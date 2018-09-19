Richter Gedeon Vegyeszeti Gyar : Pharmafarm SA re-obtains business licence from Romanian NAMMD

The revocation of the business licence was ruled by NAMMD on 21 June 2018 in response to a breach of Good Distribution Practice.

About Pharmafarm

Having been acquired by Richter in 2007, Pharmafarm through its six regional warehouses ensures an optimal territorial coverage adapted to the current needs of the local pharmaceutical market. The Company employed at the end of 2017 more than 500 people. As a member of Richter Group, Pharmafarm operates in a coordinated manner with Richter's retail pharmacy chain.

About Richter

Gedeon Richter Plc. (www.richter.hu), headquartered in Budapest/Hungary, is a major pharmaceutical company in Central Eastern Europe, with an expanding direct presence in Western Europe, in China and in Latin America. Having reached a market capitalisation of EUR 4.1 billion (USD 4.9 billion) by the end of 2017, Richter's consolidated sales were approximately EUR 1.4 billion (USD 1.6 billion) during the same year. The product portfolio of Richter covers many important therapeutic areas, including Women's Healthcare, Central Nervous System, and Cardiovascular areas. Having the largest R&D unit in Central Eastern Europe, Richter's original research activity focuses on CNS disorders. With its widely acknowledged steroid chemistry expertise, Richter is a significant player in the Women's healthcare field worldwide. Richter is also active in biosimilar product development.

