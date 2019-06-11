Log in
RICHTER GEDEON VEGYESZETI GYAR NYRT

(GDRB)
Richter Gedeon Vegyeszeti Gyar : Extraordinary announcement

0
06/11/2019

​After the transaction, HNAM Inc.'s direct influence has decreased to 15.25% in the Company, while it has 10% indirect influence via the shares transferred to the Foundation's trust management.

The Foundation is obliged to exercise its voting rights in relation to the shares transferred to its trust management in accordance with the provisions of 3. § (5) and 3. § (6) of the Act XXX of 2019 on the Maecenas Universitatis Corvini Foundation and the asset transfer to the Maecenas Universitatis Corvini Foundation and the Corvinus University of Budapest.

Disclaimer

Gedeon Richter plc published this content on 11 June 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained herein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 11 June 2019 11:07:09 UTC
Financials (HUF)
Sales 2019 472 B
EBIT 2019 71 078 M
Net income 2019 72 382 M
Finance 2019 155 B
Yield 2019 2,27%
P/E ratio 2019 13,84
P/E ratio 2020 12,95
EV / Sales 2019 1,69x
EV / Sales 2020 1,50x
Capitalization 951 B
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus HOLD
Number of Analysts 8
Average target price 6 040  HUF
Spread / Average Target 18%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Gábor Orbán Chief Executive Officer & Director
Erik Attila Bogsch Executive Chairman
Attila Chikán Chairman-Supervisory Board
Gábor Gulácsi Chief Financial Officer & Director
William Henry Marie de Gelsey Honorary Chairman
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
RICHTER GEDEON VEGYESZETI GYAR NYRT0.00%3 426
OTSUKA HOLDINGS CO LTD-16.46%18 540
SUN PHARMACEUTICAL INDUSTRIES-6.61%14 452
ONO PHARMACEUTICAL CO., LTD.-10.89%9 671
SHANGHAI FOSUN PHARMACEUTICAL GROUP-2.58%8 795
TAISHO PHARMACEUTICAL HOLDINGS CO LTD-15.07%7 339
