Ricoh : Positioning FY2020 and Accelerating Transformation

The plans, prospects, strategies and other statements, except for the historical events, mentioned in this material are forward-looking statements with respect to future events and business results. Those statements were made based on the judgment of Ricoh's Directors from the information that is now obtainable. Actual results may differ materially from those projected or implied in such forward-looking statements and from any historical trends. Please refrain from judging only from these forward-looking statements with respect to future events and business results. The following important factors, without limiting the generality of the foregoing, could affect future results and could cause those results to differ materially from those expressed in the forward-looking statements:

a. General economic conditions and business trend b. Exchange rates and their fluctuations

c. Rapid technological innovation

d. Uncertainty as to Ricoh's ability to continue to design, develop, produce and market products and services that achieve market acceptance in hot competitive market

No company's name and/or organization's name used, quoted and/or referenced in this material shall be interpreted as a recommendation and/or endorsement by Ricoh.

This material is not an offer or a solicitation to make investments. Please do not rely on this material as your sole source of information for your actual investments, and be aware that investments decisions are your responsibility.

Note: In this document, fiscal years are defined as follows:

FY2019 = Fiscal year ended March 31, 2020, etc.