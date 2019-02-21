【Ricoh Imaging】 RICOH WG-6: A top-of-the-line digital compact camera, featuring a dependable waterproof body with 20-meter underwater shooting capability and a multi-application Ring Light unit 0 02/21/2019 | 09:50pm EST Send by mail :

Last Name : Name : From * : To * : (You can enter multiple email addresses separated by commas) Message : * Required fields TOKYO, February 22, 2019 －RICOH COMPANY, LTD. and RICOH IMAGING COMPANY, LTD. are pleased to announce the launch of the RICOH WG-6. Developed as the top-of-the-line model of the heavy-duty RICOH WG series, this digital compact camera provides a host of newly designed features, including a multi-application Ring Light unit -- convenient in close-up shooting -- and 4K-resoltion movie recording, in the most dependable waterproof body in WG-series history. This top-of-the-line waterproof digital compact camera is designed to be waterproof to a depth of 20 meters, shockproof against a fall from heights of 2.1 meters, and cold-resistant to temperatures as low as -10°C. Equipped with a state-of-the-art back-illuminated CMOS image sensor with approximately 20 effective megapixels and a high-performance imaging engine, it delivers super-high-resolution still images and 4K-resolution movie clips. It also incorporates such outdoor-friendly features as a GPS module to record position data and travel log data onto captured images, and an electronic compass to enhance operability in the field. Positioned around the lens, a multi-application Ring Light unit featuring six bulbs provides bright, uniform illumination on the subject. Thanks to a choice of discharge patterns, these lights can also be used as a lighting device to illuminate the subject more three-dimensionally. Main Features 1. Heavy-duty construction for underwater shooting down to 20 meters, for up to two continuous hours The WG-6's solid, airtight body is not only waterproof to a depth of 20 meters -- the deepest in the history of the WG series -- and for up to two hours of continuous operation (equivalent to IPX8 or JIS Class 8), but it's also shockproof against a fall from heights of up to 2.1 meters,* dustproof (equivalent to IPX6 or JIS Class 6), cold-resistant to temperatures as low as -10°C, and crushproof against weights of up to 100kgf (kilogram force).** Thanks to this heavy-duty construction, the WG-6 performs superbly and dependably in harsh, demanding outdoor conditions. * Measured using RICOH IMAGING-original testing standards -- from a height of 2.1 meters, onto a surface of 5cm-thick plywood -- conforming to Method 516-5-Shock of the LIK-Standard 810F.

** Measured under RICOH IMAGING-original testing standards. 2. High-quality, high-resolution images Combining a state-of-the-art back-illuminated CMOS image sensor (which excels in high-sensitivity and low-noise characteristics and assures high-speed readout of image data signals) with a high-performance imaging engine, the WG-6 delivers a top sensitivity of ISO 6400 and super-high-resolution images with approximately 20.0 effective megapixels. It also provides advanced image processing functions, made possible by the latest super-resolution technology, to assure sharp, clear, high-resolution images. It even provides such innovative features as Handheld Night Snap mode, which automatically captures several images of the same nighttime scene and produces a single blur-free composite image from them. 3. 4K-resolution movie recording for extended shooting of high-quality movies The WG-6 provides 4K-resolution movie recording in the H.264 format, allowing the user to capture high-quality, extended movie clips (3840 x 2160 pixels, 30 frame rate). In addition to the conventional Movie SR (Shake Reduction) mode,* it also features a new Movie SR+ mode,* which generates a shake-reduction effect similar to the one created by a gimbal unit to assure high-quality movie shooting with more active, fast-action outdoor activities. * When one of these modes is activated, the angle of view becomes narrower. The Movie SR+ mode can be used at a recorded pixel size smaller than the Full HD format (1920 x 1080 pixels). 4. Five-times optical zoom lens with 28mm wide-angle coverage Thanks to its five-times optical zoom lens with an angle-of-view coverage from 5mm to 25mm (equivalent to approximately 28mm to 140mm in the 35mm format) and a minimum focusing distance of a mere one centimeter, the WG-6 covers a wide range of applications, from eye-catching close-ups to sweeping landscapes. Its Intelligent Zoom function extends the zoom range by approximately 40.5 times without compromising image quality, while its Interval Shooting mode makes fixed-point photography simple and effortless. 5. Six multi-application Marco Lights to assist close-up shooting Positioned around the circumference of the lens barrel, the WG-6's six LED Macro Lights let the user select a faster shutter speed to minimize camera shake and subject shake in macro and close-up photography. The discharge level can be increased to as much as ten times that of conventional units. It also allows selective lighting, in which the user can activate only the horizontally or vertically aligned lights to illuminate the subject more three-dimensionally and emphasize the subject's delicate contours. 6. 3.0-inch, wide-frame LCD monitor for wide-angle viewing The WG-6 comes equipped with a large, high-resolution 3.0-inch LCD monitor with 3:2 proportions and approximately 1,040,000 dots. Its AR (Anti-Reflection) coating minimizes annoying glare and reflections to assure a sharp, clear on-screen image even in the harsh sunshine often encountered in outdoor shooting. It also features an Outdoor View Setting, which allows for easy adjustment of monitor brightness according to changes in ambient lighting conditions, to optimize the visibility of the on-screen image. 7. Enhanced GPS functions for easier data recording The WG-6 has a built-in GPS module, which automatically records position data and travel log data onto captured images and adjusts the built-in clock to local time. This module can be activated with a single action, and can receive signals from Japan's quasi-zenith satellite system Michibiki and Russia's GLONASS (global navigation satellite system), in addition to U.S. GPS satellites. By linking it with the SBAS (satellite-based augmentation system), the user can even record more accurate position data at various locations and times. When shooting indoors, the GPS Lock function allows the user to record GPS data onto captured images by using previously acquired position data. 8. Other features ・Two remote control receivers (one in front and another on the back) to widen signal coverage

・Electronic Level to check the camera's horizontal/vertical inclination

・18 Scene modes to select the finishing touch best suited to the subject, including a new Depth-of-field Composite mode

・12 digital filters

・User position on the mode dial to program and recall user-selected camera settings

・DW-5 (optional) to broaden the angle-of-view coverage to approximately 22mm (in the 35mm format) at wide-angle end

・Compatibility with FlashAir™ SD memory cards for wireless LAN communications

・Three strap lug receptacles for versatile strap arrangements, such as vertical and two-point suspensions Optional Accessories RICOH O-CC173 Protector JacketThis silicon protector jacket not only protects the camera from dirt and scratches, but also improves grip on the camera and enhances holding comfort.RICOH SC-900 Camera CaseThis holder-type camera case comes with a belt loop on the back, and allows for quick removal of the camera during snapshot photography. RICOH O-CC173 Protector JacketThis silicon protector jacket not only protects the camera from dirt and scratches, but also improves grip on the camera and enhances holding comfort.RICOH SC-900 Camera CaseThis holder-type camera case comes with a belt loop on the back, and allows for quick removal of the camera during snapshot photography. RICOH WG-6 Specifications Lens RICOH lens, 11 elements in 9 groups (5 aspherical elements) Focal Length 5 - 25 mm (in 35mm format equivalent) Approx. 28 - 140mm Maximum Aperture F3.5(W) - F5.5(T) Zoom Optical Zoom 5X Digital Zoom approx. 8.1X Intelligent Zoom approx. 7X at 10M, approx. 40.5X at 640 (including optical zoom) Motion Blur Reduction Still Pixel Track SR

Hi-sensitivity anti-shake mode (Digital SR) Movie Movie shake reduction mode (Movie SR、Movie SR+) Focus Type 9-point AF, Spot AF, Auto tracking AF Focus Range

(From lens face) Standard: 0.5m - infinity / 1.64ft. - infinity (entire zoom range)

Macro:0.1 - 0.6m / 0.33 - 1.97ft. (entire zoom range)

1cm Macro:0.01 - 0.3m / 0.03 - 0.98ft. (middle zoom position)

Infinity-landscape, Pan Focus, Manual Focus: available Number of Effective pixels Approx. 20 megapixels Image Sensor 1/2.3' CMOS Number of Recorded pixels Still Size: L(20M)、M(10)、S(5M)、XS(3M)、2M、1M、VGA

• 2M and 1M are available only in the CALS mode.

Aspect: 4:3、3:2、1:1

• In the CALS mode, the aspect ratio is fixed to 4:3. Movie 4K, 1920, 1280 Sensitivity (Standard Output Sensitivity) AUTO, Manual (ISO 125 - 6400) White Balance Auto, Daylight, Shade, Cloudy, Tungsten light, Fluorescent light(D:Daylight Color, N:Daylight White, W:White Light), Ring light, Manual Display Type 3.0' (aspect ratio 3:2), approx. 1040K dots, AR Coating(Cover only) Adjustments Brightness, Outdoor View Setting: ±2 Steps Exposure Control Metering System Multi-segment metering, Center-weighted metering, Spot metering Exposure Compensation ± 2EV (1/3EV steps) Scene modes Auto Picture, Program, HDR, Handheld Night Snap, Movie, High Speed Movie, Digital Microscope, Landscape, Flower, Portrait, Underwater, Underwater Movie, Interval Shot, Interval Movie, Surf & Snow, Kids, Pet, Sport, Night Scene, Fireworks, Digital SR, Report, Green, Depth of field composition Face detection Face Detection AF&AE is available for all modes up to 30 faces. Smile Capture, Self-portrait Assist, Self-portrait Assist + Smile Capture, Blink Detection Pet detection Detect up to 1 pet's face(auto) Playback modes Slideshow, Image Rotation, Small Face Filter, Ink Rubbing Filter, Digital Filter(B&W / Sepia, Toy Camera, Retro, Color, Extract Color, Color Emphasis, High Contrast, Starburst, Soft, Fish-eye, Brightness, Miniature), HDR Filter, Movie Edit, Red-eye Edit, Resize, Cropping, Image Copy, Protect, Start-up Screen, Recover File, Auto Image Rotation Shutter Speed 1/4000 - 1/4sec.(Mechanical and electronic shutter), 4sec at most. (Night Scene mode setting) Built-in flash Modes Flash-on and Flash-off modes. 'Red-eye' compensation function employs a pre-discharge. Flash Range Wide:approx. 0.2 - 5.5m / 0.66 - 18 ft. (ISO Auto)

Tele:approx. 0.2 - 3.5m / 0.66 - 11 ft. (ISO Auto) Drive Modes One shot, Self-timer, Continuous Shooting, Burst Shooting, M Continuous, S Continuous, Remote Control, Auto Bracketing Storage Media Built-in Memory (approx. 27MB), SD/SDHC/SDXC Memory Card

FlashAir Card GPS GPS, GLONASS, QZSS+ SBAS

GPS display mode: LAT/LON, UTM, MGRS

GPS log, GPS lock, GPS time adjustment, GPS data imprint, UTC data imprint Electronic Compass Compass heading: Cardinal, Degrees, Cardinal/Degrees

Declination, Compass data imprint Power Source Rechargeable Battery DB-110, AC Adapter Kit K-AC166(Optional) Battery life Still*: approx. 340 shots (Rechargeable Battery)

Playback**: approx. 260 min. (Rechargeable Battery) Interfaces USB3.0(Type-C), HDMI output terminal(Type D) Water proof / Dustproof Equivalent to JIS Class 8 waterproof and JIS Class 6 dustproof capabilities Dimensions Approx. 118.2 (W) x 65.5 (H) x 33.1 (D)mm /4.7 (W) x 2.6 (H) x 1.3 (D) inches (including lens depth) Weight Approx. 246g / 8.6 oz. (Included dedicated battery and SD memory card),Approx. 219g / 7.7 oz.(Body only) Included Accessories Rechargeable Battery DB-110, USB Power Adapter, Power Plug, USB Cable, Hand Strap, Macro Stand Languages English, French, Germany, Spanish, Portuguese, Italy, Dutch, Japanese, Danish, Swedish, Finnish, Polish, Czech, Hungarian, Turkey, Greek, Russian, Thai, Korean, Simplified Chinese, Traditional Chinese * Recording capacity shows approximate number of shots recorded during CIPA-compliant testing. Actual performance may vary depending on operating conditions.

** According to the result of RICOH in-house testing. RICOH WG-6 Storage capacity Still image L M 4:3 3:2 1:1 4:3 3:2 1:1 ★★★ ★★ ★ ★★★ ★★ ★ ★★★ ★★ ★ ★★★ ★★ ★ ★★★ ★★ ★ ★★★ ★★ ★ Built-in Memory 3 6 9 3 6 10 4 8 12 7 12 18 7 13 20 9 15 24 4GB 480 830 1303 541 932 1460 637 1101 1707 954 1637 2525 1072 1809 2818 1262 2126 3275 8GB 936 1616 2537 1053 1815 2843 1242 2145 3324 1858 3189 4917 2088 3522 5488 2458 4140 6378 16GB 1873 3233 5075 2107 3631 5687 2484 4291 6648 3716 6379 9834 4177 7045 10977 4917 8281 12758 32GB 3744 6463 10147 4213 7259 11370 4967 8579 13292 7430 12753 19661 8351 14085 21947 9830 16556 25506 64GB 7756 13207 20361 8726 14808 23270 10180 17452 27149 15271 25720 40723 16851 28746 44425 20361 32578 48868 128GB 15501 26395 40692 17439 29594 46505 20346 34879 54256 30519 51401 81384 33676 57448 88783 40692 65107 97661 256GB 30519 51401 81385 34879 57448 88783 40692 69758 108513 61038 97662 162770 65108 108513 162770 81385 122077 195324 512GB 61010 102755 162695 69726 114844 177486 81347 139453 216927 122021 195234 325391 130156 216927 325391 162695 244043 390469 Still image S XS 4:3 3:2 1:1 4:3 3:2 1:1 ★★★ ★★ ★ ★★★ ★★ ★ ★★★ ★★ ★ ★★★ ★★ ★ ★★★ ★★ ★ ★★★ ★★ ★ Built-in Memory 11 22 31 13 25 35 15 29 40 18 34 45 20 37 51 27 48 63 4GB 1616 3030 4179 1809 3366 4661 2164 4040 5509 2473 4661 6060 2754 5050 6733 3673 6379 8657 8GB 3146 5900 8138 3522 6556 9077 4214 7867 10728 4816 9077 11801 5364 9834 13112 7152 12422 16858 16GB 6294 11801 16277 7045 13112 18155 8429 15735 21456 9633 18155 23602 10728 19668 26225 14304 24844 33718 32GB 12583 23593 32542 14085 26214 36297 16852 31457 42896 19259 36297 47186 21448 39322 52429 28597 49670 67409 64GB 25720 48868 61085 28746 54298 69811 34905 61085 81447 37591 69811 97736 44425 69811 97736 54298 97736 122170 128GB 51401 97661 122077 57448 108513 139517 69758 122077 162769 75124 139517 195323 88783 162769 195323 108513 195323 244154 256GB 97662 195324 244155 108513 195324 244155 139517 244155 325541 139517 244155 325541 162770 325541 325541 195324 325541 488311 512GB 195234 390469 488087 216927 390469 488087 278907 488087 650783 278907 488087 650783 325391 650783 650783 390469 650783 976174 Still image 2M 1M VGA 4:3 4:3 4:3 3:2 1:1 ★★★ ★★ ★ ★★★ ★★ ★ ★★★ ★★ ★ ★★★ ★★ ★ ★★★ ★★ ★ Built-in Memory 28 51 66 35 59 77 137 223 297 148 255 297 178 297 357 4GB 3910 6733 8657 4661 8080 10100 17315 30302 40403 20201 30302 40403 24242 40403 40403 8GB 7613 13112 16858 9077 15734 19668 33717 59005 78673 39336 59005 78673 47204 78673 78673 16GB 15227 26225 33718 18155 31470 39337 67436 118013 157351 78675 118013 157351 94410 157351 157351 32GB 30443 52429 67409 36297 62915 78644 134819 235933 314577 157288 235933 314577 188746 314577 314577 64GB 61085 97736 122170 69811 122170 162894 244341 488683 488683 244341 488683 488683 244341 488683 488683 128GB 122077 195323 244154 139517 244154 325539 488309 976619 976619 488309 976619 976619 488309 976619 976619 256GB 244155 325541 488311 244155 488311 488311 976623 976623 976623 976623 976623 976623 976623 976623 976623 512GB 488087 650783 976174 488087 976174 976174 1952349 1952349 1952349 1952349 1952349 1952349 1952349 1952349 1952349 Still image Built-in Memory 4GB 8GB 16GB 32GB 64GB 128GB 256GB 512GB L 4:3 ★★★ 3 480 936 1873 3744 7756 15501 30519 61010 L 4:3 ★★ 6 830 1616 3233 6463 13207 26395 51401 102755 L 4:3 ★ 9 1303 2537 5075 10147 20361 40692 81385 162695 L 3:2 ★★★ 3 541 1053 2107 4213 8726 17439 34879 69726 L 3:2 ★★ 6 932 1815 3631 7259 14808 29594 57448 114844 L 3:2 ★ 10 1460 2843 5687 11370 23270 46505 88783 177486 L 1:1 ★★★ 4 637 1242 2484 4967 10180 20346 40692 81347 L 1:1 ★★ 8 1101 2145 4291 8579 17452 34879 69758 139453 L 1:1 ★ 12 1707 3324 6648 13292 27149 54256 108513 216927 M 4:3 ★★★ 7 954 1858 3716 7430 15271 30519 61038 122021 M 4:3 ★★ 12 1637 3189 6379 12753 25720 51401 97662 195234 M 4:3 ★ 18 2525 4917 9834 19661 40723 81384 162770 325391 M 3:2 ★★★ 7 1072 2088 4177 8351 16851 33676 65108 130156 M 3:2 ★★ 13 1809 3522 7045 14085 28746 57448 108513 216927 M 3:2 ★ 20 2818 5488 10977 21947 44425 88783 162770 325391 M 1:1 ★★★ 9 1262 2458 4917 9830 20361 40692 81385 162695 M 1:1 ★★ 15 2126 4140 8281 16556 32578 65107 122077 244043 M 1:1 ★ 24 3275 6378 12758 25506 48868 97661 195324 390469 S 4:3 ★★★ 11 1616 3146 6294 12583 25720 51401 97662 195234 S 4:3 ★★ 22 3030 5900 11801 23593 48868 97661 195324 390469 S 4:3 ★ 31 4179 8138 16277 32542 61085 122077 244155 488087 S 3:2 ★★★ 13 1809 3522 7045 14085 28746 57448 108513 216927 S 3:2 ★★ 25 3366 6556 13112 26214 54298 108513 195324 390469 S 3:2 ★ 35 4661 9077 18155 36297 69811 139517 244155 488087 S 1:1 ★★★ 15 2164 4214 8429 16852 34905 69758 139517 278907 S 1:1 ★★ 29 4040 7867 15735 31457 61085 122077 244155 488087 S 1:1 ★ 40 5509 10728 21456 42896 81447 162769 325541 650783 XS 4:3 ★★★ 18 2473 4816 9633 19259 37591 75124 139517 278907 XS 4:3 ★★ 34 4661 9077 18155 36297 69811 139517 244155 488087 XS 4:3 ★ 45 6060 11801 23602 47186 97736 195323 325541 650783 XS 3:2 ★★★ 20 2754 5364 10728 21448 44425 88783 162770 325391 XS 3:2 ★★ 37 5050 9834 19668 39322 69811 162769 325541 650783 XS 3:2 ★ 51 6733 13112 26225 52429 97736 195323 325541 650783 XS 1:1 ★★★ 27 3673 7152 14304 28597 54298 108513 195324 390469 XS 1:1 ★★ 48 6379 12422 24844 49670 97736 195323 325541 650783 XS 1:1 ★ 63 8657 16858 33718 67409 122170 244154 488311 976174 2M 4:3 ★★★ 28 3910 7613 15227 30443 61085 122077 244155 488087 2M 4:3 ★★ 51 6733 13112 26225 52429 97736 195323 325541 650783 2M 4:3 ★ 66 8657 16858 33718 67409 122170 244154 488311 976174 1M 4:3 ★★★ 35 4661 9077 18155 36297 69811 139517 244155 488087 1M 4:3 ★★ 59 8080 15734 31470 62915 122170 244154 488311 976174 1M 4:3 ★ 77 10100 19668 39337 78644 162894 325539 488311 976174 VGA 4:3 ★★★ 137 17315 33717 67436 134819 244341 488309 976623 1952349 VGA 4:3 ★★ 223 30302 59005 118013 235933 488683 976619 976623 1952349 VGA 4:3 ★ 297 40403 78673 157351 314577 488683 976619 976623 1952349 VGA 3:2 ★★★ 148 20201 39336 78675 157288 244341 488309 976623 1952349 VGA 3:2 ★★ 255 30302 59005 118013 235933 488683 976619 976623 1952349 VGA 3:2 ★ 297 40403 78673 157351 314577 488683 976619 976623 1952349 VGA 1:1 ★★★ 178 24242 47204 94410 188746 244341 488309 976623 1952349 VGA 1:1 ★★ 297 40403 78673 157351 314577 488683 976619 976623 1952349 VGA 1:1 ★ 357 40403 78673 157351 314577 488683 976619 976623 1952349 shots Movie 3840

(3840x2160) 1920

(1920x1080) 1280

(1280x720) 30fps 30fps 60fps 30fps 120fps Built-in Memory 00:00:00 00:00:06 00:00:06 00:00:14 00:00:02 4GB 00:05:15 00:26:42 00:26:42 00:44:09 00:16:44 8GB 00:10:19 00:52:04 00:52:04 01:26:04 00:32:41 16GB 00:20:44 01:44:15 01:44:15 02:52:14 01:05:27 32GB 00:41:32 03:28:30 03:28:30 05:44:25 02:10:57 64GB 01:26:07 07:11:57 07:11:57 11:53:28 04:31:20 128GB 02:52:12 14:23:20 14:23:20 23:45:57 09:02:20 256GB 05:44:29 28:46:46 28:46:46 47:32:00 18:04:45 512GB 11:28:44 57:32:03 57:32:03 95:01:29 36:08:37 Movie Built-in Memory 4GB 8GB 16GB 32GB 64GB 128GB 256GB 512GB 3840

(3840x2160） 30fps 00:00:00 00:05:15 00:10:19 00:20:44 00:41:32 01:26:07 02:52:12 05:44:29 11:28:44 1920

(1920x1080） 30fps 00:00:06 00:26:42 00:52:04 01:44:15 03:28:30 07:11:57 14:23:20 28:46:46 57:32:03 1280

（1280×720） 60fps 00:00:06 00:26:42 00:52:04 01:44:15 03:28:30 07:11:57 14:23:20 28:46:46 57:32:03 1280

（1280×720） 30fps 00:00:14 00:44:09 01:26:04 02:52:14 05:44:25 11:53:28 23:45:57 47:32:00 95:01:29 1280

（1280×720） 120fps 00:00:02 00:16:44 00:32:41 01:05:27 02:10:57 04:31:20 09:02:20 18:04:45 36:08:37 The maximum length is 25 minutes for movie. ♦ USB Type-C is a trademark of USB Implementers Forum.

♦ FlashAir is a trademark of Toshiba Memory Corporation.

♦ HDMI, the HDMI logo, and High-Definition Multimedia Interface are trademarks or registered trademarks of HDMI

♦ All other brands or product names mentioned herein are trademarks or registered trademarks of their respective companies.

