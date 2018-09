Rigas kugu buvetava

Half Year financial report

Unaudited financial report for the 6 months period of 2018 of AS 'Rīgas kuģu būvētava'

Unaudited financial report for the 6 months period of 2018 is enclosed

In 6 months of 2018 a total net turnover of AS 'Rīgas kuģu būvētava' was EUR 1 998 308 (in comparison in 6 months of 2017 a total net turnover was EUR 8 207 973).

AS 'Rīgas kuģu būvētava' has finished the report period with gross losses in the amount of EUR 1 292 725 (in 6 months of 2017 gross losses were EUR 194 925), whereas a net losses in 6 months of 2018 was in the amount of EUR 993 790 (respectively in 6 months of 2017 there were a net losses in the amount of EUR 992 587).

Alda Bērziņa

Chief accountant

Phone: +371 67080868

E-mail: a.berzina@riga-shipyard.com