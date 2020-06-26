Decisions Of The Annual Meeting Of Shareholders Of JSC “Rīgas Elektromašīnbūves Rūpnīca” 26.06.2020. Published: 26.06.2020

Agenda:

1. Report of the Board of Directors concerning the Company's performance in 2019.

2. Sworn auditor's report.

3. Company's Audit Committee statement.

4. Review and approval of the annual reports for 2019.

5. Appointment of the sworn auditor for 2020 and setting auditor's remuneration.

(1) The message of the board on the company's results for 2019.

Decision made:

To take notice of the report of the Board of company's results for 2019.

(2) The message of the sworn auditor.

Decision made:

To take notice of the report of the sworn auditor Grant Thornton Baltic Audit Ltd.

(3) Company's Audit Committee statement

Decision made:

Accept Company's Audit Committee statement about report for 2019 credibility and objectivity.

(4) Review and approval of the annual reports for 2019.

Decision made:

To approve the annual report of the JCC "Rīgas elektromašīnbūves rūpnīca" for 2019, i.e., balance sheet, profit or loss statement, statement of changes in equity, cash flow statement, notes, appendices, and report of the Management. Approve the consolidated annual report for 2019. Allocate the profit of the Holding Company earned in 2019 in the amount of EUR 6 671 047 for development of the Company.

(5) Appointment of the sworn auditor for 2020 and setting auditor's remuneration.

Decision made:

As a sworn auditor for 2019, appoint Grant Thornton Baltic Audit Ltd, unified registration No 50003946031, registered address: 22 Blaumana Street, Riga, LV-1011, license No 183 of the commercial company of sworn auditors, sworn auditor Silvija Gulbe, certificate No 142. Set remuneration for auditing of the consolidated annual report and a separate annual report of the Company in the amount of EUR 12,300.00, exclusive of VAT.