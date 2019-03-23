Rigas Juvelierizstradajumu Rupnica : Notification on Convocation of Regular Shareholders' Meeting

Notification on Convocation of Regular Shareholders' Meeting of joint stock company "Rīgas juvelierizstrādājumu rūpnīca" on 23.04.2019

Board of the Joint-Stock Company "Rīgas juvelierizstrādājumu rūpnīca" announces convocation of a regular meeting of shareholders of the JSC "Rīgas juvelierizstrādājumu rūpnīca" (registration No. 40003044420, legal address: Terezes iela 1, Riga).

Meeting of shareholders will be held at the Joint-Stock Company "Rīgas juvelierizstrādājumu rūpnīca" office premises in Riga, Terezes Street 1, on April 23, 2019, 10.00 a.m.

Agenda of the meeting:

1. Reports of the Board and of the Council.

2. Approval of the 2018 annual account.

3. Election of auditor and determination of the remuneration for auditor.

4. Regarding the election of the Council and remuneration for the Council members.

5. Regarding the election of the Audit Committee or entrusting the Council with the functions of the Audit Committee.

Registration of shareholders will be carried out on the day of meeting from 9.45 a.m. to 10.00 a.m. at the venue for the shareholders' meeting.

Date of entry for participation of shareholders in the regular meeting of shareholders of the Joint-Stock Company "Rīgas juvelierizstrādājumu rūpnīca" shall be April 11, 2019. Only the persons who are shareholders at the date of entry shall be entitled with number of shares held by them on the entry date to participate in the regular meeting of shareholders of the Joint-Stock Company "Rīgas juvelierizstrādājumu rūpnīca" on April 23, 2019.

Shareholders have rights to participate in the meeting in person or by mediation of their legal representatives or authorised persons:

-upon registration, shareholders shall present a passport or other personal identification document;

-upon registration, representatives and authorised persons of shareholders shall present a passport or other personal identification document, and shall submit written power of attorney of the represented shareholder (form of a written power of attorney is also available on website of the central storage of regulated information- https://csri.investinfo.lv/lv/, website of joint stock company "Nasdaq Riga" - www.nasdaqbaltic.comand website of joint stock company "Rīgas juvelierizstrādājumu rūpnīca"- www.rigagold.lv), or legal representatives shall present a document certifying the authorisation.

The shareholders who represent at least 1/20 of the company's share capital, have rights within 7 days after the publication of the notification to require the institution which convenes the shareholders meeting, to include additional items in the agenda of the meeting. The shareholders, who propose to include additional issues on the agenda of the shareholders meeting, are obliged to submit the draft resolution on the issues that are proposed by them for inclusion in the agenda, or explanation on the issues where no resolution is planned to be adopted to the institution which convenes the shareholders meeting. The shareholders have rights to submit draft resolutions on issues included in the agenda of the shareholders' meeting within 7 days after the notification about convocation of shareholders' meeting is released. Shareholders have rights to submit draft resolutions on issues included in the agenda of the shareholders' meeting during the meeting, if all the draft resolutions that have been submitted to the shareholders' meeting are reviewed and rejected. If a shareholder submits a written requisition to the Board at least 7 days before the shareholders' meeting, the Board is obliged to give him the required information on the issues included in the agenda at least 3 days before the shareholders' meeting according provisions of the Commercial Law. Upon request of the shareholders, the Board is obliged to provide information to the shareholders' meeting about the company's economic situation to such an extent that is necessary to objectively review and adopt a resolution on the respective issue on the agenda. Detailed information on the abovementioned shareholders' rights is available on website of joint stock company "Rīgas juvelierizstrādājumu rūpnīca"- www.rigagold.lv.

Shareholders of the Joint-Stock Company "Rīgas juvelierizstrādājumu rūpnīca" may get acquainted with draft decisions on matters subject to consideration at the shareholders' meeting from April 8, 2019 to April 22, 2019, on business days from 10.00 a.m. to 12.00 a.m. at the JSC "Rīgas juvelierizstrādājumu rūpnīca" office premises in Riga, Terezes Street 1 (telephone for information: 67272790), on the day of shareholders' meeting - at the place for registration of shareholders.

Information will be placed on 08.04.2019. also on the "Rīgas juvelierizstrādājumu rūpnīca" home page www.rigagold.lv, central storage of regulated information- https://csri.investinfo.lv/lv/, website of joint stock company "Nasdaq Riga" - www.nasdaqbaltic.com.

The Board of the Joint-Stock Company "Rīgas juvelierizstrādājumu rūpnīca" notifies that pursuant to the Company's Articles of Association, total number of shares having the right to vote for the Joint-Stock Company "Rīgas juvelierizstrādājumu rūpnīca" constitutes 4,742,980.

Board of the Joint-Stock Company "Rīgas juvelierizstrādājumu rūpnīca

Chairman of the Board

Vladimirs Cadovičs

info@rigagold.lv

67272790

Attachment:

Power of attorney