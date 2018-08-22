Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  BUDAPEST STOCK EXCHANGE  >  Richter Gedeon Vegyeszeti Gyar Nyrt    GDRB   HU0000123096

RICHTER GEDEON VEGYESZETI GYAR NYRT (GDRB)
Add to my list  
My previous session
Most popular
Manage my lists
  Report  
SummaryNewsAnalysisCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsofficial PublicationsSector newsTweets

Richter Gedeon Vegyeszeti Gyar : U.S. Food and Drug Administration issues Complete Response Letter for Ulipristal Acetate New Drug Application

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
08/22/2018 | 08:37am CEST

'DUBLIN, IRELAND - AUGUST 21, 2018 - Allergan plc (NYSE: AGN) today announced it received a Complete Response Letter (CRL) from the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) in response to the New Drug Application (NDA) for ulipristal acetate (UPA) for the treatment of abnormal uterine bleeding in women with uterine fibroids.

The letter from the FDA indicates it is not able to approve the ulipristal acetate NDA in its current form and is requesting additional information. The agency cited safety concerns regarding ESMYA post-marketing reports outside the United States. Allergan plans to meet with the FDA to discuss their comments and next steps.

'Allergan continues to believe in the need for novel treatment options for women who are looking for a non-surgical treatment for uterine fibroids,' said David Nicholson, Chief Research and Development Officer, Allergan. 'We intend to meet with the FDA to discuss the Complete Response Letter and determine the potential next steps for our ulipristal acetate NDA.'

The New Drug Application for ulipristal acetate included the results of a robust clinical trial program which included two U.S. Phase 3 clinical trials and all Phase 3 EU registration studies as well as real-world data in more than 700,000 women with uterine fibroids across 80 countries worldwide.'

For additional sections of the announcement, namely

- About ulipristal acetate

- About Allergan plc. and

- Forward-Looking Statement,

please visit Allergan's website at www.Allergan.com.

Disclaimer

Gedeon Richter plc published this content on 22 August 2018 and is solely responsible for the information contained herein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 22 August 2018 06:36:01 UTC
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news on RICHTER GEDEON VEGYESZETI
08:37aRICHTER GEDEON VEGYESZETI GYAR : U.S. Food and Drug Administration issues Comple..
PU
07/30RICHTER GEDEON VEGYESZETI GYAR : European Commission decision adopted CHMP opini..
PU
07/10RICHTER GEDEON VEGYESZETI GYAR : acquires all Bemfola® rights in respect of US
PU
06/22RICHTER GEDEON VEGYESZETI GYAR : Extraordinary Announcement
PU
06/21RICHTER GEDEON VEGYESZETI GYAR : Romanian NAMMD suspends business licence of Pha..
PU
06/01RICHTER GEDEON VEGYESZETI GYAR : CHMP adopted an opinion based on PRAC recommend..
PU
06/01RICHTER GEDEON VEGYESZETI GYAR NYRT : Ex-dividend day for final dividend
FA
05/18RICHTER GEDEON VEGYESZETI GYAR : Pharmacovigilance Risk Assessment Committee (PR..
PU
05/11RICHTER GEDEON VEGYESZETI GYAR : Payment of dividends by Chemical Works of Gedeo..
PU
04/25RICHTER GEDEON VEGYESZETI GYAR : Vinpocetine Market Set to Grow According to For..
AQ
More news
Financials (HUF)
Sales 2018 439 B
EBIT 2018 63 893 M
Net income 2018 63 181 M
Finance 2018 127 B
Yield 2018 1,91%
P/E ratio 2018 15,96
P/E ratio 2019 13,45
EV / Sales 2018 2,04x
EV / Sales 2019 1,79x
Capitalization 1 023 B
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 8
Average target price 6 340  HUF
Spread / Average Target 15%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Gábor Orbán Chief Executive Officer & Director
Erik Attila Bogsch Executive Chairman
Attila Chikán Chairman-Supervisory Board
Gábor Gulácsi Chief Financial Officer & Director
William Henry Marie de Gelsey Honorary Chairman
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
RICHTER GEDEON VEGYESZETI GYAR NYRT3 664
OTSUKA HOLDINGS CO LTD-3.45%24 564
SUN PHARMACEUTICAL INDUSTRIES11.48%21 517
ONO PHARMACEUTICAL CO., LTD.6.00%14 008
SHANGHAI FOSUN PHARMACEUTICAL GROUP-29.28%11 241
TAISHO PHARMACEUTICAL HOLDINGS CO LTD28.73%9 397
MarketScreener.com :
About :
Stay Connected :
Partners :
Copyright © 2018 Surperformance. All rights reserved.