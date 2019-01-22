Log in
RICOH CO LTD (7752)

RICOH CO LTD (7752)
My previous session
News 


RICOH : Expands its Thermal Production Line in Europe

01/22/2019

TOKYO, January 22, 2019 - Ricoh today announced the expansion of its thermal business in Europe. Ricoh will invest about 3 billion yen in Ricoh Industrie France S.A.S. to double its coater production capacity, which applies thermal coatings onto paper. The increased production will start in July 2020.

Ricoh's thermal business is global and is mainly focused on the manufacture and distribution of thermal paper and thermal transfer ribbons. Thermal paper allows printed bar codes to be used in point-of-sale food labelling applications as well as for manufacturing process control and shipping labels. Ricoh's share of the thermal paper market is very high, as it offers superior coloring capability at high speeds alongside super-fine printing for small fonts, and a highly durable finish that doesn't fade easily.

The new investment will be made in order to respond to increasing market demand in Europe. For example, in 2014, Regulation (EU) 1169/2011, the main law relating to food labelling in the European Union, was amended to mandate the inclusion of additional nutritional information. Thus the amount of information required to be included on food labels has surged. In addition, the number of pre-packed products has also increased. Furthermore, demand in Eastern Europe is expected to grow and given the increase in e-commerce, the market for shipping labels is expected to increase at a rate of 10% per annum.

In 2013, Ricoh increased its production capacity in the USA by integrating its production operations. And in 2018, it invested in the Chinese market to meet the growth coming from e-commerce. This time, by increasing its capability in Europe, Ricoh will further strengthen its global supply network, and enhance its thermal business.

Disclaimer

Ricoh Company Ltd. published this content on 22 January 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained herein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 22 January 2019 07:23:08 UTC
Financials (JPY)
Sales 2019 2 044 B
EBIT 2019 126 B
Net income 2019 60 351 M
Debt 2019 681 B
Yield 2019 1,86%
P/E ratio 2019 13,43
P/E ratio 2020 11,26
EV / Sales 2019 0,73x
EV / Sales 2020 0,71x
Capitalization 817 B
Chart RICOH CO LTD
Duration : Period :
Ricoh Co Ltd Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends RICOH CO LTD
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralBearishNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus HOLD
Number of Analysts 14
Average target price 1 223  JPY
Spread / Average Target 11%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Yoshinori Yamashita CEO, Executive President & Representative Director
Nobuo Inaba Chairman
Hidetaka Matsuishi CFO, Director & GM-Business Planning Division
Seiji Sakata Director & Managing Executive Officer
Kunihiko Satoh Director & GM-Office Printing
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
RICOH CO LTD6.88%7 466
CANON INC6.62%37 116
FUJIFILM HOLDINGS CORP8.59%21 683
SEIKO EPSON CORPORATION9.35%5 932
XEROX CORP18.57%5 583
KONICA MINOLTA INC8.16%4 783
