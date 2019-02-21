【Ricoh Imaging】 RICOH GR III: A high-end digital compact camera, featuring an assortment of newly developed main components and designed for the ultimate in snapshot photography 0 02/21/2019 | 09:50pm EST Send by mail :

Last Name : Name : From * : To * : (You can enter multiple email addresses separated by commas) Message : * Required fields TOKYO, February 22, 2019 －RICOH COMPANY, LTD. and RICOH IMAGING COMPANY, LTD. are pleased to announce the launch of the RICOH GR III. This high-end digital compact camera harmonizes high-quality, high-resolution images with intuitive, responsive snapshot capabilities in its compact, lightweight body -- making it an excellent choice, even for professional photographers. To further enhance the essential values of a camera true to the GR-series concept of optimizing image quality, snapshot capabilities and portability, this latest GR-series model is equipped with a complete range of newly designed main components, including a lens, an image sensor and an imaging engine. Despite a compact body one size smaller than its predecessor, it incorporates a large APS-C-size CMOS image sensor with approximately 24.24 effective megapixels to produce high-resolution images, while its short start-up time of approximately 0.8 seconds allows for quick, responsive shooting. It also provides an assortment of new features, such as a high-speed hybrid AF system, an originally developed SR (Shake Reduction) mechanism, and touch-screen operation for intuitive control, to improve operability and functionality. After the product launch, the GR III is expected to be upgraded in the future via firmware updates to further enhance its functions and overall performance. For improved interface with smartphones, the GR III also features dual wireless communication and a USB Type-C™ connector, making it the top-performing model of the GR series packed with the state-of-the-art functions needed to meet today's photographic demands. Main Features 1. Newly designed, high-resolution GR lens The GR III incorporates a newly developed GR LENS 18.3mm F2.8, which harmonizes exceptional imaging performance with a slim design. Its super-slim optics consists of six optical elements in four groups, while retaining the 28mm angle of view (in the 35mm format) and large F2.8 maximum aperture of its predecessor. The optimal positioning of a high-refraction, low-dispersion glass element and a glass-molded aspherical lens element allows it to deliver the clearest, sharpest images in GR-series history, while reducing distortion and chromatic aberration to a minimum. It also minimizes the generation of flare and ghost images when shooting against backlight. To deliver high-contrast, high-resolution images of a variety of subjects and in varying photographic conditions, it also comes equipped with a macro shooting capability at a minimum focusing distance of six centimeters, and incorporates an ND (Neutral Density) filter to open up the aperture by two stops. Its nine-blade diaphragm creates a natural bokeh (defocus) effect and a truthful sense of depth at open aperture, while capturing beautiful light beams at closed-down apertures. 2. High-quality, high-resolution images The GR III incorporates a large APS-C-size CMOS image sensor with an anti-aliasing (AA) filter-free design to enhance image resolving power, and a newly developed GR ENGINE 6 imaging engine. Thanks to its approximately 24.24 effective megapixels, this image sensor assures super-high-resolution images that are rich in gradations. It is also compatible with multi-tone 14-bit RAW image recording. The camera also features the accelerator unit, which is designed to optimize image data delivered by the image sensor, and provides a top sensitivity of ISO 102400 for super-high-sensitivity photography. 3. Hybrid AF system for high-speed autofocus operation The GR III features a hybrid AF system combining a contrast-type AF mechanism superior in focusing precision with a phase-detection-type AF mechanism assuring high-speed focusing operation. Taking advantage of both mechanisms, it assures faster, more responsive autofocus operation. 4. Originally developed SR mechanism ・Three-axis, four-step shake reduction: Thanks to the originally developed SR (Shake Reduction) mechanism, the GR III effectively compensates for camera shake at the time of shutter release. Its three-axis mechanism minimizes adverse effects of camera shake caused by pitch, yaw and roll by as much as four shutter steps. ・Originally developed AA Filter Simulator: By applying microscopic vibrations with sub-pixel precision to the image sensor unit during exposure, the camera's AA (anti-aliasing) Filter Simulator* provides the same level of moiré reduction as an optical AA filter. This innovative simulator allows the user not only to switch the AA filter effect on and off, but also to select the effect to the level best suited for a given subject. * This function is available at shutter speeds slower than 1/1000 second. 5. Compact, functional body design Despite the incorporation of the large APS-C-size image sensor, the GR III is designed to be extremely compact and functional, almost equal in size to the GR DIGITAL IV (which is equipped with a smaller 1/1.7-inch image sensor), providing the outstanding portability in keeping with the GR-series concept of the camera as a pocketable imaging tool or a handy picture-taking tool. It provides such user-friendly features as a short start-up time of approximately 0.8 seconds, the control dial conveniently positioned next to the four-way controller, and effortless touch-screen operation, to enhance operability and allow the user to swiftly react to once-in-a-lifetime shutter opportunities. Its exterior frame is made of highly rigid magnesium alloy to improve dependability and durability when it is being carried. 6. High-definition LCD monitor with intuitive touch-screen operation The GR III features a 3.0-inch high-definition LCD monitor with approximately 1,037,000 dots. Introduced for the first time in GR-series history, its touch-screen operation provides intuitive control of various camera functions, such as AF frame shift, menu selection, and image magnification and advance during playback. It also features an air gapless construction, in which special resin is placed between the LCD touch-screen monitor and a protective cover made of reinforced glass, to effectively reduce the reflection and dispersion of light for improved visibility during outdoor shooting. Its Outdoor View Setting allows instant adjustment of the monitor's brightness to the desired level for greater visibility under unfriendly lighting conditions. 7. Image Control function to produce desire visual effects The GR III's new Image Control function provides a new type of finishing touch control that integrates effect modes into conventional image setting operation. Using 10 basic Image Control modes, the user can easily adjust various parameters, such as saturation, hue, key, contrast and graininess,* to the desired level, and create a finishing touch of their choice. A set of adjusted parameters can be added as a custom setting to the Image Control function. * This parameter will be available via a firmware update. 8. Bluetooth® and wireless LAN dual communication The GR III provides wireless LAN functions for easy pairing with mobile devices such as smartphones and tablet computers. By installing the dedicated Image Sync application* on a mobile device, the user can display a Live-View image on the device's monitor, release the shutter and send various commands from the device. The wireless LAN connection also makes it easy to upload captured images onto SNS sites. The camera also provides seamless Bluetooth® connection to facilitate camera operation. Thanks to the Bluetooth® connection, just by selecting application's shooting mode, camera can be activated and establish wireless LAN connection even though it is in the Sleep Mode. By connecting with the Image Sync app the location data obtained by the smartphone can be recorded onto captured images. * An application update is required (Will be released soon). 9. Other features ・Full HD movie recording (1920 x 1080 pixels, 60 frame rate) in the H.264 recording format

・Crop mode to capture an image at 35mm (15M) or 50mm (7M) angle of view (in the 35mm format)

・Customization of functions assignable to ADJ and Fn buttons

・In-camera RAW Development, providing parameter adjustment of RAW-format images and output of JPEG-format image data

・Color Moiré Correction function to reduce the effect of moiré in playback

・Interval Composite mode, effective in capturing a landscape with traces of the moon and stars

・Electronic Level to check the camera's inclination

・GW-4 Wide Conversion Lens (optional) to expand the angle of view to 21mm ultra-wide angle

・Compatibility with accessory flash units* * Compatible accessory flash units are AF540FGZ II, AF360FGZ II, AF540FGZ, AF360FGZ, AF201FG and AF200FG. Optional Accessories GW-4 Wide Conversion LensDesigned for exclusive use with the RICOH GR III, this wide-angle conversion lens is mounted on the camera using the GA-1 Lens Adapter, and expands the angle of view to 21mm ultra-wide angle. When mounted, the camera automatically optimizes its SR function to cover the 21mm angle of view.

GN-1 (DG) Ring CapWhen replaced with the standard ring cap, this dark-gray-colored ring cap upgrades the camera's appearance with its stylish metallic finish.

GK-1 Metallic Hotshoe CoverThis metallic hotshoe cover features the dark-gray color and the metallic finish identical to those of the GN-1 (DG) Ring Cap.

GC-9 Soft CaseThis durable, genuine-leather camera case provides solid protection of the camera. It features a belt loop on the back and a magnetic lock on the upper cover for quick removal of the camera in snapshot photography.

GC-10 Soft CaseThis high-grade, genuine-leather camera case protects the camera when carrying it in a bag. When not in use, this soft case can be folded for portability.

Color Space: sRGB, AdobeRGB

Recorded Pixels:

【3:2】L(24M:6000x4000), M(15M:4800x3200), S(7M:3360x2240), XS(2M:1920x1280)

【1:1】L(16M:4000x4000), M(10M:3200x3200), S(5M:2240x2240), XS(1.6M:1280x1280) Movie File Format: MPEG4 AVC/H.264 (MOV)

Recorded Pixels: Full HD (1920x1080, 60p/30p/24p), Sound: Built-in stereo microphone

Recording Time: Up to 25 minutes or 4GB; automatically stops recording if the internal temperature of the camera becomes high. Storage Medium Internal Memory (Approx. 2GB), SD/SDHC/SDXC Memory Card (Conforms to USH-I standards) Focus Type Hybrid AF (Image plane phase-matching and Contrast detection) Focus Mode Auto-area AF, Zone AF, Select AF, Pinpoint AF, Tracking AF, Continuous AF, MF, Snap, ∞ Face Detection ON, Use only in Auto-area, OFF Focus Range (From lens face) Normal: Approx. 0.1m～∞, Macro Mode: Approx. 0.06m～0.12m Exposure Exposure Mode Program AE, Aperture Priority AE, Shutter Priority AE, Manual Exposure Metering Mode Multi-segment, Center-weighted, Spot, Highlight-weighted Shutter Speed 1/4000 sec. - 30 sec. (Limit by aperture setting F2.8: 1/2500 sec, F5.6 or greater: 1/4000 sec.)

Timed Exposure (10sec. - 20min.), Bulb, Time EV Compensation Still Image: ±5EV, 1/3EV steps, Movie: ±2EV, 1/3EV steps ND Filter (2EV) AUTO, ON, OFF White Balance Auto White Balance, Multi Auto White Balance, Daylight, Shade, Cloudy, Fl. - Daylight Color, Fl. - Daylight White, Fl. - Cool White, Fl. - Warm White, Tungsten, CTE, Manual White Balance, Color Temperature Fine Adjustment Adjustable ±14 steps on A-B axis or G-M axis Drive Mode Drive Single Frame Shooting, Continuous Shooting, Bracketing, Multi-exposure, Interval Shooting, Interval Composite Self-timer 10 sec., 2 sec., OFF Shooting Functions Crop 35mm, 50mm, OFF Image Control Standard, Vivid, Monotone, Soft Monotone, Hard Monotone, Hi-Contrast B&W, Positive Film, Bleach Bypass, Retro, HDR Tone, Custom1, Custom2 Adjust parameters: Saturation, Hue, High/Low Key Adjustment, Contrast, Contrast (Highlight), Contrast (Shadow), Sharpness, Shading, Clarity, Toning, Filter Effect, Grain Effect*, HDR Tone Level (Adjust parameter varies depending on the selected image setting)

* This parameter will be available via a firmware update. Dynamic Range Correction Highlight Correction, Shadow Correction Noise Reduction Slow Shutter Speed Noise Reduction, High-ISO Noise Reduction Display Display magnification (4x, 16x), Grid display (4x4 Grid, 3x3 Grid), Histogram, Bright area warning, Electronic Level Playback Functions Playback View Single frame, Multi-image (20, 48 frames), Display magnification (up to 16x, 100% view and Quick Zoom view available), Histogram (Y histogram, RGB histogram), Grid display (3x3 Grid, 4x4 Grid), Bright area warning, Auto Image Rotation, Base Parameter Adjustment Brightness, Saturation, Hue, Contrast, Sharpness RAW Development Aspect Ratio, JPEG Recorded Pixels, Color Space, White Balance, Image Control, Peripheral Illumination Correction, Sensitivity, High-ISO Noise Reduction, Shadow Correction Edit Resize, Cropping, Levels Adjustment, White Balance Adjustment, Color Moiré Correction, Movie Edit (Cut), Movie Edit (Divide) LCD Monitor Type 3.0 inch TFT color LCD (aspect ratio 3:2), Approx. 1037K dots, Wide viewing angle, Air-gapless tempered glass Touch Screen Capacitive sensing method Adjustments Brightness, Saturation, Blue/Amber, Green/Magenta, Outdoor View Setting: ±2 Steps Wireless LAN Standards IEEE 802.11b/g/n (HT20) (Wireless LAN standard protocol) Frequency (Center Frequency) 2412MHz～2462MHz (1ch～11ch) Security Authentication: WPA2, Encryption: AES Bluetooth® Standards Bluetooth® v4.2 BLE(Bluetooth Low Energy） Frequency (Center Frequency) 2402MHz～2480MHz (CH0～CH39) Interfaces USB Type-C™ Battery Recharge/Power Supply (Optional AC Adapter required), Data Transfer: MTP, Video output: DisplayPort over USB-C (DisplayPort Alternative Mode) Hotshoe Compatible with P-TTL Auto Flash

Flash Mode: Flash On, Flash On+Red-eye, Slow-speed Sync, Slow Sync+Red-eye

Flash Exposure Compensation: -2.0 -+1.0 Lens adapter pin Available Power Supply Battery Type Rechargeable Battery DB-110 AC Adapter AC Adapter Kit K-AC166(Optional) Battery Life Number of recordable images: Approx. 200 images,

* With a fully-charged Rechargeable Lithium-ion Battery under the temperature at 23°C. Tested in compliance with CIPA standard. Actual results may vary depending on the shooting condition. Playback time: Approx. 180 minutes

* The playback time is a guide based on RICOH's measurement method . The actual number differs according to usage conditions. Dimensions and Weight Dimensions Approx. 109.4(W)×61.9(H)×33.2(D)mm (excluding protrusions) Weight Approx. 257g (Included dedicated battery and SD memory card), Approx. 227g (Body only) Included Accessories Rechargeable Battery DB-110, USB Power Adapter, Power Plug, USB Cable I-USB166, Handstrap Language English, French, Germany, Spanish, Portuguese, Italy, Dutch, Danish, Swedish, Finnish, Polish, Czech, Hungarian, Turkey, Greek, Russian, Thai, Korean, Simplified Chinese, Traditional Chinese, Japanese Storage (shots) Mode Fomat/Size Aspect Ratio Focal Length* Number of Recorded pixels Internal Memory

2GB SD Card

8GB Still image RAW 3:2 28mm 24M(6000 x 4000) 40 150 3:2 35mm 15M(4800 x 3200) 40 154 3:2 50mm 7M(3360 x 2240) 41 157 1:1 28mm 16M(4000 x 4000) 40 153 1:1 35mm 10M(3200 x 3200) 41 156 1:1 50mm 5M(2240 x 2240) 42 158 RAW+ 3:2 28mm 24M(6000 x 4000) 31 117 3:2 35mm 15M(4800 x 3200) 34 129 3:2 50mm 7M(3360 x 2240) 38 143 1:1 28mm 16M(4000 x 4000) 34 128 1:1 35mm 10M(3200 x 3200) 36 138 1:1 50mm 5M(2240 x 2240) 39 148 [L]

（JPEG） 3:2 - 24M(6000 x 4000) 140 527 1:1 - 15M(4800 x 3200) 209 788 [M]

（JPEG） 3:2 - 7M(3360 x 2240) 218 820 1:1 - 16M(4000 x 4000) 324 1220 [S]

（JPEG） 3:2 - 10M(3200 x 3200) 437 1646 1:1 - 5M(2240 x 2240) 645 2428 [XS]

（JPEG） 3:2 - 2M(1920 x 1280) 1253 4717 1:1 - 1.6M(1280 x 1280) 1810 6813 Save still image from movie [1920x1080]

（JPEG) (16:9） - 2M(1920 x 1080) - - * 35mm equivalent focal length Mode Size Aspect Ratio Frame Rate Number of Recorded pixels Internal Memory

2GB SD Card

