Ricoh : Positioning FY2020 and Accelerating Transformation

Note: In this document, fiscal years are defined as follows:
FY2019 = Fiscal year ended March 31, 2020, etc.
May 8, 2020
Positioning FY2020
A year of "Emergency Response & gearing up" to prepare for "Lift Off"
The 19thMTP
The 20thMTP
FY2017 -
FY2018 - FY2019
FY2020
FY2021 - FY2022
Resurgent
Ignite
Enhance our strengths
Pursue high targets
and refine our
companywide
implementation
in steering toward
capabilities to deliver
growth
growth
Key 1
pointsLiquidity
Emergency
Lift Off
Response
&
Ensure sustainable
Gearing Up
growth and further
progress
23Accelerating
Financial stability
transformation
for the 'new normal'
1. Securing liquidity to deal with business fluctuations
Securing liquidity to deal with a 30% drop in annual sales
FY2019
IR presentation
Page. 15
2. Improving financial stability
Improving financial stability and reducing both risk assets and debt through the de-consolidation of Ricoh Leasing
（billions of yen）
Liabilities
Asset
& Equity
Lease asset
Debt
10,013
9,334
Shareholder's
equity*
Equity ratio
9,325
34.2％
Total assets: 2.7 trillion JPY
Balance Sheet as at March 2019
Liabilities
Asset
& Equity
Lease asset 2,243
Debt
1,796
Shareholder's
equity*
Equity ratio
9,202
52.8％
Total assets:1.7 trillion JPY
Balance Sheet as at March 2020
(excluding Ricoh Leasing asset)
*Shareholder's equity: Equity attributable to owners of the parent
Uncertainty of FY2020 outlook
The impact of coronavirus is uncertain - both its magnitude and duration
Implementing initiatives to recover profit, yet unable to see FY2020 outlook
FY20 outlook
FY19 OI
Ricoh Leasing
Emergency
The impact of
Additional
(Excl. the impact of
De-consolidation
response &
coronavirus
initiatives
Gearing Up
coronavirus)
94.7
－Approx. 18＋
Approx. 25
－Uncertain ＋
X
=
TBD
billion JPY
billion JPY
+α
billion JPY
Ref: assumption of operating income
Recovery from
OI impact
A
from-30billion JPY
Q2 onwards
to-40billion JPY
OI impact
Recovery from
B
from-60billion JPY
2H onwards
3. Accelerating transformation for the 'new normal'
From an Office automation equipment manufacturer to a
Digital services company
A company that supports workers' creativity and provides services to meet changing workplaces
Expected changes in society, markets and customers
Greater emphasis on a more sustainable economy
From paper to electronic data in the document market
The borders of when and where we work will disappear
Shift in importance to feeling valued and new ways of working (workstyles)
→ increase in gig workers and sole traders
Routine tasks will be automated and thereby reducing manpower
→people shift to focusing on more creative work
The spread of COVID-19 has forcibly
accelerated a change to working practices
What we now need to accelerate is to:
(1) Grow out of being a manufacturer
(2) Provide digital services
3-(1) Grow out of being a manufacturer
Seeing the world of work now that we anticipated happening during "Ricoh Lift Off" has accelerated a change to our value proposition
Value proposition centered on an MFP
Provide vertical solutions
for each workplace
A manufacturer that
A company with a deep
makes best-in-class
understanding of the issues
devices
associated with customers'
＜Ricoh's initiatives＞
business process
Comprehensively reform the value chain, which was optimized for our MFP business
Prioritize development and production focus to
provide best-in-class devices
16billion JPY
Expand procurement and supply OEMs
Improve productivity in sales and service operations
Optimize locations and organizational structure etc.
Promote efficiency through our digital revolution
Digitalize business processes in headquarters
9billion JPY
Strengthen digital manufacturing
etc.
3-(2) Provide digital services
Ricoh's digital services include IT infrastructure, connecting workflows
through digitalizing and providing new workstyles
Value proposition
IT infrastructure
Digitalizing workflows
New workstyles
Digitalizing frontlines
Execution / main products & services
Connectto workplaces
RICOH
IT services + edge devices
Smart Cloud
Connectto workflows
Integration Platform
Connectto workers
Microsoft 365, Meeting room services
(RSI)
Digital transformation
on the frontlines
Work- places
Offices
Home
Frontlines
3-(2) Provide digital services
Services that digitalize diverse workplaces
Revealed by coronavirus: The importance of workplace digitalization.
Home
Enable workers to use systems that were previously only available in offices
Application services to overcome
Offices
Manage digital workflows
between offices and frontlines
Issues with business processes
Frontlines
4
1
2
Digitalize facts from
the frontlines
3
Automatically
Automatically
issue invoices
digitalize invoices
to customers Customers
Supplierscoming from
suppliers
Reduce stress between ① from frontlines and offices, ②from process to process, ③from
offices and offices and ④from offices and home
Key words are"Remote" and"Automated"
3-(2) Provide digital services
Implementation in Japan: A lot of vertical applications
Extracted from Growth strategy "Ricoh Ignite" issued on Feb. 6th, 2018
Customers
Edge devices
Value source
・Connect offices and frontlines
Applications/solutions
Value source
・Solutions from Ricoh and partners
Platform
Value source
・Platforms by data source
・Unified platform to enable data transactions
Customer access/support
Value source
・Customer base (1.4M/Worldwide)＋sales/support network
Remote working applications
Remote
Work from home pack
+Adding a service package that provides secure printing (plan to release by the end of May 2020)
Auto-
Vertical applications
mated
Forwell-being, a security and safety package
Monitoring visitors using 3D sensors to prevent incidents
Construction
Real estate
Manufacturer Healthcare
Logistics
Tourism
…
…
Plan to release 108 packages (10 verticals + 1
business process) in early June
3-(2) Provide digital services
Implementation overseas: Packaged services for "remote" work
Extracted from Growth strategy "Ricoh Ignite" in Feb. 6th, 2018
Remote working service
Remote
Value source
・Connect offices and frontlines
Applications/solutions
Value source
・Solutions from Ricoh and partners
Platform
Value source
・Platforms by data source
・Unified platform to enable data transactions
Customer access/support
Value source
・Customer base (1.4M/Worldwide)＋sales/support network
A packaged service to provide laptops, printers as well as a guidebooks, training and support
Large insurance company in UK had to shift all employees to remote working due to the virus.
Ricoh UK provided all devices
(Thousands of tablets, smartphones and headsets)
Established the IT network and security protocols
Virtual classroom service
Remote
A package of devices and software to provide remote classrooms
Ricoh Italy provided the service on a30-day free trial basis to schools/universities
Teachers can easily host a classroom session through the video conferencing system
Students can access the classroom from their computers, tablets or smartphones
3-(2) Provide digital services
Digital needs addressed on the frontlines
"Remote"and "Automated"are required even in frontlines
Frontlines
Needs
Value proposition
Products/services
Real
• Need to experience a
• Provide remote property viewings
Virtual Tour
estate
property without
by digitalizing 360 degree images
going on-site
of rooms using THETA
Services
Social
• Prioritize maintenance
• Capture road surface data
Road inspection
based on road
using our stereo camera
infrastructure
system
conditions
mounted on motorcar
• Need to minimize
• Provide DNA standard template
Standard DNA series of reference
Hospitals
secondary infections by
to improve accuracy of PCR
DNA plates that overcome the
accurately identifying
testing
challenges with PCR testing
infected individuals
• Need to have a highly
• Provide packaged services
Schools
interactive classroom
that include hardware and
Virtual Classroom
experience, even during
software to enable remote
Services
lockdown
classrooms
Execution Plan & communication with capital markets
ＩＲ
Board
meeting
Emergency
Project
Business Unit
Present current status of initiatives to capital markets quarterly
Announce the 20thMid Term Management Plan at the appropriate time
Monitor management and initiatives
Support strategy and policy implementation with flexibility
Executive directors (Yamashita, Matsuishi and Sakata) are in charge of Emergency Project