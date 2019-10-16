Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  BUDAPEST STOCK EXCHANGE  >  Richter Gedeon Vegyeszeti Gyar Nyrt    RICHTER   HU0000123096

RICHTER GEDEON VEGYESZETI GYAR NYRT

(RICHTER)
  Report  
SummaryNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsAnalyst Recommendations

Richter Gedeon Vegyeszeti Gyar : and Mycovia signed a series of agreements for the commercialization and manufacture of a novel oral antifungal to treat RVVC

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
10/16/2019 | 02:43am EDT

​Under the terms of the agreement Richter shall make milestone payments related to the clinical development process. These payments shall extend over the next two years and will total USD 20 million. Additional development and sales milestone payments shall be due depending on the progress of the regulatory process and commercial success of the product. In addition, the two companies signed a royalty purchase agreement according to which Richter also acquires a certain portion of the net turnover of US sales of the product for the purchase price of USD 25 million.

'Expanding our core Women's Healthcare portfolio has been in the focus of Richter's strategy and we are confident that this recent project will successfully widen the scope of our existing portfolio,' stated Gábor Orbán, Chief Executive Officer of Richter.

'We are excited to partner with Gedeon Richter, a global leader in women's health, to develop and commercialize VT-1161 for the treatment of RVVC,' said Patrick Jordan, CEO of Mycovia Pharmaceuticals and Partner at NovaQuest Capital Management. 'RVVC affects 138 million women around the world, causing not only discomfort and pain but also emotional distress, all of which can have a profound impact on quality of life. With Gedeon Richter's strong market leadership in women's health, VT-1161 is well positioned to address the needs of millions of women suffering from RVVC.'

AboutVT-1161

VT-1161 is an orally available inhibitor of fungal CYP51 infection being developed by Mycovia for the treatment of Recurrent Vulvovaginal Candidiasis (RVVC) and onychomycosis. VT-1161 is designed to have greater selectivity, fewer side effects and improved efficacy.

About Recurrent Vulvovaginal Candidiasis

Recurrent Vulvovaginal Candidiasis is a debilitating, chronic infectious condition that affects millions of women. Primary symptoms include vaginal itching, burning, irritation and inflammation. Some women may experience abnormal vaginal discharge and painful sexual intercourse or urination, causing variable but often severe discomfort and pain. RVVC impacts quality of life, to a degree comparable to asthma and worse than diseases such as headache and migraine. In Europe, the standard of care treatment for RVVC has many drawbacks including limited effectiveness, safety concerns with chronic dosing, and inadequate ability to provide long-term protection.

About Mycovia Pharmaceuticals

Mycovia Pharmaceuticals has a passion for developing breakthrough therapies in areas of unmet medical need, with an initial focus in women's health. Their lead product candidate, VT-1161, is a novel, oral therapy for RVVC that is designed to have greater selectivity, fewer side effects and improved efficacy than current treatment options. VT-1161 received FDA Qualified Infectious Disease Product and Fast-Track designations to support its potential as the first FDA-approved treatment for RVVC. Mycovia also recognizes that there is tremendous potential for its oral fungal inhibitors to treat a range of multi-drug resistant fungal pathogens. For more information, please visit www.mycovia.com.

About Richter

Gedeon Richter Plc. (www.richter.hu), headquartered in Budapest/Hungary, is a major pharmaceutical company in Central Eastern Europe, with an expanding direct presence in Western Europe, in China and in Latin America. Having reached a market capitalization of EUR 3.2 billion (USD 3.6 billion) by the end of 2018, Richter's consolidated sales were approximately EUR 1.4 billion (USD 1.6 billion) during the same year. The product portfolio of Richter covers many important therapeutic areas, including Women's Healthcare, Central Nervous System and Cardiovascular areas. Having the largest R&D unit in Central Eastern Europe, Richter's original research activity focuses on CNS disorders. With its widely acknowledged steroid chemistry expertise, Richter is a significant player in the Women's Healthcare field worldwide. Richter is also active in biosimilar product development.

For more information:

Richter:

Investors:

Katalin Ördög: +36 1 431 5680

Media:

Zsuzsa Beke: +36 1 431 4888

Mycovia:

Tiffany Ahlers

Phone: 919-467-8539

Email: tahlers@mycovia.com

Media

FleishmanHillard

Anuj Baveja

Phone: 919-334-3782

Mobile: 551-587-2233

Email: anuj.baveja@fleishman.com

Disclaimer

Gedeon Richter plc published this content on 16 October 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 16 October 2019 06:42:09 UTC
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news on RICHTER GEDEON VEGYESZETI
02:43aRICHTER GEDEON VEGYESZETI GYAR : and Mycovia signed a series of agreements for t..
PU
09/20RICHTER GEDEON VEGYESZETI GYAR : announces approval in Japan of its licensed-out..
PU
08/20RICHTER GEDEON VEGYESZETI GYAR : launched Terrosa®, its biosimilar teriparatide ..
PU
08/08RICHTER GEDEON VEGYESZETI GYAR : Mitsubishi received regulatory approval for Car..
PU
06/21RICHTER GEDEON VEGYESZETI GYAR : and Allergan amended their license agreement fo..
PU
06/19RICHTER GEDEON VEGYESZETI GYAR NYRT : Ex-dividend day for final dividend
FA
06/11RICHTER GEDEON VEGYESZETI GYAR : Extraordinary announcement
PU
05/29ALLERGAN : and Gedeon Richter Receive U.S. FDA Approval for Expanded Use of VRAY..
AQ
05/28RICHTER GEDEON VEGYESZETI GYAR : Gedeon Richter and Allergan Receive U.S. FDA Ap..
PU
05/24RICHTER GEDEON VEGYESZETI GYAR : and Seqirus signed a license agreement for the ..
PU
More news
Financials (HUF)
Sales 2019 480 B
EBIT 2019 63 231 M
Net income 2019 63 412 M
Finance 2019 139 B
Yield 2019 2,09%
P/E ratio 2019 14,7x
P/E ratio 2020 12,9x
EV / Sales2019 1,62x
EV / Sales2020 1,48x
Capitalization 917 B
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 11
Average target price 5 832,55  HUF
Last Close Price 4 932,00  HUF
Spread / Highest target 29,8%
Spread / Average Target 18,3%
Spread / Lowest Target 3,41%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Gábor Orbán Chief Executive Officer & Director
Erik Attila Bogsch Executive Chairman
Attila Chikán Chairman-Supervisory Board
Gábor Gulácsi Chief Financial Officer & Director
William Henry Marie de Gelsey Honorary Chairman
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
RICHTER GEDEON VEGYESZETI GYAR NYRT0.00%3 046
OTSUKA HOLDINGS CO., LTD.-1.13%21 798
SUN PHARMACEUTICAL INDUSTRIES-7.83%13 318
ONO PHARMACEUTICAL CO., LTD.-11.66%8 999
SHANGHAI FOSUN PHARMACEUTICAL GROUP8.55%8 693
ZHEJIANG NHU CO LTD--.--%6 378
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
Premium service
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2019 Superformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar and vwd Group