its voting rights in relation to the shares transferred to its trust management in accordance with the provisions of 3. § (5) and 3. § (6) of the Act XXX of 2019 on the Maecenas Universitatis Corvini Foundation and the asset transfer to the Maecenas Universitatis Corvini Foundation and the Corvinus University of Budapest.