RIGAS ELEKTROMASINBUVES RUPNICA

(RER1R)
About The Progress Of The Project Nr. 1.1.1.1/18/A/055 Implementetion Published: 11.05.2020

05/11/2020 | 06:14am EDT

Joint Stock Company "RĪGAS ELEKTROMAŠĪNBŪVES RŪPNĪCA" continues the project No. 1.1.1.1/18/A/055 "Development of a new generation synchronous reluctance engine".

JSC "RER" employees completed the implementation of stage 2.2. "Development of new construction synchronous reluctance engine blueprints", as well as the implementation of stage 3.1. "Development of a mathematical model of an electric drive in a Matlab / Simulink environment." Has been launched stage 3.2 "Testing and adaptation of the mathematical model of the electric drive to the prototype", also stage 4 "Development of the prototype of a synchronous reluctance engine" and the implementation of stage 5.1. "Development of publications."

The procurement procedure "Materials and equipment for the 6SynRM.001 Y2 engine" has also been completed by the Resolution of the Cabinet of Ministers No. 104. Currently, JSC "RER" concludes contracts with successful bidders.

On April 15, 2020, JSC "RER" submitted a mid-term report on the CFLA project on 02.29.2020.

Implementation of work takes place according to the schedule.

The project is co-financed by the Central Finance and Contracting Agency, as well as the European Regional Development Fund.

Disclaimer

AS RER - Rigas elektromašinbuves rupnica published this content on 11 May 2020 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 11 May 2020 10:13:09 UTC
