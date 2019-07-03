Log in
RIGAS ELEKTROMASINBUVES RUPNICA

(RER1R)
ON PROCUREMENT WITHIN THE FRAMEWORK OF THE EUROPEAN UNION FUND PROJECT Published: 03.07.2019

07/03/2019 | 03:48am EDT

JSC RĪGAS ELEKTROMAŠĪNBŪVES RŪPNĪCA is implementing the project"Electrical equipment fo 25kV AC electric train with asynchronous drives"

On 14 February 2019, amendments to the contract entered in to force on equipment to be purchased under project No 1.2.1.4/18/A/051 "Electrical equipment fo 25kV AC electric train with asynchronous drives":

The tender procedure for the equipment will be announced on 2nd July of 2019. It is planned to acquire the following equipment for the project:

1) Laboratory multidrive system - 220,000.00 EUR

2) Measurement system - 20,000.00 EUR

3) Torquemeter - 10,000.00 EUR

Deadline for submitting bids - 17 July 2019.

The project is being implemented in co-operation with the Central Finance and Contract Agency, as part of the 2nd round of the Support Program "1.2.1.4. Support for the introduction of new products into production "

The project implementation agreement with the CFCA was signed on 29 November 2018 and the project is scheduled to be completed by 31 December 2020. The total cost of the project is approximately EUR 2 million, of which 35% comes from ERDF funding.

Disclaimer

AS RER - Rigas elektromašinbuves rupnica published this content on 03 July 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 03 July 2019 07:47:08 UTC
