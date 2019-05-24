Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  BUDAPEST STOCK EXCHANGE  >  Richter Gedeon Vegyeszeti Gyar Nyrt    GDRB   HU0000123096

RICHTER GEDEON VEGYESZETI GYAR NYRT

(GDRB)
  Report  
SummaryNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsOfficial PublicationsSector newsAnalyst Recommendations

Richter Gedeon Vegyeszeti Gyar : and Seqirus signed a license agreement for the commercialisation of cariprazine in Australia and New Zealand

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
05/24/2019 | 02:58am EDT

Under the terms of the agreement, Richter will be responsible for product supply and Seqirus will be responsible for the registration and commercialisation of the product in Australia and New Zealand. Richter will receive an upfront payment as well as milestone payments from Seqirus.

'We are pleased with the partnership established, which provides an option to making available worldwide cariprazine for those who are suffering from mental illnesses', said Mr Gábor Orbán, Chief Executive Officer of Richter.

'We are very excited to be working with Richter on the commercialisation of this innovative treatment for schizophrenia. This product is an important addition to Seqirus' growing product range and strengthens our broad portfolio of in-licensed medicines in Australia and New Zealand,' said Dr Lorna Meldrum, Vice President of Commercial Operations, Seqirus Asia Pacific.

About Schizophrenia

Schizophrenia is a severe and highly disabling chronic mental illness involving disordered thought and perception. Its characteristic onset in late adolescence/early adulthood is often associated with a marked, lifelong impact on social and role functioning. The prevalence of schizophrenia is about 1% in the general population worldwide.1

About Richter

Gedeon Richter Plc. (www.richter.hu), headquartered in Budapest/Hungary, is a major pharmaceutical company in Central Eastern Europe, with an expanding direct presence in Western Europe, in China and in Latin America. Having reached a market capitalisation of EUR 3.2 billion (USD 3.6 billion) by the end of 2018, Richter's consolidated sales were approximately EUR 1.4 billion (USD 1.6 billion) during the same year. The product portfolio of Richter covers many important therapeutic areas, including Women's Healthcare, Central Nervous System and Cardiovascular areas. Having the largest R&D unit in Central Eastern Europe, Richter's original research activity focuses on CNS disorders. With its widely acknowledged steroid chemistry expertise, Richter is a significant player in the Women's Healthcare field worldwide. Richter is also active in biosimilar product development.

About Seqirus

In Australia and New Zealand Seqirus is a fully integrated pharmaceutical company operating with expertise in specialty and primary care pharmaceuticals and vaccines. The Seqirus sales and marketing teams are multi-award winning and recognised as leaders within the pharmaceutical industry.

Seqirus is part of CSL Limited (ASX:CSL), headquartered in Melbourne, Australia. The CSL Group of companies employs more than 22,000 people with operations in more than 60 countries.

Seqirus was established on 31 July 2015 following CSL's acquisition of the Novartis influenza vaccines business and its subsequent integration with bioCSL. As one of the largest influenza vaccine providers in the world, Seqirus is a major contributor to the prevention of influenza globally and a transcontinental partner in pandemic preparedness.

Seqirus operates state-of-the-art production facilities in the U.S., the UK and Australia, and manufactures influenza vaccines using both egg-based and cell-based technologies. It has leading R&D capabilities, a broad portfolio of differentiated products and a commercial presence in more than 20 countries.

For more information visit www.seqirus.com and www.csl.com.

Further information:

RICHTER:

Katalin Ördög, Investors +36 1 431 5680

Zsuzsa Beke, Media +36 1 431 4888

SEQIRUS:

MEDIA CONTACTs

Melanie Kerin

Senior Manager, Communications, Seqirus

Melanie.Kerin@Seqirus.com

M: 0417 436 329

Reference:

  1. Bearden CE, Forsyth JK, The many roads to psychosis: recent advances in understanding risk and mechanisms F1000Res v7, 2018

Disclaimer

Gedeon Richter plc published this content on 24 May 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained herein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 24 May 2019 06:57:07 UTC
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news on RICHTER GEDEON VEGYESZETI
02:58aRICHTER GEDEON VEGYESZETI GYAR : and Seqirus signed a license agreement for the ..
PU
05/22RICHTER GEDEON VEGYESZETI GYAR : Payment of dividends by Chemical Works of Gedeo..
PU
03/26RICHTER GEDEON VEGYESZETI GYAR : Extraordinary announcement
PU
2018RICHTER GEDEON VEGYESZETI GYAR : Extraordinary Announcement
PU
2018RICHTER GEDEON VEGYESZETI GYAR : Pharmafarm SA re-obtains business licence from ..
PU
2018RICHTER GEDEON VEGYESZETI GYAR : signed a license and distribution agreement to ..
PU
2018RICHTER GEDEON VEGYESZETI GYAR : and Mithra signed a license and supply agreemen..
PU
2018RICHTER GEDEON VEGYESZETI GYAR : U.S. Food and Drug Administration issues Comple..
PU
2018RICHTER GEDEON VEGYESZETI GYAR : European Commission decision adopted CHMP opini..
PU
2018RICHTER GEDEON VEGYESZETI GYAR : acquires all Bemfola® rights in respect of US
PU
More news
Financials (HUF)
Sales 2019 471 B
EBIT 2019 69 383 M
Net income 2019 71 477 M
Finance 2019 161 B
Yield 2019 2,15%
P/E ratio 2019 13,89
P/E ratio 2020 13,07
EV / Sales 2019 1,66x
EV / Sales 2020 1,47x
Capitalization 945 B
Chart RICHTER GEDEON VEGYESZETI GYAR NYRT
Duration : Period :
Richter Gedeon Vegyeszeti Gyar Nyrt Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus HOLD
Number of Analysts 8
Average target price 6 006  HUF
Spread / Average Target 18%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Gábor Orbán Chief Executive Officer & Director
Erik Attila Bogsch Executive Chairman
Attila Chikán Chairman-Supervisory Board
Gábor Gulácsi Chief Financial Officer & Director
William Henry Marie de Gelsey Honorary Chairman
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
RICHTER GEDEON VEGYESZETI GYAR NYRT0.00%3 241
OTSUKA HOLDINGS CO LTD-12.50%19 347
SUN PHARMACEUTICAL INDUSTRIES-2.16%14 544
ONO PHARMACEUTICAL CO., LTD.-12.52%9 543
SHANGHAI FOSUN PHARMACEUTICAL GROUP10.66%9 171
TAISHO PHARMACEUTICAL HOLDINGS CO LTD-11.77%7 526
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
Premium service
About