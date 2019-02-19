Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Tokyo  >  Ricoh Co Ltd    7752   JP3973400009

RICOH CO LTD

(7752)
Add to my list  
My previous session
Most popular
Manage my lists
  Report  
SummaryChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsOfficial PublicationsSector newsAnalyst Recommendations

Ricoh : Joint development of tinier and less power-hungry quantum atomic clock

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
02/19/2019 | 04:18am EST

Scientists at Tokyo Institute of Technology, Ricoh co. and The National Institute of Advanced Industrial Science and Technology have developed an ultra-lowpower atomic clock (ULPAC) for small satellites to enable future communication systems beyond 5G. The proposed device outperforms the current industry standards in various benchmarks, such as size, stability, and power consumption.

As current telecommunication technologies continue to evolve, the speed and sheer amount of data required by users worldwide increase accordingly. One promising method for satisfying this ever-growing demand is by deploying a constellation of nano- or micro-scale satellites that circle the planet in low earth orbit. However, such a swarm of satellites requires extremely precise synchronization to a global time standard, for which a very precise atomic clock on board each unit is necessary.

Because conventional atomic clocks are too large (155-755 cm³) and consume too much power (up to 10 W) to be employed on small satellites, researchers have developed quantum atomic clocks with greatly reduced size and power consumption by employing a method called coherent population trapping. Based on this method, researchers at Tokyo Institute of Technology (Tokyo Tech), together with Ricoh Co. Ltd. and the National Institute of Advanced Industrial Science and Technology (AIST), have recently designed a fully functional atomic clock that surpasses the current industry benchmarks. In terms of power consumption, the phase-locked loop of their device, which is an essential component in quantum atomic clocks, consumes an order of magnitude less power than that of previously reported devices.

In addition to its low power consumption, the proposed atomic clock outshines currently reported devices in two other critical aspects: volume occupied and Allan deviation. Because effective use of the available space on board nano/micro-scale satellites is of the essence, so is making sure that the final design can be made to fit a very small volume. As for Allan deviation, it is a measure of the stability of the frequency of a clock; a low Allan deviation implies a very stable and reliable clock. The atomic clock developed by the team is also looking good in these two fronts as well. 'The prototype of our atomic clock achieves a long-term Allan deviation of 2.2×10−12 at τ=105 s (the industry standard is 3.0×10−10 at τ=1 s) while occupying a volume of only 15.4 cm³ (slightly smaller than the smallest currently available atomic clock),' explains Associate Professor Kenichi Okada from Tokyo Tech.

According to the research team, there is room for improvement. 'The total power consumption is 59.9 mW, which is mainly because of the microcontroller unit in this prototype and can be further reduced by using custom logic circuitry,' explains Okada. A photograph of the finished product can be seen in Fig. 1 and 2. Ricoh and AIST worked on improving the Allan deviation of the device, whereas the researchers at Tokyo Tech focused on lowering its power consumption. The final result of this collaboration is a prototype of a very promising atomic clock that pushes current benchmarks further so that future telecommunications systems, such as those beyond 5G, can become a reality.

Disclaimer

Ricoh Company Ltd. published this content on 19 February 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained herein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 19 February 2019 09:17:04 UTC
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news on RICOH CO LTD
04:18aRICOH : Joint development of tinier and less power-hungry quantum atomic clock
PU
02/05OPPSOURCE ANNOUNCES ADDITION OF ORAC : Ricoh
AQ
01/31【RICOH IMAGING】 HD PEN : An ultra-wide-angle, Star-series zoom len..
PU
01/23RICOH : eyes subscription model, AI, intelligent workflow platforms to advance s..
AQ
01/22RICOH : Expands its Thermal Production Line in Europe
PU
2018RICOH : 26xFaster and 90x More Power Efficient AI Model Training
PU
2018RICOH : named Company of the Year by Irish Japan Chamber
PU
2018RICOH : Awarded Highest Gold Rating in EcoVadis Global Supplier Survey Four Time..
PU
2018RICOH : 【RICOH Industrial Solutions】 Development of Automotive Hea..
PU
2018RICOH : attends the Bunkasai 2018 festival at Wellers Hill State School
PU
More news
Financials (JPY)
Sales 2019 2 042 B
EBIT 2019 -
Net income 2019 59 443 M
Debt 2019 685 B
Yield 2019 1,85%
P/E ratio 2019 13,74
P/E ratio 2020 11,71
EV / Sales 2019 0,74x
EV / Sales 2020 0,73x
Capitalization 831 B
Chart RICOH CO LTD
Duration : Period :
Ricoh Co Ltd Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends RICOH CO LTD
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralNeutralNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus HOLD
Number of Analysts 15
Average target price 1 229  JPY
Spread / Average Target 10%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Yoshinori Yamashita CEO, Executive President & Representative Director
Nobuo Inaba Chairman
Hidetaka Matsuishi CFO, Director & GM-Business Planning Division
Seiji Sakata Director & Managing Executive Officer
Kunihiko Satoh Director & GM-Office Printing
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
RICOH CO LTD6.59%7 509
CANON INC10.28%38 509
FUJIFILM HOLDINGS CORP19.38%23 336
XEROX CORP54.15%7 258
SEIKO EPSON CORPORATION11.07%6 044
BROTHER INDUSTRIES LTD36.92%5 053
MarketScreener.com :
About :
Stay Connected :
Partners :
Copyright © 2019 Surperformance. All rights reserved.