【Ricoh Imaging】 RICOH GR III: A high-end digital compact camera, featuring an assortment of newly developed main components and designed for the ultimate in snapshot photography

02/21/2019 | 09:50pm EST
TOKYO, February 22, 2019 －RICOH COMPANY, LTD. and RICOH IMAGING COMPANY, LTD. are pleased to announce the launch of the RICOH GR III. This high-end digital compact camera harmonizes high-quality, high-resolution images with intuitive, responsive snapshot capabilities in its compact, lightweight body -- making it an excellent choice, even for professional photographers.
To further enhance the essential values of a camera true to the GR-series concept of optimizing image quality, snapshot capabilities and portability, this latest GR-series model is equipped with a complete range of newly designed main components, including a lens, an image sensor and an imaging engine. Despite a compact body one size smaller than its predecessor, it incorporates a large APS-C-size CMOS image sensor with approximately 24.24 effective megapixels to produce high-resolution images, while its short start-up time of approximately 0.8 seconds allows for quick, responsive shooting. It also provides an assortment of new features, such as a high-speed hybrid AF system, an originally developed SR (Shake Reduction) mechanism, and touch-screen operation for intuitive control, to improve operability and functionality. After the product launch, the GR III is expected to be upgraded in the future via firmware updates to further enhance its functions and overall performance.
For improved interface with smartphones, the GR III also features dual wireless communication and a USB Type-C™ connector, making it the top-performing model of the GR series packed with the state-of-the-art functions needed to meet today's photographic demands.
Main Features
1. Newly designed, high-resolution GR lens
The GR III incorporates a newly developed GR LENS 18.3mm F2.8, which harmonizes exceptional imaging performance with a slim design. Its super-slim optics consists of six optical elements in four groups, while retaining the 28mm angle of view (in the 35mm format) and large F2.8 maximum aperture of its predecessor. The optimal positioning of a high-refraction, low-dispersion glass element and a glass-molded aspherical lens element allows it to deliver the clearest, sharpest images in GR-series history, while reducing distortion and chromatic aberration to a minimum. It also minimizes the generation of flare and ghost images when shooting against backlight. To deliver high-contrast, high-resolution images of a variety of subjects and in varying photographic conditions, it also comes equipped with a macro shooting capability at a minimum focusing distance of six centimeters, and incorporates an ND (Neutral Density) filter to open up the aperture by two stops. Its nine-blade diaphragm creates a natural bokeh (defocus) effect and a truthful sense of depth at open aperture, while capturing beautiful light beams at closed-down apertures.
2. High-quality, high-resolution images
The GR III incorporates a large APS-C-size CMOS image sensor with an anti-aliasing (AA) filter-free design to enhance image resolving power, and a newly developed GR ENGINE 6 imaging engine. Thanks to its approximately 24.24 effective megapixels, this image sensor assures super-high-resolution images that are rich in gradations. It is also compatible with multi-tone 14-bit RAW image recording. The camera also features the accelerator unit, which is designed to optimize image data delivered by the image sensor, and provides a top sensitivity of ISO 102400 for super-high-sensitivity photography.
3. Hybrid AF system for high-speed autofocus operation
The GR III features a hybrid AF system combining a contrast-type AF mechanism superior in focusing precision with a phase-detection-type AF mechanism assuring high-speed focusing operation. Taking advantage of both mechanisms, it assures faster, more responsive autofocus operation.
4. Originally developed SR mechanism
・Three-axis, four-step shake reduction: Thanks to the originally developed SR (Shake Reduction) mechanism, the GR III effectively compensates for camera shake at the time of shutter release. Its three-axis mechanism minimizes adverse effects of camera shake caused by pitch, yaw and roll by as much as four shutter steps.
・Originally developed AA Filter Simulator: By applying microscopic vibrations with sub-pixel precision to the image sensor unit during exposure, the camera's AA (anti-aliasing) Filter Simulator* provides the same level of moiré reduction as an optical AA filter. This innovative simulator allows the user not only to switch the AA filter effect on and off, but also to select the effect to the level best suited for a given subject.
* This function is available at shutter speeds slower than 1/1000 second.
5. Compact, functional body design
Despite the incorporation of the large APS-C-size image sensor, the GR III is designed to be extremely compact and functional, almost equal in size to the GR DIGITAL IV (which is equipped with a smaller 1/1.7-inch image sensor), providing the outstanding portability in keeping with the GR-series concept of the camera as a pocketable imaging tool or a handy picture-taking tool. It provides such user-friendly features as a short start-up time of approximately 0.8 seconds, the control dial conveniently positioned next to the four-way controller, and effortless touch-screen operation, to enhance operability and allow the user to swiftly react to once-in-a-lifetime shutter opportunities. Its exterior frame is made of highly rigid magnesium alloy to improve dependability and durability when it is being carried.
6. High-definition LCD monitor with intuitive touch-screen operation
The GR III features a 3.0-inch high-definition LCD monitor with approximately 1,037,000 dots. Introduced for the first time in GR-series history, its touch-screen operation provides intuitive control of various camera functions, such as AF frame shift, menu selection, and image magnification and advance during playback. It also features an air gapless construction, in which special resin is placed between the LCD touch-screen monitor and a protective cover made of reinforced glass, to effectively reduce the reflection and dispersion of light for improved visibility during outdoor shooting. Its Outdoor View Setting allows instant adjustment of the monitor's brightness to the desired level for greater visibility under unfriendly lighting conditions.
7. Image Control function to produce desire visual effects
The GR III's new Image Control function provides a new type of finishing touch control that integrates effect modes into conventional image setting operation. Using 10 basic Image Control modes, the user can easily adjust various parameters, such as saturation, hue, key, contrast and graininess,* to the desired level, and create a finishing touch of their choice. A set of adjusted parameters can be added as a custom setting to the Image Control function.
* This parameter will be available via a firmware update.
8. Bluetooth® and wireless LAN dual communication
The GR III provides wireless LAN functions for easy pairing with mobile devices such as smartphones and tablet computers. By installing the dedicated Image Sync application* on a mobile device, the user can display a Live-View image on the device's monitor, release the shutter and send various commands from the device. The wireless LAN connection also makes it easy to upload captured images onto SNS sites. The camera also provides seamless Bluetooth® connection to facilitate camera operation. Thanks to the Bluetooth® connection, just by selecting application's shooting mode, camera can be activated and establish wireless LAN connection even though it is in the Sleep Mode. By connecting with the Image Sync app the location data obtained by the smartphone can be recorded onto captured images.
* An application update is required (Will be released soon).
9. Other features
・Full HD movie recording (1920 x 1080 pixels, 60 frame rate) in the H.264 recording format
・Crop mode to capture an image at 35mm (15M) or 50mm (7M) angle of view (in the 35mm format)
・Customization of functions assignable to ADJ and Fn buttons
・In-camera RAW Development, providing parameter adjustment of RAW-format images and output of JPEG-format image data
・Color Moiré Correction function to reduce the effect of moiré in playback
・Interval Composite mode, effective in capturing a landscape with traces of the moon and stars
・Electronic Level to check the camera's inclination
・GW-4 Wide Conversion Lens (optional) to expand the angle of view to 21mm ultra-wide angle
・Compatibility with accessory flash units*
* Compatible accessory flash units are AF540FGZ II, AF360FGZ II, AF540FGZ, AF360FGZ, AF201FG and AF200FG.
Optional Accessories
GW-4 Wide Conversion LensDesigned for exclusive use with the RICOH GR III, this wide-angle conversion lens is mounted on the camera using the GA-1 Lens Adapter, and expands the angle of view to 21mm ultra-wide angle. When mounted, the camera automatically optimizes its SR function to cover the 21mm angle of view.
GN-1 (DG) Ring CapWhen replaced with the standard ring cap, this dark-gray-colored ring cap upgrades the camera's appearance with its stylish metallic finish.
GK-1 Metallic Hotshoe CoverThis metallic hotshoe cover features the dark-gray color and the metallic finish identical to those of the GN-1 (DG) Ring Cap.
GC-9 Soft CaseThis durable, genuine-leather camera case provides solid protection of the camera. It features a belt loop on the back and a magnetic lock on the upper cover for quick removal of the camera in snapshot photography.
GC-10 Soft CaseThis high-grade, genuine-leather camera case protects the camera when carrying it in a bag. When not in use, this soft case can be folded for portability.
The optional accessories listed above will be launched simultaneously with the RICOH GR III.
Major Specifications
Lens
Lens Construction
6 elements in 4 groups (2 aspherical lens elements)
Focal Length, Aperture
18.3mm (Approx. 28mm in 35mm equivalent focal length), F2.8～F16
Image Capture Unit
Image Sensor
Type: Primary color filter CMOS. Size: 23.5mm x 15.6mm
Effective Pixels
Approx. 24.24 megapixels
Sensitivity (Standard output)
ISO100～102400: Auto (ISO Auto Lower/Upper Limit and Minimum Shutter Speed can be set), Manual:
Image Stabilization
Sensor-shift shake reduction (SR)(3-axis)
AA Filter Simulator
Moiré reduction using SR unit (Off, Low, High)
Dust Removal
Image sensor cleaning using ultrasonic vibrations 'DR II'
File Formats
Still Image
File Format: RAW (DNG) 14bit, JPEG (Exif 2.3), DCF2.0 compliant
Color Space: sRGB, AdobeRGB
Recorded Pixels:
【3:2】L(24M:6000x4000), M(15M:4800x3200), S(7M:3360x2240), XS(2M:1920x1280)
【1:1】L(16M:4000x4000), M(10M:3200x3200), S(5M:2240x2240), XS(1.6M:1280x1280)
Movie
File Format: MPEG4 AVC/H.264 (MOV)
Recorded Pixels: Full HD (1920x1080, 60p/30p/24p), Sound: Built-in stereo microphone
Recording Time: Up to 25 minutes or 4GB; automatically stops recording if the internal temperature of the camera becomes high.
1/4000 sec. - 30 sec. (Limit by aperture setting F2.8: 1/2500 sec, F5.6 or greater: 1/4000 sec.)
Timed Exposure (10sec. - 20min.), Bulb, Time
EV Compensation
Still Image: ±5EV, 1/3EV steps, Movie: ±2EV, 1/3EV steps
ND Filter (2EV)
AUTO, ON, OFF
White Balance
Auto White Balance, Multi Auto White Balance, Daylight, Shade, Cloudy, Fl. - Daylight Color, Fl. - Daylight White, Fl. - Cool White, Fl. - Warm White, Tungsten, CTE, Manual White Balance, Color Temperature
Adjust parameters: Saturation, Hue, High/Low Key Adjustment, Contrast, Contrast (Highlight), Contrast (Shadow), Sharpness, Shading, Clarity, Toning, Filter Effect, Grain Effect*, HDR Tone Level (Adjust parameter varies depending on the selected image setting)
* This parameter will be available via a firmware update.
IEEE 802.11b/g/n (HT20) (Wireless LAN standard protocol)
Frequency (Center Frequency)
2412MHz～2462MHz (1ch～11ch)
Security
Authentication: WPA2, Encryption: AES
Bluetooth®
Standards
Bluetooth® v4.2 BLE(Bluetooth Low Energy）
Frequency (Center Frequency)
2402MHz～2480MHz (CH0～CH39)
Interfaces
USB Type-C™
Battery Recharge/Power Supply (Optional AC Adapter required), Data Transfer: MTP, Video output: DisplayPort over USB-C (DisplayPort Alternative Mode)
Hotshoe
Compatible with P-TTL Auto Flash
Flash Mode: Flash On, Flash On+Red-eye, Slow-speed Sync, Slow Sync+Red-eye
Flash Exposure Compensation: -2.0 -+1.0
Lens adapter pin
Available
Power Supply
Battery Type
Rechargeable Battery DB-110
AC Adapter
AC Adapter Kit K-AC166(Optional)
Battery Life
Number of recordable images: Approx. 200 images,
* With a fully-charged Rechargeable Lithium-ion Battery under the temperature at 23°C. Tested in compliance with CIPA standard. Actual results may vary depending on the shooting condition.
Playback time: Approx. 180 minutes
* The playback time is a guide based on RICOH's measurement method . The actual number differs according to usage conditions.
** The maximum recording time per shooting is 25minutes or 4GB.
♦ The Bluetooth® word mark and logos are registered trademarks owned by Bluetooth SIG, Inc, and any use of such marks by Ricoh Company, Ltd. is under license.
♦ USB Type-C is a trademark of USB Implementers Forum.
♦ All other brands or product names mentioned herein are trademarks or registered trademarks of their respective companies.
♦ Designs and specifications are subjects to change without notice.
