Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Tokyo  >  Ricoh Co Ltd    7752   JP3973400009

RICOH CO LTD (7752)
Add to my list  
My previous session
Most popular
Manage my lists
  Report  
SummaryChartsNewsAnalysisCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsOfficial PublicationsSector newsTweets

Ricoh : 【RICOH Industrial Solutions】 Development of a Compact 3D Laser Scanner Capable of Integration

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
09/04/2018 | 12:47am EDT

RICOH Industrial Solutions Inc. (President: Katsunori Nakata) has developed and added to the lineup a new compact 3D laser scanner capable of integration as 3D vision sensors such as industrial stereo cameras.

This compact 3D laser scanner is compact size and light weight and yet provides highly accurate 3D shape measurements in the near-field. Consisting of a newly developed monocular camera and laser scanner, enabling the acquisition of 3D data by imaging striped patterns projected onto the object based on the principle of triangulation.

We developed a laser scanning technology consisting of a new optical system combining RICOH Group's unique uniaxial MEMS*1 mirror device and a VCSEL*2 array that emits light in multiple wavelengths via 50 channels. This technology realizes a depth accuracy of 100 µm (approximately three times improves in comparison with when using a general laser*3 lighting) in a compact, lightweight design (approx. 75 (w) × 40 (d) × 36 (h) mm and 150g).

With these features, we are able to provide a compact, integrated system such as robot picking, downsizing of shape inspection system, and mounted on the internal production equipment with difficulties by space and weight.

RICOH Industrial Solutions Inc. will continue to anticipate the growth of the 3D sensing market and conduct R&D in collaboration with RICOH Group companies.

Disclaimer

Ricoh Company Ltd. published this content on 04 September 2018 and is solely responsible for the information contained herein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 04 September 2018 04:46:09 UTC
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news on RICOH CO LTD
12:47aRICOH : 【RICOH Industrial Solutions】 Development of a Compact 3D L..
PU
08/30RICOH : Development of a Speckle Reduction Module
PU
08/30RICOH : Blagg Juror Says His Company Punished Him for Serving on Panel
AQ
08/16RICOH : MindShift, the Popular Education Podcast, Returns for a Third Season
AQ
08/10JUNIPER : Ricoh Selects Juniper Networks to Modernize its Group-Wide Network Inf..
AQ
08/08RICOH : $54,408 Federal Contract Awarded to Ricoh USA
AQ
08/07RICOH : MindShift Gear's BackLight® 18L Photography Backpack Honored as one of P..
AQ
08/01RICOH : Santa Rosa camera bag companies merge
AQ
08/01RICOH : Think Tank Photo and MindShift Gear Announce Merger
AQ
07/27RICOH CO LTD : 1st quarter results
CO
More news
News from SeekingAlpha
07/27Ricoh Company Ltd. ADR 2019 Q1 - Results - Earnings Call Slides 
04/30Ricoh Company Ltd. ADR 2018 Q4 - Results - Earnings Call Slides 
02/07Ricoh (RICOY) Presents Growth Strategy - Slideshow 
02/01Ricoh Company Ltd. ADR reports 9M results 
2017Ricoh Company Ltd. ADR 2017 Q2 - Results - Earnings Call Slides 
Financials (JPY)
Sales 2019 2 035 B
EBIT 2019 104 B
Net income 2019 53 785 M
Debt 2019 673 B
Yield 2019 1,72%
P/E ratio 2019 15,72
P/E ratio 2020 13,24
EV / Sales 2019 0,76x
EV / Sales 2020 0,75x
Capitalization 868 B
Chart RICOH CO LTD
Duration : Period :
Ricoh Co Ltd Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends RICOH CO LTD
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishBullishNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus HOLD
Number of Analysts 15
Average target price 1 090  JPY
Spread / Average Target -6,4%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Yoshinori Yamashita CEO, Executive President & Representative Director
Nobuo Inaba Chairman
Hidetaka Matsuishi CFO, Director & GM-Business Planning Division
Seiji Sakata Director & Managing Executive Officer
Kunihiko Satoh Director & GM-Office Printing
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
RICOH CO LTD10.01%7 808
CANON INC-17.09%42 756
FUJIFILM HOLDINGS CORP-0.85%21 757
XEROX CORP-4.43%7 107
SEIKO EPSON CORPORATION-29.98%6 835
BROTHER INDUSTRIES LTD-21.06%5 384
MarketScreener.com :
About :
Stay Connected :
Partners :
Copyright © 2018 Surperformance. All rights reserved.