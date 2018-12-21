Rigas Kugu Buvetava : Submission terms of financial reports for 2019

Rigas kugu buvetava
Financial Calendar
Submission terms of financial reports for 2019
Submission terms of financial reports of 3 months, 6 months, 9 months and 12 months of 2019
Non-audited:
The financial report of 3 months of 2019 will be published on 27.05.2019-31.05.2019.
The financial report of 6 months of 2019 will be published on 26.08.2019-30.08.2019.
The financial report of 9 months of 2019 will be published on 25.11.2019-29.11.2019.
Audited financial report of 12 months of 2019 will be published on 24.04.2020-30.04.2020.
Alda Bērziņa
Chief accountant
Phone: +371 67080868
E-mail: a.berzina@riga-shipyard.com
