RICOH CO LTD
Ricoh : President & CEO Takes the Stage at the Climate Week NYC Opening Ceremony

09/05/2018 | 05:27pm CEST

TOKYO, September 5, 2018 - Ricoh Company, Ltd. today announced Jake Yamashita, its President and CEO, will make his US keynote debut at Climate Week NYC. Joining a lineup of fellow global business leaders including Bloomberg, Microsoft and ZipCar, Mr. Yamashita will share insights into the many ways in which Ricoh is taking action against climate change and the measureable results seen to date. Climate Week NYC will take place in New York City, beginning on September 24, 2018.

'At Ricoh, our mission is to pursue excellence, improve quality of life and drive sustainability,' said Mr. Yamashita, President and CEO of Ricoh Company, Ltd. 'This commitment is not new to us, in fact, it has been part of our global vision dating back to our founder, Kiyoshi Ichimura. As Ricoh looks into the future, our commitment to these missions increasingly ignites and our desire to empower businesses and societies around the world to work smarter enhances. I am looking forward to sharing our long heritage of driving sustainable business practices and hearing from other leaders of their similar experiences in New York.'

Ricoh is accelerating its drive to help materialize sustainability for societies around the world. As part of the United Nations Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs), Ricoh has committed to eight of the outlined goals including affordable and clean energy, responsible consumption and production, and climate action. By 2050, the UN projects that the global population will reach nine billion people. Mr. Yamashita will leverage his time with Climate Week NYC's captive audience to share more details about the steps Ricoh is taking, in Japan and around the world, to reach this milestone.

Climate Week NYC, now in its tenth year, is presented by The Climate Group, an international, nonprofit organization. The group brings together powerful networks of business and governments that shift global markets and policies, and acts as a catalyst to take innovation and solutions to scale, using the power of communications to build ambition and pace.

For more information about Ricoh's commitment to sustainable business practices, please visit: www.ricoh.com/sustainability/message/.

Disclaimer

Ricoh Company Ltd. published this content on 05 September 2018 and is solely responsible for the information contained herein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 05 September 2018 15:26:06 UTC
