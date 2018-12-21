Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  RIGA STOCK EXCHANGE,THE  >  Rigas Kugu Buvetava    RKB1R   LV0000100378

RIGAS KUGU BUVETAVA (RKB1R)
Add to my list  
My previous session
Most popular
Manage my lists
  Report  
Delayed Quote. Delayed  - 12/21 02:17:27 pm
0.068 EUR   -1.45%
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsCalendarCompany 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsOfficial PublicationsSector news

Rigas Kugu Buvetava : Submission terms of financial reports for 2019

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
12/21/2018 | 03:40pm CET

Rigas kugu buvetava
Financial Calendar

Submission terms of financial reports for 2019

Submission terms of financial reports of 3 months, 6 months, 9 months and 12 months of 2019

Non-audited:

The financial report of 3 months of 2019 will be published on 27.05.2019-31.05.2019.

The financial report of 6 months of 2019 will be published on 26.08.2019-30.08.2019.

The financial report of 9 months of 2019 will be published on 25.11.2019-29.11.2019.

Audited financial report of 12 months of 2019 will be published on 24.04.2020-30.04.2020.

Alda Bērziņa
Chief accountant
Phone: +371 67080868
E-mail: a.berzina@riga-shipyard.com

Disclaimer

Rigas Kugu Buvetava AS published this content on 21 December 2018 and is solely responsible for the information contained herein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 21 December 2018 14:39:02 UTC
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news on RIGAS KUGU BUVETAVA
03:40pRIGAS KUGU BUVETAVA : Submission terms of financial reports for 2019
PU
11/29RIGAS KUGU BUVETAVA : Turnover of Rigas Kugu Buvetava shipyard shrinks nearly th..
AQ
11/29RIGAS KUGU BUVETAVA : Unaudited financial report for the 9 months period of 2018..
PU
11/23RIGAS KUGU BUVETAVA : On changes in the composition of the Council
PU
11/22RIGAS KUGU BUVETAVA : On legal protection proceedings
PU
11/02RIGAS KUGU BUVETAVA : On initiation of legal protection proceedings
PU
10/26RIGAS KUGU BUVETAVA : On initiation of legal protection proceedings
PU
09/12RIGAS KUGU BUVETAVA : On initiation of legal protection proceedings
PU
09/03RIGAS KUGU BUVETAVA : shipyard sees H1 turnover dwindle more than fourfold
AQ
09/03RIGAS KUGU BUVETAVA : Unaudited financial report for the 6 months period of 2018..
PU
More news
Chart RIGAS KUGU BUVETAVA
Duration : Period :
Rigas Kugu Buvetava Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Managers
NameTitle
Einars Buks Chairman-Management Board
Vasilijs Melniks Chairman-Supervisory Board
Aleksandrs Cernavskis Deputy Chairman-Supervisory Board
Gaidis Andrejs Zeibots Member-Supervisory Board
Jekaterina Melnika Member-Management Board
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
RIGAS KUGU BUVETAVA-73.66%0
CHINA SHIPBUILDING INDUSTRY CORPORATION-31.18%13 769
HYUNDAI HEAVY INDUSTRIES CO LTD--.--%8 072
SAMSUNG HEAVY INDUSTRIES CO.,LTD--.--%4 299
YANGZIJIANG SHIPBUILDING HOLDINGS LTD-17.69%3 502
DAEWOO SHIPBUILDING & MARINE ENGINEERING--.--%3 252
MarketScreener.com :
About :
Stay Connected :
Partners :
Copyright © 2018 Surperformance. All rights reserved.