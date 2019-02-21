【Ricoh Imaging】 RICOH G900SE: A business-use digital camera for use at worksites, featuring enhanced intranet data management, wireless communications and security functions 0 02/21/2019 | 09:50pm EST Send by mail :

Last Name : Name : From * : To * : (You can enter multiple email addresses separated by commas) Message : * Required fields 1．Enhanced Bluetooth® and wireless LAN functions, and compatibility with NFC cards ・Since the G900SE supports Bluetooth® (versions 3.0/4.2 BLE) and wireless LAN (IEEE802.11 a/b/g/n/ac 2.4/5GHz) connections, it assures wireless, high-speed data transmission of captured images to a broader choice of devices, ranging from PCs and smartphones to intranet systems. ・When coupled with an external GPS unit, barcode reader or laser distance meter supporting Bluetooth® (versions 3.0 and 4.0) connection, the G900SE lets the user attach acquired data to images. ・The G900SE supports security-enhanced Enterprise Wi-Fi systems. It also supports WPS (Wi-Fi Protected Setup™) for easy setting of wireless LAN protocols. ・The G900SE is compatible with NFC (Near Field Communication) cards (FeliCa-, Mifare- and ISO1443-standard, Type A/B non-contact IC cards). Simply by holding an NFC card in front of the camera, the user can activate or release the Camera Lock function. ・By creating a user list on the camera in advance, the G900SE allows the user to link the Camera Memo function with data stored on an NFC card. For instance, users can attach their personal names contained in the user list to their images, simply by holding a corporate identification card in front of the camera. 2．Upgraded data management functions in connection with intranet systems ・When using multiple cameras connected to an intranet system, the user can update all of them automatically and simultaneously by loading each camera's firmware version update information, camera menu settings and Camera Memo list files onto an intranet server. This setup can also be performed using an SD card. ・The user can automatically synchronize the camera clock with the server's time. 3．Enhanced security features, such as Camera Lock function ・The G900SE lets the user restrict use of the camera's operations by locking some of functions from a list of menu items, including camera access, menu access, internal memory viewing, USB connection, SDWO card usage, and WEB service access. The camera can be unlocked using the camera's onscreen keyboard or barcode reader, or an NFC card. ・Two separate passwords can be set -- one for the user, and another for the administrator -- to restrict camera operations. The administrator, for instance, can create a personal password to lock the menu access to restrict the use of certain functions at worksites and prevent the user from accidentally changing camera settings during shooting; the user can create another password to lock camera access to prevent a third party from using the camera. ・The G900SE also allows the user to set a password for each SDHC- or SDXC-type memory card. Even when an SD card is lost or stolen, this password protection prevents the disclosure of images stored on the card to outsiders. 4．Enhanced Camera Memo function to greatly reduce the workload needed for post-shooting data management ・The G900SE's Camera Memo function lets the user attach a text (100 items max.; up to 128 letters per item) or an audio file (30 seconds max.), which has been previously created on the camera or computer, to a captured image. The user can also browse reference images compatible with the Camera Memo function, such as plans or blueprints, on the LCD monitor, after selecting the desired subject from a list of as many as 999 memo contents. ・In combination with the barcode scanning function, the Camera Memo function makes it effortless to attach barcode information to camera memo data. ・Using the included EX-2 application software, the user can integrate image categorizations and file names into camera memo data, making it possible to greatly reduce the post-shooting workload. The camera also allows for the output of data stored as an XML file in the desired format, to improve the interface with databases. 5．Heavy-duty, business-use construction (identical to the base model RICOH G900) for use in demanding worksites ・Despite its compact, lightweight design, the G900SE incorporates a protective reinforced glass element to the front surface of its lens and a number of protectors at crucial parts of the body. Its rugged body is shockproof against a fall from heights of up to 2.1 meters,* dustproof (equivalent to IPX6 or JIS Class 6), cold-resistant to temperatures as low as -10°C, and crushproof against weights of up to 100kgf (kilogram force).** Thanks to this heavy-duty construction, the G900SE performs superbly and dependably in harsh, demanding conditions of various worksites.

* A pixel count (approx. one million pixels) sufficient to legibly render writing on a whiteboard. ・The camera's transparency guide allows the user to recall a previously captured image on the LCD monitor, and use it as a template for the effortless capture of a new image with the identical composition. ・The Image Clipping function allows the user to check two related images -- such as a worksite photo and an image of survey data -- on a computer screen. ・The G900SE features a large, high-resolution 3.0-inch LCD monitor with 3:2 proportions and approximately 1,040,000 dots. ・By selecting specific outline fonts,* the user can print the text displayed on the monitor at optimal size and in a legible typeface.

* RICOH RT fonts. ・The G900SE has 6.5GB of built-in memory, which allows for the capture of as many as 856 images at the largest image size. This is convenient when the user forgets a memory card, or when the memory card has reached its full capacity. ・The G900SE provides 4K-resolution movie recording capability (3840 x 2160 pixels, 30fps frame rate) in the H.264 format. ・The Electronic Level provides for a high-precision check on the LCD monitor of the camera's horizontal and vertical inclination. ・The G900SE is compatible with FlashAir™ SD memory cards, and allows the user to activate or disengage wireless LAN communications. ・By mounting the optional DW-5 Wide Conversion Lens (currently available on the market), the user can expand the camera's focal length to 22mm (in the 35mm format) at wide-angle end. ・The G900SE accepts the O-RC1 Waterproof Remote Control (currently available on the market). Optional Accessories RICOH O-CC174 Protector Jacket

This silicon protector jacket not only protects the camera from dirt and scratches, but also improves camera grip and enhances holding comfort. RICOH SC900 Camera Case

This holder-type camera case holds a camera body equipped with the DW-5 Wide Conversion Lens, and allows for quick removal of the camera during snapshot photography. RICOH G900SE Specifications Lens RICOH lens, 11 elements in 9 groups (5 aspherical elements) Focal Length 5 - 25 mm (in 35mm format equivalent) Approx. 28 - 140mm Maximum Aperture F3.5(W) - F5.5(T) Zoom Optical Zoom 5X Digital Zoom approx. 8.1X Intelligent Zoom approx. 7X at 10M, approx. 40.5X at 640 (including optical zoom) Motion Blur Reduction Still Pixel Track SR

Hi-sensitivity anti-shake mode (Digital SR) Movie Movie shake reduction mode (Movie SR、Movie SR+) Focus Type 9-point AF, Spot AF, Auto tracking AF Focus Range Standard: 0.5m - infinity / 1.64ft. - infinity (entire zoom range)

Macro:0.1 - 0.6m / 0.33 - 1.97ft. (entire zoom range)

1cm Macro:0.01 - 0.3m / 0.03 - 0.98ft. (middle zoom position)

Infinity-landscape, Pan Focus, Manual Focus: available Number of Effective pixels Approx. 20 megapixels Image Sensor 1/2.3' CMOS Number of Recorded pixels Still Size: L(20M)、M(10)、S(5M)、XS(3M)、2M、1M、VGA

•( ) in aspect 4:3. ・2M and 1M are available only in the CALS mode.

Aspect: 4:3、3:2、1:1

・In the CALS mode, the aspect ratio is fixed to 4:3. Movie 4K, 1920, 1280 Sensitivity (Standard Output Sensitivity) AUTO, Manual (ISO 125 - 25600） White Balance Auto, Daylight, Shade, Cloudy, Tungsten light, Fluorescent light(D:Daylight Color, N:Daylight White, W:White Light), Ring light, Manual Display Type 3.0'(aspect ratio 3:2), approx. 1040K dots, AR Coating(Cover only) Adjustments Brightness, Outdoor View Setting: ±2 Steps Exposure Control Metering System Multi-segment metering, Center-weighted metering, Spot metering Exposure Compensation ± 2EV ( 1/3EV steps) Scene modes Auto Picture, Program, HDR, Movie, High Speed Movie, Digital Microscope, Interval Shot, Interval Movie, Surf & Snow, Digital SR, Report, watermark, Firefighting, Skew Correct, Text, Zoom Macro, Haze removal, Depth of field composition Face detection Face Detection AF&AE is available for all modes up to 30 faces. Smile Capture, Self-portrait Assist, Self-portrait Assist + Smile Capture, Blink Detection Pet detection Detect up to 1 pet's face(auto) Playback modes Slideshow, Image Rotation, Small Face Filter, Ink Rubbing Filter, Digital Filter(B&W / Sepia, Toy Camera, Retro, Color, Extract Color, Color Emphasis, High Contrast, Starburst, Soft, Fish-eye, Brightness, Miniature), HDR Filter, Movie Edit, Red-eye Edit, Resize, Cropping, Image Copy, Protect, Start-up Screen, Recover File, Auto Image Rotation, Skew Correct, File Send Shutter Speed 1/4000 - 1/4sec.(Mechanical and electronic shutter) Built-in flash Modes Flash-on and Flash-off modes. 'Red-eye' compensation function employs a pre-discharge. Flash Range Wide:approx. 0.2 - 5.5m / 0.66 - 18 ft. (ISO Auto)

Tele:approx. 0.2 - 3.5m / 0.66 - 11 ft. (ISO Auto) Drive Modes One shot, Self-timer, Continuous Shooting, Burst Shooting, M Continuous, S Continuous, Remote Control, Auto Bracketing Storage Media Built-in Memory (approx. 6.5GB), SD/SDHC/SDXC Memory Card FlashAir™ Card Power Source Rechargeable Battery DB-110, AC Adapter Kit K-AC166(Optional) Battery life Still*1: approx. 340 shots (Rechargeable Battery)

Playback*2: approx. 260 min. (Rechargeable Battery) Wireless LAN Standards IEEE 802.11a/b/g/n/ac (Wireless LAN standard protocol) Frequency (Center Frequency) 2.4GHz/5.0GHz (1ch～11ch) Security WEP(64/128bit)、WPA/WPA 2 mixed PSK、WPA/WPA 2 mixed

EAP format enterprise EAP-TLS, PEAP (MS-CHAPv2) Bluetooth® Standards Bluetooth® v3.0/v4.2 BLE(Bluetooth Low Energy） Frequency (Center Frequency) 2.4GHz(CH0～CH39) NFC Standards Felica,Mifare,ISO/IEC 14443 Type A/B Frequency (Center Frequency) 13.56MHz Interfaces USB3.0(Type-C), HDMI output terminal(Type D) Water proof / Dustproof Equivalent to JIS Class 8 waterproof and JIS Class 6 dustproof capabilities Dimensions Approx. 118.2 (W) x 65.5 (H) x 33.1 (D)mm /4.7 (W) x 2.6 (H) x 1.3 (D) inches (including lens depth) Weight Approx. 249g / 8.8 oz.(Included dedicated battery and SD memory card),Approx. 222g / 7.8 oz.(Body only) Included Accessories Rechargeable Battery DB-110, Buttery Charger BJ-11,USB Power Adapter, Power Plug, USB Cable I-USB173, Neck Strap, Macro Stand Languages English, French, Germany, Spanish, Portuguese, Italy, Dutch, Japanese, Danish, Swedish, Finnish, Polish, Czech, Hungarian, Turkey, Greek, Russian, Thai, Korean, Simplified Chinese, Traditional Chinese GPS GPS, GLONASS, QZSS (Michibiki) + SBAS

GPS display mode: LAT/LON, UTM, MGRS

GPS logging, GPS lock, GPS time adjustment, GPS data imprint, UTC data imprint Electronic Compass Compass heading :Cardinal, Degrees, Cardinal/Degrees

Declination, Compass data imprint *1 Recording capacity shows approximate number of shots recorded during CIPA-compliant testing. Actual performance may vary depending on operating conditions.

*2 According to the result of RICOH in-house testing. RICOH G900SE Storage capacity L M 4:3 3:2 1:1 4:3 3:2 1:1 ★★★ ★★ ★ ★★★ ★★ ★ ★★★ ★★ ★ ★★★ ★★ ★ ★★★ ★★ ★ ★★★ ★★ ★ Built-in Memory 856 1478 2320 963 1659 2599 1135 1961 3039 1699 2916 4495 1909 3220 5018 2247 3785 5832 4GB 480 830 1303 541 932 1460 637 1101 1707 954 1637 2525 1072 1809 2818 1262 2126 3275 8GB 936 1616 2537 1053 1815 2843 1242 2145 3324 1858 3189 4917 2088 3522 5488 2458 4140 6378 16GB 1873 3233 5075 2107 3631 5687 2484 4291 6648 3716 6379 9834 4177 7045 10977 4917 8281 12758 32GB 3744 6463 10147 4213 7259 11370 4967 8579 13292 7430 12753 19661 8351 14085 21947 9830 16556 25506 64GB 7756 13207 20361 8726 14808 23270 10180 17452 27149 15271 25720 40723 16851 28746 44425 20361 32578 48868 128GB 15501 26395 40692 17439 29594 46505 20346 34879 54256 30519 51401 81384 33676 57448 88783 40692 65107 97661 256GB 30519 51401 81385 34879 57448 88783 40692 69758 108513 61038 97662 162770 65108 108513 162770 81385 122077 195324 512GB 61010 102755 162695 69726 114844 177486 81347 139453 216927 122021 195234 325391 130156 216927 325391 162695 244043 390469 S XS 4:3 3:2 1:1 4:3 3:2 1:1 ★★★ ★★ ★ ★★★ ★★ ★ ★★★ ★★ ★ ★★★ ★★ ★ ★★★ ★★ ★ ★★★ ★★ ★ Built-in Memory 2877 5394 7441 3220 5994 8299 3853 7193 9809 4404 8299 10789 4904 8991 11988 6539 11357 15414 4GB 1616 3030 4179 1809 3366 4661 2164 4040 5509 2473 4661 6060 2754 5050 6733 3673 6379 8657 8GB 3146 5900 8138 3522 6556 9077 4214 7867 10728 4816 9077 11801 5364 9834 13112 7152 12422 16858 16GB 6294 11801 16277 7045 13112 18155 8429 15735 21456 9633 18155 23602 10728 19668 26225 14304 24844 33718 32GB 12583 23593 32542 14085 26214 36297 16852 31457 42896 19259 36297 47186 21448 39322 52429 28597 49670 67409 64GB 25720 48868 61085 28746 54298 69811 34905 61085 81447 37591 69811 97736 44425 69811 97736 54298 97736 122170 128GB 51401 97661 122077 57448 108513 139517 69758 122077 162769 75124 139517 195323 88783 162769 195323 108513 195323 244154 256GB 97662 195324 244155 108513 195324 244155 139517 244155 325541 139517 244155 325541 162770 325541 325541 195324 325541 488311 512GB 195234 390469 488087 216927 390469 488087 278907 488087 650783 278907 488087 650783 325391 650783 650783 390469 650783 976174 2M 1M VGA 4:3 4:3 4:3 3:2 1:1 ★★★ ★★ ★ ★★★ ★★ ★ ★★★ ★★ ★ ★★★ ★★ ★ ★★★ ★★ ★ Built-in Memory 6961 11988 15414 8299 14386 17983 30828 53949 71932 35966 53949 71932 43159 71932 71932 4GB 20201 30302 40403 24242 40403 40403 17315 30302 40403 20201 30302 40403 24242 40403 40403 8GB 39336 59005 78673 47204 78673 78673 33717 59005 78673 39336 59005 78673 47204 78673 78673 16GB 78675 118013 157351 94410 157351 157351 67436 118013 157351 78675 118013 157351 94410 157351 157351 32GB 157288 235933 314577 188746 314577 314577 134819 235933 314577 157288 235933 314577 188746 314577 314577 64GB 244341 488683 488683 244341 488683 488683 244341 488683 488683 244341 488683 488683 244341 488683 488683 128GB 488309 976619 976619 488309 976619 976619 488309 976619 976619 488309 976619 976619 488309 976619 976619 256GB 976623 976623 976623 976623 976623 976623 976623 976623 976623 976623 976623 976623 976623 976623 976623 512GB 1952349 1952349 1952349 1952349 1952349 1952349 1952349 1952349 1952349 1952349 1952349 1952349 1952349 1952349 1952349 Still image Built-in Memory 4GB 8GB 16GB 32GB 64GB 128GB 256GB 512GB S 4:3 ★★★ 11 1616 3146 6294 12583 25720 51401 97662 195234 S 4:3 ★★ 22 3030 5900 11801 23593 48868 97661 195324 390469 S 4:3 ★ 31 4179 8138 16277 32542 61085 122077 244155 488087 S 3:2 ★★★ 13 1809 3522 7045 14085 28746 57448 108513 216927 S 3:2 ★★ 25 3366 6556 13112 26214 54298 108513 195324 390469 S 3:2 ★ 35 4661 9077 18155 36297 69811 139517 244155 488087 S 1:1 ★★★ 15 2164 4214 8429 16852 34905 69758 139517 278907 S 1:1 ★★ 29 4040 7867 15735 31457 61085 122077 244155 488087 S 1:1 ★ 40 5509 10728 21456 42896 81447 162769 325541 650783 XS 4:3 ★★★ 18 2473 4816 9633 19259 37591 75124 139517 278907 XS 4:3 ★★ 34 4661 9077 18155 36297 69811 139517 244155 488087 XS 4:3 ★ 45 6060 11801 23602 47186 97736 195323 325541 650783 XS 3:2 ★★★ 20 2754 5364 10728 21448 44425 88783 162770 325391 XS 3:2 ★★ 37 5050 9834 19668 39322 69811 162769 325541 650783 XS 3:2 ★ 51 6733 13112 26225 52429 97736 195323 325541 650783 XS 1:1 ★★★ 27 3673 7152 14304 28597 54298 108513 195324 390469 XS 1:1 ★★ 48 6379 12422 24844 49670 97736 195323 325541 650783 XS 1:1 ★ 63 8657 16858 33718 67409 122170 244154 488311 976174 2M 4:3 ★★★ 28 3910 7613 15227 30443 61085 122077 244155 488087 2M 4:3 ★★ 51 6733 13112 26225 52429 97736 195323 325541 650783 2M 4:3 ★ 66 8657 16858 33718 67409 122170 244154 488311 976174 1M 4:3 ★★★ 35 4661 9077 18155 36297 69811 139517 244155 488087 1M 4:3 ★★ 59 8080 15734 31470 62915 122170 244154 488311 976174 1M 4:3 ★ 77 10100 19668 39337 78644 162894 325539 488311 976174 VGA 4:3 ★★★ 137 17315 33717 67436 134819 244341 488309 976623 1952349 VGA 4:3 ★★ 223 30302 59005 118013 235933 488683 976619 976623 1952349 VGA 4:3 ★ 297 40403 78673 157351 314577 488683 976619 976623 1952349 VGA 3:2 ★★★ 148 20201 39336 78675 157288 244341 488309 976623 1952349 VGA 3:2 ★★ 255 30302 59005 118013 235933 488683 976619 976623 1952349 VGA 3:2 ★ 297 40403 78673 157351 314577 488683 976619 976623 1952349 VGA 1:1 ★★★ 178 24242 47204 94410 188746 244341 488309 976623 1952349 VGA 1:1 ★★ 297 40403 78673 157351 314577 488683 976619 976623 1952349 VGA 1:1 ★ 357 40403 78673 157351 314577 488683 976619 976623 1952349 shots Movie 3840（3840x2160） 1920（1920×1080） 1280（1280×720） 30fps 30fps 60fps 30fps 120fps Built-in Memory 00:09:26 00:47:36 00:47:36 01:18:41 00:29:52 4GB 00:05:15 00:26:42 00:26:42 00:44:09 00:16:44 8GB 00:10:19 00:52:04 00:52:04 01:26:04 00:32:41 16GB 00:20:44 01:44:15 01:44:15 02:52:14 01:05:27 32GB 00:41:32 03:28:30 03:28:30 05:44:25 02:10:57 64GB 01:26:07 07:11:57 07:11:57 11:53:28 04:31:20 128GB 02:52:12 14:23:20 14:23:20 23:45:57 09:02:20 256GB 05:44:29 28:46:46 28:46:46 47:32:00 18:04:45 512GB 11:28:44 57:32:03 57:32:03 95:01:29 36:08:37 Movie Built-in Memory 4GB 8GB 16GB 32GB 64GB 128GB 256GB 512GB 3840

（3840x2160） 30fps 00:00:00 00:05:15 00:10:19 00:20:44 00:41:32 01:26:07 02:52:12 05:44:29 11:28:44 1920

（1920×1080） 30fps 00:00:06 00:26:42 00:52:04 01:44:15 03:28:30 07:11:57 14:23:20 28:46:46 57:32:03 1280

（1280×720） 60fps 60fps 00:00:06 00:26:42 00:52:04 01:44:15 03:28:30 07:11:57 14:23:20 28:46:46 57:32:03 1280

（1280×720） 30fps 00:00:14 00:44:09 01:26:04 02:52:14 05:44:25 11:53:28 23:45:57 47:32:00 95:01:29 1280

（1280×720） 120fps 00:00:02 00:16:44 00:32:41 01:05:27 02:10:57 04:31:20 09:02:20 18:04:45 36:08:37 hh:mm:ss *The maximum length is 25 minutes for movie. ♦ All other brands or product names mentioned herein are trademarks or registered trademarks of their respective companies.

