Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Tokyo  >  Ricoh Co Ltd    7752   JP3973400009

RICOH CO LTD

(7752)
Add to my list  
My previous session
Most popular
Manage my lists
  Report  
SummaryChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsOfficial PublicationsSector newsAnalyst Recommendations

Ricoh : 【Ricoh, Ricoh Imaging】 Ricoh launches RICOH THETA Z1, achieving 360-degree still image photo shooting in high-quality 23MP resolution

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
02/25/2019 | 09:17am EST

Since RICOH launched the world's first 360-degree consumer camera*1 in 2013, the company has stayed at the forefront of this emerging technology as it continues to evolve, and become an integral tool for the burgeoning industries of virtual reality (VR), social media, business, real estate + more. Exceptional imaging and sleek design come together to deliver unique, expected visuals; a seamless integration into any element of everyday life - business or pleasure.

The RICOH THETA Z1 is the flagship model of this series, with RICOH deploying exceptional optical and image processing technologies, cultivated through years of high-performance camera development, to pursue its highest resolution and quality to date. The compact main body is equipped with a 1.0-inch back-illuminated CMOS image sensor, enabling approx. 23MP resolution 360-degree still images. It supports a diverse range of shooting modes, such as aperture priority, allowing users to take high-quality images regardless of the setting: outdoors, nighttime, indoors, tropical beaches or snowy mountain views - nothing is off limits. Moreover, it is possible to shoot considerably smooth and immersive 360-degree videos in 4K (3840×1920 pixels) and 30 frames per second (fps) thanks to powerful 3-axis rotational stabilization to compensate for rotational shake.

The main body of the camera, with a 0.93-inch organic EL monitor and a Function (Fn) button, grants users access to a multitude of information at a glance, including number of possible shots, exposure settings, and more, thus greatly improving the operability of the camera itself. In addition to JPEG, RICOH THETA Z1 now supports Adobe® DNG format (RAW) so that users can enjoy professional image editing as with a general digital SLR camera. Basic performance improvements are most evident in the Android™-based system, which now offers flexibility in number of expansions one can add to the Z1 through the installation of additional plug-ins. The overall functionality of the latest model from RICOH not only meets the high demands of serious photographers, offers an optimal performance for professionals and amateurs alike.

Opportunities to use 360 images in innovative ways are increasing at a rapid pace. RICOH THETA is heavily utilized in business use cases around the world. Advanced services leveraging RICOH THETA V in real estate and construction are offered by Ricoh Tours, Zillow 3D Home, Matterport Capture, and HoloBuilder JobWalk, and future integrations with these partners services and the new RICOH THETA Z1 are planned.

RICOH'S THETA Z1 will be available to preview up ahead of its official release at the RICOH Imaging booth during CP+ 2019, the world's premier show for Camera and Photo Imaging held at PACIFICO Yokohama this February 28, 2019.

*1As a mass-produced consumer product capable of capturing the scene around, above and below the device in a fully spherical image (as of October, 2013, based on RICOH research).

Disclaimer

Ricoh Company Ltd. published this content on 25 February 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained herein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 25 February 2019 14:16:05 UTC
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news on RICOH CO LTD
09:17aRICOH : 【Ricoh, Ricoh Imaging】 Ricoh launches RICOH THETA Z1, achi..
PU
02/22RICOH GR III UNVEILED : niche compact gets a big update
AQ
02/21【RICOH IMAGING】 RICOH : A high-end digital compact camera, featur..
PU
02/21【RICOH IMAGING】 RICOH : A top-of-the-line digital compact camera,..
PU
02/21【RICOH IMAGING】 RICOH : A heavy-duty digital camera with a waterp..
PU
02/21【RICOH IMAGING】 RICOH : A business-use digital camera for use at ..
PU
02/20RICOH : Tinier And Less Power-Hungry Quantum Atomic Clock Push Toward Intelligen..
AQ
02/19RICOH : Joint development of tinier and less power-hungry quantum atomic clock
PU
02/05OPPSOURCE ANNOUNCES ADDITION OF ORAC : Ricoh
AQ
01/31【RICOH IMAGING】 HD PEN : An ultra-wide-angle, Star-series zoom len..
PU
More news
Financials (JPY)
Sales 2019 2 041 B
EBIT 2019 -
Net income 2019 58 797 M
Debt 2019 685 B
Yield 2019 1,82%
P/E ratio 2019 14,13
P/E ratio 2020 11,95
EV / Sales 2019 0,75x
EV / Sales 2020 0,73x
Capitalization 848 B
Chart RICOH CO LTD
Duration : Period :
Ricoh Co Ltd Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends RICOH CO LTD
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralNeutralNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus HOLD
Number of Analysts 15
Average target price 1 229  JPY
Spread / Average Target 8,0%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Yoshinori Yamashita CEO, Executive President & Representative Director
Nobuo Inaba Chairman
Hidetaka Matsuishi CFO, Director & GM-Business Planning Division
Seiji Sakata Director & Managing Executive Officer
Kunihiko Satoh Director & GM-Office Printing
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
RICOH CO LTD8.69%7 658
CANON INC11.38%38 919
FUJIFILM HOLDINGS CORP19.05%23 334
XEROX CORP59.36%7 504
SEIKO EPSON CORPORATION9.88%5 982
KONICA MINOLTA INC12.29%4 936
logo marketscreener.com
MarketScreener.com :
About :
Stay Connected :
Partners :
Copyright © 2019 Surperformance. All rights reserved.