Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  RIGA STOCK EXCHANGE,THE  >  Rigas Elektromasinbuves Rupnica    RER1R   LV0000101012

RIGAS ELEKTROMASINBUVES RUPNICA

(RER1R)
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsCalendarCompany 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

Decisions Of The Annual Meeting Of Shareholders Of JSC “Rīgas Elektromašīnbūves Rūpnīca” 26.06.2020. Published: 26.06.2020

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
06/26/2020 | 08:34am EDT

Agenda:

1. Report of the Board of Directors concerning the Company's performance in 2019.

2. Sworn auditor's report.

3. Company's Audit Committee statement.

4. Review and approval of the annual reports for 2019.

5. Appointment of the sworn auditor for 2020 and setting auditor's remuneration.

(1) The message of the board on the company's results for 2019.

Decision made:

To take notice of the report of the Board of company's results for 2019.

(2) The message of the sworn auditor.

Decision made:

To take notice of the report of the sworn auditor Grant Thornton Baltic Audit Ltd.

(3) Company's Audit Committee statement

Decision made:

Accept Company's Audit Committee statement about report for 2019 credibility and objectivity.

(4) Review and approval of the annual reports for 2019.

Decision made:

To approve the annual report of the JCC "Rīgas elektromašīnbūves rūpnīca" for 2019, i.e., balance sheet, profit or loss statement, statement of changes in equity, cash flow statement, notes, appendices, and report of the Management. Approve the consolidated annual report for 2019. Allocate the profit of the Holding Company earned in 2019 in the amount of EUR 6 671 047 for development of the Company.

(5) Appointment of the sworn auditor for 2020 and setting auditor's remuneration.

Decision made:

As a sworn auditor for 2019, appoint Grant Thornton Baltic Audit Ltd, unified registration No 50003946031, registered address: 22 Blaumana Street, Riga, LV-1011, license No 183 of the commercial company of sworn auditors, sworn auditor Silvija Gulbe, certificate No 142. Set remuneration for auditing of the consolidated annual report and a separate annual report of the Company in the amount of EUR 12,300.00, exclusive of VAT.

Disclaimer

AS RER - Rigas elektromašinbuves rupnica published this content on 26 June 2020 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 26 June 2020 12:33:05 UTC
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
Latest news on RIGAS ELEKTROMASINBUVES RU
08:34aDECISIONS OF THE ANNUAL MEETING OF S : 26.06.2020
PU
06/16ABOUT THE CONTRACT WITH EU FUNDING P : 16.06.2020
PU
06/12RIGAS ELEKTROMASINBUVES RUPNICA : Draft Resolutions Of The Annual General Meetin..
PU
05/18ABOUT THE CONTRACT WITH EUROPION UNI : 18.05.2020
PU
05/11ABOUT THE PROGRESS OF THE PROJECT NR : 11.05.2020
PU
03/19ABOUT THE CONTRACT WITH EUROPEAN UNI : 19.03.2020
PU
03/13ABOUT THE CONTRACT WITH EUROPEAN UNI : 13.03.2020
PU
2019RIGAS ELEKTROMASINBUVES RUPNICA : doubles turnover in nine months
AQ
2019ABOUT THE CONTRACT WITH EU FUNDING P : 05.11.2019
PU
2019ABOUT THE CONTRACT WITH EUROPEAN UNI : 01.11.2019
PU
More news
Chart RIGAS ELEKTROMASINBUVES RUPNICA
Duration : Period :
Rigas Elektromasinbuves Rupnica Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Managers
NameTitle
Nikolay Mikhaylovich Yerokhov Chairman-Management Board & Director General
Mikhail Barbarovich Chairman-Supervisory Board
Stanislav Yuryevich Vodolazskiy Vice Chairman-Supervisory Board
Aleksey Kostennikov Member-Supervisory Board
Aleksey Shestakov Member-Supervisory Board
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
RIGAS ELEKTROMASINBUVES RUPNICA260.00%17
ABB LTD-10.87%46 851
SHANGHAI ELECTRIC GROUP COMPANY LIMITED-12.89%9 563
GATES INDUSTRIAL CORPORATION PLC-27.33%2 907
ABB INDIA LIMITED-30.89%2 488
TECO ELECTRIC & MACHINERY CO., LTD.2.86%1 775
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2020 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar,S&P Capital IQ and vwd Group