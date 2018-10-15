Log in
News Summary

Ricoh : Publishes the Ricoh Group Integrated Report 2018

10/15/2018 | 04:13am CEST

With the new President of Ricoh taking office in April 2017, the Ricoh Group made a new start under its 19th Mid-Term Management Plan. During the fiscal year ended March 31, 2018, the first year of the Plan, the Group pushed forward with strategic changes and structural reforms for future growth, under the slogan of 'Ricoh Resurgent.' In the current fiscal year, the second year, under the slogan 'Ricoh Ignite,' the Group is leveraging the fruits of the reforms undertaken to date to deploy new strategies to reach challenging targets through Group-wide efforts. The Report presents the progress made under the 19th Mid-Term Management Plan and its growth strategy, together with an introduction of each business domain.

Ricoh places the understanding of the stories behind the Group's value creation efforts as the main priority in compiling the report. With this in mind, the details of each activity introduced in these stories are published on the Group's website.

The Ricoh Group Integrated Report 2018 is available on our website and in PDF.

In terms of disclosure, Ricoh uses guidelines such as the International Integrated Reporting Framework by the International Integrated Reporting Council (IIRC), and the Sustainability Reporting Guidelines by the Global Reporting Initiative, in the creation of this report. Through this Report, we hope to foster greater understanding and support on the part of all stakeholders for the many facets of Ricoh Group's business activities, and channel the resulting feedback into efforts to further improve management and enhance corporate value.

Disclaimer

Ricoh Company Ltd. published this content on 15 October 2018 and is solely responsible for the information contained herein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 15 October 2018 02:12:07 UTC
