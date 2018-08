Rigas kugu buvetava

On initiation of legal protection proceedings

According to the Riga City Vidzeme Urban District court's decision from May 28th, 2018 it was set a deadline until July 30th, 2018 to AS 'Rīgas kuģu būvētava' for the development and coordination of the legal protection measure plan with its creditors by submitting a plan to the court for approval not later than on the day after the expiry of the agreed coordination period.

The Board of Directors of AS 'Rīgas kuģu būvētava' declares that on August 02nd, 2018 the Riga City Vidzeme Urban District Court resolved to prolong a term for the development and coordination of the legal protection measure plan of AS 'Rīgas kuģu būvētava' for one month, i.e., until August 29th, 2018.

