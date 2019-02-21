【Ricoh Imaging】 RICOH G900: A heavy-duty digital camera with a waterproof, dustproof, shock- and chemical-resistant body for use at demanding worksites
02/21/2019 | 09:50pm EST
TOKYO, February 22, 2019 －RICOH COMPANY, LTD. and RICOH IMAGING COMPANY, LTD. are pleased to announce the launch of the RICOH G900. This heavy-duty digital camera is designed to be highly resistant to water, dust, shock and chemicals, making it ideal for use at demanding worksites subjected to water, rain, dust and dirt, and in industries such as construction, disaster relief and healthcare.
Introduced as the successor to the RICOH G800 (launched in September 2014), the RICOH G900 features a back-illuminated CMOS image sensor with approximately 20.0 effective megapixels, which captures bright, high-resolution images even in low-light conditions. It is designed to be approximately 26% more compact than its predecessor, despite an enhanced shock-resistant performance to withstand a fall from 2.1 meters.* Its downsized body improves portability, its accessible button positioning enhances operability, and its flawlessly contoured grip ensures a firm hold on the camera. It also inherits the wide neck strap of its predecessor, which enables two-point, cross-shoulder suspension to enhance the ease of carrying and handling at worksites.
In addition to outdoor applications at civil engineering, construction and disaster relief sites, the RICOH G900 can also be used in a wide range of indoor industries, at locations such as high-security workplaces thanks to the password-protected Camera Lock function inherited from its predecessor, and medical and manufacturing facilities requiring thorough cleansing and sterilization of equipment.
* Measured using RICOH-original testing standards -- from a height of 2.1 meters, onto a surface of 5cm-thick plywood, and with the camera's power on -- conforming to Method 516-5-Shock of the MIL-Standard 810F.
Main Features
1．Improved image quality made possible by a back-illuminated CMOS image sensor with approximately 20.0 effective megapixels
・The G900's back-illuminated CMOS image sensor captures bright, high-resolution images even under low-light conditions of dimly lit worksites.
・Thanks to its approximately 20.0 effective megapixels (compared with approximately 16.0 megapixels of the previous model), the G900 retains sharp, clear images even after cropping.
2．Heavy-duty construction for use at demanding worksites, assuring enhanced waterproof, dustproof, and shock- and chemical-resistant performance
・The G900's solid, airtight body is waterproof to a depth of 20 meters and for up to two hours of continuous operation (equivalent to IPX8 or JIS Class 8).
・Despite its compact, lightweight design, the G900 incorporates a protective reinforced glass element to the front surface of its lens and a number of protectors at crucial parts of the body. Its rugged body is shockproof against a fall from heights of up to 2.1 meters,* dustproof (equivalent to IPX6 or JIS Class 6), cold-resistant to temperatures as low as -10°C, and crushproof against weights of up to 100kgf (kilogram force).** Thanks to this heavy-duty construction, the G900 performs superbly and dependably in harsh, demanding conditions of various worksites.
・This business-use model is also designed to be highly resistant to chemicals, such as ethanol, sodium hypochlorite, and liquid chorine dioxide solutions used as fungicidal food additives. * Measured using RICOH-original testing standards (from a height of 2.1 meters, onto a surface of 5cm-thick plywood, and with the camera's power on), conforming to Method 516-5-Shock of the MIL-Standard 810F.
** Measured under RICOH-original testing standards.
3．Enhanced Camera Memo function to greatly reduce the workload needed in post-shooting data management
・The G900's Camera Memo function allows the user to attach a text (100 items max.; up to 128 letters per item) or an audio file (30 seconds max.), which has been previously created on the camera or computer, to a captured image. It also allows the user to browse reference images compatible with the Camera Memo function, such as a plan or blueprint, on the camera's monitor, after selecting a desired subject from a list of as many as 999 memo contents.
・In combination with the barcode scanning function, the G900's Camera Memo function makes it effortless to attach certain barcode information to camera memo data.
・Using the included EX2 application software, the user can integrate image categorizations and file names into camera memo data, making it possible to greatly reduce the post-shooting workload. The camera also allows for the export of data stored as an XML file in the desired format, to improve the interface with databases.
4．Password-protected Camera Lock function
・The G900 lets the user restrict use of the camera's operations, entirely or partially, by locking some of functions from a list of menu items, including camera access, menu access, internal memory viewing and USB connection. The camera can be released from lock status by inputting a password using the camera's onscreen keyboard or barcode scanning function.
・Two separate passwords can be set -- one for the user, and another for the administrator -- to restrict camera operations. The administrator, for instance, can create a personal password to lock the menu access to restrict the use of certain functions at worksites and prevent the user from accidentally changing camera settings during shooting; the user can create another password to lock camera access to prevent a third party from using the camera.
・The G900 also allows the user to set a password for each SDHC- or SDXC-type memory card. Even when an SD card is lost or stolen, this password protection prevents the disclosure of images stored on the card to outsiders.
5．LCD monitor assuring excellent visibility at outdoor sites
・The G900 comes equipped with a large, high-resolution 3.0-inch LCD monitor with 3:2 proportions and approximately 1,040,000 dots. Its AR (Anti-Reflection) coating minimizes annoying glare and reflections to assure a sharp, clear onscreen image, even in the harsh sunshine often encountered at outdoor worksites. It also features an Outdoor View Setting, which allows for easy adjustment of monitor brightness according to changes in ambient lighting conditions, optimizing the visibility of the onscreen image.
6．A host of user-friendly features to facilitate shooting at various worksites
・The G900 incorporates a GPS module, which receives signals from Japan's quasi-zenith satellite system Michibiki and Russia's GLONASS (global navigation satellite system) in addition to U.S. GPS satellites, and an electronic compass which covers 360 degrees in 16 directions. By linking it with the SBAS (satellite-based augmentation system), the user can record more accurate position and direction data at various locations and times. It also assures a shorter start-up time for activating the GPS module (approx. one minute with the camera's power off; approx. 20 seconds with the camera in sleep mode; approx. three seconds with the camera's power on) than its predecessor. The GPS button on the back panel allows for quick start-up of GPS functions and the attachment of user-selected GPS data on captured images. When shooting indoors, for instance, the GPS Lock function allows the recording of GPS data onto captured images by using previously acquired position data. It's also possible to record GPS log data by the second onto still images and movie clips, and synchronize the camera's clock with the GPS clock.
・Positioned around the circumference of the lens barrel, a six-LED Ring Light unit lets the user select a faster shutter speed to minimize camera shake and subject shake in macro and close-up photography. The user can not only adjust the discharge to the desired level, but also activate only two or three of the LEDs in a horizontal or vertical alignment to illuminate the subject more three-dimensionally and emphasize the subject's delicate contours. This makes it useful in photographing such miniscule subjects as microscopic components, scratches and cracks.
・In the Barcode Scanning mode, the Ring Light can be activated to facilitate the reading of barcodes in dimly lit locations.
・The G900 features a transparency guide, which allows the user to recall a previously captured image on the LCD monitor, and use it as a template for effortless capture of a new image with the identical composition. The transparency level of the template image can be selected from 20%, 40%, 60% and 80%. It's even possible to recall the two images side by side on the screen for at-a-glance comparison. The user can also use this mode to capture images from the identical angle and review changes over time, making it helpful in applications such as assessing the progress of work at construction sites.
・The G900's Image Clipping function allows the user to check two related images -- such as a worksite photo and an image of survey data -- on a computer screen.
・By selecting specific outline fonts,* the user can print the text displayed on the monitor at optimal size and in a legible typeface. * RICOH RT fonts.
・The G900 has 6.5GB of built-in memory, which allows for the capture of as many as 856 images at the largest image size. This is convenient when the user forgets a memory card, or when the memory card has reached its full capacity. Omitting a memory card on the camera also avoids the risk of unexpected image disclosure when the card is lost.
・Thanks to 4K-resolution movie recording capability (3840 x 2160 pixels, 30 fps frame rate) in the H.264 format, the G900 can record an entire worksite and/or the relative positions of on-site structures in sharp, clear movie clips. By providing both Movie SR and Movie SR+ shake reduction modes,* it effectively minimizes camera shake, even in drone-mounted photography. * When one of these modes is activated, the angle of view becomes narrower.
・The Electronic Level provides for a check of the camera's horizontal and vertical inclination with great precision when photographing structures and interiors. This device comes in handy when photographing at a worksite where the user has to stand on uneven ground and has difficulty assessing the level position.
・The G900 is compatible with FlashAir™ SD memory cards, and allows the user to activate or disengage wireless LAN communications. This wireless LAN connection enables the user to easily and speedily transmit image data from a worksite to a distant location, such as an office.
・By mounting the optional DW-5 Wide Conversion Lens (currently available on the market), the user can expand the camera's focal length to 22mm (in the 35mm format) at wide-angle end.
・The G900 accepts the O-RC1 Waterproof Remote Control (currently available on the market).
Optional Accessories
RICOH O-CC174 Protector Jacket
This silicon protector jacket not only protects the camera from dirt and scratches, but also improves camera grip and enhances holding comfort.
RICOH SC900 Camera Case
This holder-type camera case holds a camera body equipped with the DW-5 Wide Conversion Lens, and allows for quick removal of the camera during snapshot photography.
shots
*The maximum length is 25 minutes for movie.
RICOH G900 System Requirements
USB interface
Windows®
Windows® 7
Windows® 8.1
Windows® 10
Macintosh
OS X 10.10
OS X 10.11
macOS 10.12
macOS 10.13
macOS 10.14
Windows®
Macintosh
Windows® 7
OS X 10.10
Windows® 8.1
OS X 10.11
Windows® 10
macOS 10.12
macOS 10.13
macOS 10.14
Supported OS must be pre-installed in PC and updated to the latest version. USB port must be standard equipped.
♦ All other brands or product names mentioned herein are trademarks or registered trademarks of their respective companies.
♦ Designs and specifications are subjects to change without notice.
