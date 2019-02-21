【Ricoh Imaging】 RICOH WG-6: A top-of-the-line digital compact camera, featuring a dependable waterproof body with 20-meter underwater shooting capability and a multi-application Ring Light unit
TOKYO, February 22, 2019 －RICOH COMPANY, LTD. and RICOH IMAGING COMPANY, LTD. are pleased to announce the launch of the RICOH WG-6. Developed as the top-of-the-line model of the heavy-duty RICOH WG series, this digital compact camera provides a host of newly designed features, including a multi-application Ring Light unit -- convenient in close-up shooting -- and 4K-resoltion movie recording, in the most dependable waterproof body in WG-series history.
This top-of-the-line waterproof digital compact camera is designed to be waterproof to a depth of 20 meters, shockproof against a fall from heights of 2.1 meters, and cold-resistant to temperatures as low as -10°C. Equipped with a state-of-the-art back-illuminated CMOS image sensor with approximately 20 effective megapixels and a high-performance imaging engine, it delivers super-high-resolution still images and 4K-resolution movie clips. It also incorporates such outdoor-friendly features as a GPS module to record position data and travel log data onto captured images, and an electronic compass to enhance operability in the field. Positioned around the lens, a multi-application Ring Light unit featuring six bulbs provides bright, uniform illumination on the subject. Thanks to a choice of discharge patterns, these lights can also be used as a lighting device to illuminate the subject more three-dimensionally.
Main Features
1. Heavy-duty construction for underwater shooting down to 20 meters, for up to two continuous hours
The WG-6's solid, airtight body is not only waterproof to a depth of 20 meters -- the deepest in the history of the WG series -- and for up to two hours of continuous operation (equivalent to IPX8 or JIS Class 8), but it's also shockproof against a fall from heights of up to 2.1 meters,* dustproof (equivalent to IPX6 or JIS Class 6), cold-resistant to temperatures as low as -10°C, and crushproof against weights of up to 100kgf (kilogram force).** Thanks to this heavy-duty construction, the WG-6 performs superbly and dependably in harsh, demanding outdoor conditions.
* Measured using RICOH IMAGING-original testing standards -- from a height of 2.1 meters, onto a surface of 5cm-thick plywood -- conforming to Method 516-5-Shock of the LIK-Standard 810F.
** Measured under RICOH IMAGING-original testing standards.
2. High-quality, high-resolution images
Combining a state-of-the-art back-illuminated CMOS image sensor (which excels in high-sensitivity and low-noise characteristics and assures high-speed readout of image data signals) with a high-performance imaging engine, the WG-6 delivers a top sensitivity of ISO 6400 and super-high-resolution images with approximately 20.0 effective megapixels. It also provides advanced image processing functions, made possible by the latest super-resolution technology, to assure sharp, clear, high-resolution images. It even provides such innovative features as Handheld Night Snap mode, which automatically captures several images of the same nighttime scene and produces a single blur-free composite image from them.
3. 4K-resolution movie recording for extended shooting of high-quality movies
The WG-6 provides 4K-resolution movie recording in the H.264 format, allowing the user to capture high-quality, extended movie clips (3840 x 2160 pixels, 30 frame rate). In addition to the conventional Movie SR (Shake Reduction) mode,* it also features a new Movie SR+ mode,* which generates a shake-reduction effect similar to the one created by a gimbal unit to assure high-quality movie shooting with more active, fast-action outdoor activities.
* When one of these modes is activated, the angle of view becomes narrower. The Movie SR+ mode can be used at a recorded pixel size smaller than the Full HD format (1920 x 1080 pixels).
4. Five-times optical zoom lens with 28mm wide-angle coverage
Thanks to its five-times optical zoom lens with an angle-of-view coverage from 5mm to 25mm (equivalent to approximately 28mm to 140mm in the 35mm format) and a minimum focusing distance of a mere one centimeter, the WG-6 covers a wide range of applications, from eye-catching close-ups to sweeping landscapes. Its Intelligent Zoom function extends the zoom range by approximately 40.5 times without compromising image quality, while its Interval Shooting mode makes fixed-point photography simple and effortless.
5. Six multi-application Marco Lights to assist close-up shooting
Positioned around the circumference of the lens barrel, the WG-6's six LED Macro Lights let the user select a faster shutter speed to minimize camera shake and subject shake in macro and close-up photography. The discharge level can be increased to as much as ten times that of conventional units. It also allows selective lighting, in which the user can activate only the horizontally or vertically aligned lights to illuminate the subject more three-dimensionally and emphasize the subject's delicate contours.
6. 3.0-inch, wide-frame LCD monitor for wide-angle viewing
The WG-6 comes equipped with a large, high-resolution 3.0-inch LCD monitor with 3:2 proportions and approximately 1,040,000 dots. Its AR (Anti-Reflection) coating minimizes annoying glare and reflections to assure a sharp, clear on-screen image even in the harsh sunshine often encountered in outdoor shooting. It also features an Outdoor View Setting, which allows for easy adjustment of monitor brightness according to changes in ambient lighting conditions, to optimize the visibility of the on-screen image.
7. Enhanced GPS functions for easier data recording
The WG-6 has a built-in GPS module, which automatically records position data and travel log data onto captured images and adjusts the built-in clock to local time. This module can be activated with a single action, and can receive signals from Japan's quasi-zenith satellite system Michibiki and Russia's GLONASS (global navigation satellite system), in addition to U.S. GPS satellites. By linking it with the SBAS (satellite-based augmentation system), the user can even record more accurate position data at various locations and times. When shooting indoors, the GPS Lock function allows the user to record GPS data onto captured images by using previously acquired position data.
8. Other features
・Two remote control receivers (one in front and another on the back) to widen signal coverage
・Electronic Level to check the camera's horizontal/vertical inclination
・18 Scene modes to select the finishing touch best suited to the subject, including a new Depth-of-field Composite mode
・12 digital filters
・User position on the mode dial to program and recall user-selected camera settings
・DW-5 (optional) to broaden the angle-of-view coverage to approximately 22mm (in the 35mm format) at wide-angle end
・Compatibility with FlashAir™ SD memory cards for wireless LAN communications
・Three strap lug receptacles for versatile strap arrangements, such as vertical and two-point suspensions
Optional Accessories
RICOH O-CC173 Protector JacketThis silicon protector jacket not only protects the camera from dirt and scratches, but also improves grip on the camera and enhances holding comfort.RICOH SC-900 Camera CaseThis holder-type camera case comes with a belt loop on the back, and allows for quick removal of the camera during snapshot photography.
RICOH WG-6 Specifications
Lens
RICOH lens, 11 elements in 9 groups (5 aspherical elements)
Focal Length
5 - 25 mm
(in 35mm format equivalent)
Approx. 28 - 140mm
Maximum Aperture
F3.5(W) - F5.5(T)
Zoom
Optical Zoom
5X
Digital Zoom
approx. 8.1X
Intelligent Zoom
approx. 7X at 10M, approx. 40.5X at 640 (including optical zoom)
Motion Blur Reduction
Still
Pixel Track SR
Hi-sensitivity anti-shake mode (Digital SR)
Auto Picture, Program, HDR, Handheld Night Snap, Movie, High Speed Movie, Digital Microscope, Landscape, Flower, Portrait, Underwater, Underwater Movie, Interval Shot, Interval Movie, Surf & Snow, Kids, Pet, Sport, Night Scene, Fireworks, Digital SR, Report, Green, Depth of field composition
Face detection
Face Detection AF&AE is available for all modes up to 30 faces. Smile Capture, Self-portrait Assist, Self-portrait Assist + Smile Capture, Blink Detection
Pet detection
Detect up to 1 pet's face(auto)
Playback modes
Slideshow, Image Rotation, Small Face Filter, Ink Rubbing Filter, Digital Filter(B&W / Sepia, Toy Camera, Retro, Color, Extract Color, Color Emphasis, High Contrast, Starburst, Soft, Fish-eye, Brightness, Miniature), HDR Filter, Movie Edit, Red-eye Edit, Resize, Cropping, Image Copy, Protect, Start-up Screen, Recover File, Auto Image Rotation
Shutter Speed
1/4000 - 1/4sec.(Mechanical and electronic shutter), 4sec at most. (Night Scene mode setting)
Built-in flash
Modes
Flash-on and Flash-off modes. 'Red-eye' compensation function employs a pre-discharge.
Flash Range
Wide:approx. 0.2 - 5.5m / 0.66 - 18 ft. (ISO Auto)
Tele:approx. 0.2 - 3.5m / 0.66 - 11 ft. (ISO Auto)
Drive Modes
One shot, Self-timer, Continuous Shooting, Burst Shooting, M Continuous, S Continuous, Remote Control, Auto Bracketing
* Recording capacity shows approximate number of shots recorded during CIPA-compliant testing. Actual performance may vary depending on operating conditions.
** According to the result of RICOH in-house testing.
RICOH WG-6 Storage capacity
Still image
L
M
4:3
3:2
1:1
4:3
3:2
1:1
★★★
★★
★
★★★
★★
★
★★★
★★
★
★★★
★★
★
★★★
★★
★
★★★
★★
★
Built-in Memory
3
6
9
3
6
10
4
8
12
7
12
18
7
13
20
9
15
24
4GB
480
830
1303
541
932
1460
637
1101
1707
954
1637
2525
1072
1809
2818
1262
2126
3275
8GB
936
1616
2537
1053
1815
2843
1242
2145
3324
1858
3189
4917
2088
3522
5488
2458
4140
6378
16GB
1873
3233
5075
2107
3631
5687
2484
4291
6648
3716
6379
9834
4177
7045
10977
4917
8281
12758
32GB
3744
6463
10147
4213
7259
11370
4967
8579
13292
7430
12753
19661
8351
14085
21947
9830
16556
25506
64GB
7756
13207
20361
8726
14808
23270
10180
17452
27149
15271
25720
40723
16851
28746
44425
20361
32578
48868
128GB
15501
26395
40692
17439
29594
46505
20346
34879
54256
30519
51401
81384
33676
57448
88783
40692
65107
97661
256GB
30519
51401
81385
34879
57448
88783
40692
69758
108513
61038
97662
162770
65108
108513
162770
81385
122077
195324
512GB
61010
102755
162695
69726
114844
177486
81347
139453
216927
122021
195234
325391
130156
216927
325391
162695
244043
390469
Still image
S
XS
4:3
3:2
1:1
4:3
3:2
1:1
★★★
★★
★
★★★
★★
★
★★★
★★
★
★★★
★★
★
★★★
★★
★
★★★
★★
★
Built-in Memory
11
22
31
13
25
35
15
29
40
18
34
45
20
37
51
27
48
63
4GB
1616
3030
4179
1809
3366
4661
2164
4040
5509
2473
4661
6060
2754
5050
6733
3673
6379
8657
8GB
3146
5900
8138
3522
6556
9077
4214
7867
10728
4816
9077
11801
5364
9834
13112
7152
12422
16858
16GB
6294
11801
16277
7045
13112
18155
8429
15735
21456
9633
18155
23602
10728
19668
26225
14304
24844
33718
32GB
12583
23593
32542
14085
26214
36297
16852
31457
42896
19259
36297
47186
21448
39322
52429
28597
49670
67409
64GB
25720
48868
61085
28746
54298
69811
34905
61085
81447
37591
69811
97736
44425
69811
97736
54298
97736
122170
128GB
51401
97661
122077
57448
108513
139517
69758
122077
162769
75124
139517
195323
88783
162769
195323
108513
195323
244154
256GB
97662
195324
244155
108513
195324
244155
139517
244155
325541
139517
244155
325541
162770
325541
325541
195324
325541
488311
512GB
195234
390469
488087
216927
390469
488087
278907
488087
650783
278907
488087
650783
325391
650783
650783
390469
650783
976174
Still image
2M
1M
VGA
4:3
4:3
4:3
3:2
1:1
★★★
★★
★
★★★
★★
★
★★★
★★
★
★★★
★★
★
★★★
★★
★
Built-in Memory
28
51
66
35
59
77
137
223
297
148
255
297
178
297
357
4GB
3910
6733
8657
4661
8080
10100
17315
30302
40403
20201
30302
40403
24242
40403
40403
8GB
7613
13112
16858
9077
15734
19668
33717
59005
78673
39336
59005
78673
47204
78673
78673
16GB
15227
26225
33718
18155
31470
39337
67436
118013
157351
78675
118013
157351
94410
157351
157351
32GB
30443
52429
67409
36297
62915
78644
134819
235933
314577
157288
235933
314577
188746
314577
314577
64GB
61085
97736
122170
69811
122170
162894
244341
488683
488683
244341
488683
488683
244341
488683
488683
128GB
122077
195323
244154
139517
244154
325539
488309
976619
976619
488309
976619
976619
488309
976619
976619
256GB
244155
325541
488311
244155
488311
488311
976623
976623
976623
976623
976623
976623
976623
976623
976623
512GB
488087
650783
976174
488087
976174
976174
1952349
1952349
1952349
1952349
1952349
1952349
1952349
1952349
1952349
Still image
Built-in Memory
4GB
8GB
16GB
32GB
64GB
128GB
256GB
512GB
L
4:3
★★★
3
480
936
1873
3744
7756
15501
30519
61010
L
4:3
★★
6
830
1616
3233
6463
13207
26395
51401
102755
L
4:3
★
9
1303
2537
5075
10147
20361
40692
81385
162695
L
3:2
★★★
3
541
1053
2107
4213
8726
17439
34879
69726
L
3:2
★★
6
932
1815
3631
7259
14808
29594
57448
114844
L
3:2
★
10
1460
2843
5687
11370
23270
46505
88783
177486
L
1:1
★★★
4
637
1242
2484
4967
10180
20346
40692
81347
L
1:1
★★
8
1101
2145
4291
8579
17452
34879
69758
139453
L
1:1
★
12
1707
3324
6648
13292
27149
54256
108513
216927
M
4:3
★★★
7
954
1858
3716
7430
15271
30519
61038
122021
M
4:3
★★
12
1637
3189
6379
12753
25720
51401
97662
195234
M
4:3
★
18
2525
4917
9834
19661
40723
81384
162770
325391
M
3:2
★★★
7
1072
2088
4177
8351
16851
33676
65108
130156
M
3:2
★★
13
1809
3522
7045
14085
28746
57448
108513
216927
M
3:2
★
20
2818
5488
10977
21947
44425
88783
162770
325391
M
1:1
★★★
9
1262
2458
4917
9830
20361
40692
81385
162695
M
1:1
★★
15
2126
4140
8281
16556
32578
65107
122077
244043
M
1:1
★
24
3275
6378
12758
25506
48868
97661
195324
390469
S
4:3
★★★
11
1616
3146
6294
12583
25720
51401
97662
195234
S
4:3
★★
22
3030
5900
11801
23593
48868
97661
195324
390469
S
4:3
★
31
4179
8138
16277
32542
61085
122077
244155
488087
S
3:2
★★★
13
1809
3522
7045
14085
28746
57448
108513
216927
S
3:2
★★
25
3366
6556
13112
26214
54298
108513
195324
390469
S
3:2
★
35
4661
9077
18155
36297
69811
139517
244155
488087
S
1:1
★★★
15
2164
4214
8429
16852
34905
69758
139517
278907
S
1:1
★★
29
4040
7867
15735
31457
61085
122077
244155
488087
S
1:1
★
40
5509
10728
21456
42896
81447
162769
325541
650783
XS
4:3
★★★
18
2473
4816
9633
19259
37591
75124
139517
278907
XS
4:3
★★
34
4661
9077
18155
36297
69811
139517
244155
488087
XS
4:3
★
45
6060
11801
23602
47186
97736
195323
325541
650783
XS
3:2
★★★
20
2754
5364
10728
21448
44425
88783
162770
325391
XS
3:2
★★
37
5050
9834
19668
39322
69811
162769
325541
650783
XS
3:2
★
51
6733
13112
26225
52429
97736
195323
325541
650783
XS
1:1
★★★
27
3673
7152
14304
28597
54298
108513
195324
390469
XS
1:1
★★
48
6379
12422
24844
49670
97736
195323
325541
650783
XS
1:1
★
63
8657
16858
33718
67409
122170
244154
488311
976174
2M
4:3
★★★
28
3910
7613
15227
30443
61085
122077
244155
488087
2M
4:3
★★
51
6733
13112
26225
52429
97736
195323
325541
650783
2M
4:3
★
66
8657
16858
33718
67409
122170
244154
488311
976174
1M
4:3
★★★
35
4661
9077
18155
36297
69811
139517
244155
488087
1M
4:3
★★
59
8080
15734
31470
62915
122170
244154
488311
976174
1M
4:3
★
77
10100
19668
39337
78644
162894
325539
488311
976174
VGA
4:3
★★★
137
17315
33717
67436
134819
244341
488309
976623
1952349
VGA
4:3
★★
223
30302
59005
118013
235933
488683
976619
976623
1952349
VGA
4:3
★
297
40403
78673
157351
314577
488683
976619
976623
1952349
VGA
3:2
★★★
148
20201
39336
78675
157288
244341
488309
976623
1952349
VGA
3:2
★★
255
30302
59005
118013
235933
488683
976619
976623
1952349
VGA
3:2
★
297
40403
78673
157351
314577
488683
976619
976623
1952349
VGA
1:1
★★★
178
24242
47204
94410
188746
244341
488309
976623
1952349
VGA
1:1
★★
297
40403
78673
157351
314577
488683
976619
976623
1952349
VGA
1:1
★
357
40403
78673
157351
314577
488683
976619
976623
1952349
shots
Movie
3840
(3840x2160)
1920
(1920x1080)
1280
(1280x720)
30fps
30fps
60fps
30fps
120fps
Built-in Memory
00:00:00
00:00:06
00:00:06
00:00:14
00:00:02
4GB
00:05:15
00:26:42
00:26:42
00:44:09
00:16:44
8GB
00:10:19
00:52:04
00:52:04
01:26:04
00:32:41
16GB
00:20:44
01:44:15
01:44:15
02:52:14
01:05:27
32GB
00:41:32
03:28:30
03:28:30
05:44:25
02:10:57
64GB
01:26:07
07:11:57
07:11:57
11:53:28
04:31:20
128GB
02:52:12
14:23:20
14:23:20
23:45:57
09:02:20
256GB
05:44:29
28:46:46
28:46:46
47:32:00
18:04:45
512GB
11:28:44
57:32:03
57:32:03
95:01:29
36:08:37
Movie
Built-in Memory
4GB
8GB
16GB
32GB
64GB
128GB
256GB
512GB
3840
(3840x2160）
30fps
00:00:00
00:05:15
00:10:19
00:20:44
00:41:32
01:26:07
02:52:12
05:44:29
11:28:44
1920
(1920x1080）
30fps
00:00:06
00:26:42
00:52:04
01:44:15
03:28:30
07:11:57
14:23:20
28:46:46
57:32:03
1280
（1280×720）
60fps
00:00:06
00:26:42
00:52:04
01:44:15
03:28:30
07:11:57
14:23:20
28:46:46
57:32:03
1280
（1280×720）
30fps
00:00:14
00:44:09
01:26:04
02:52:14
05:44:25
11:53:28
23:45:57
47:32:00
95:01:29
1280
（1280×720）
120fps
00:00:02
00:16:44
00:32:41
01:05:27
02:10:57
04:31:20
09:02:20
18:04:45
36:08:37
The maximum length is 25 minutes for movie.
