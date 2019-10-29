Log in
RIGEL PHARMACEUTICALS, INC.

Rigel Pharmaceuticals : Announces Conference Call and Webcast to Report Third Quarter 2019 Financial Results

10/29/2019 | 07:31am EDT

SOUTH SAN FRANCISCO, Calif., Oct. 29, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Rigel Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (Nasdaq:RIGL) today announced that it will report its third quarter 2019 financial results after market close on Tuesday, November 5, 2019.  Rigel senior management will follow the announcement with a live conference call and webcast at 4:30pm Eastern Time (1:30pm Pacific Time) to discuss the financial results.

Participants can access the live conference call by dialing (877) 407-3088 (domestic) or (201) 389-0927 (international).  The conference call and accompanying slides will also be webcast live and can be accessed from Rigel's website at www.rigel.com.  The webcast will be archived and available for replay for 90 days after the call via the Rigel website.

About Rigel (www.rigel.com)

Rigel Pharmaceuticals, Inc., is a biotechnology company dedicated to discovering, developing and providing novel small molecule drugs that significantly improve the lives of patients with immune and hematologic disorders, cancer and rare diseases. Rigel's pioneering research focuses on signaling pathways that are critical to disease mechanisms. The company's first FDA approved product is TAVALISSE® (fostamatinib disodium hexahydrate), the only oral spleen tyrosine kinase (SYK) inhibitor, for the treatment of adult patients with chronic immune thrombocytopenia who have had an insufficient response to a previous treatment. Rigel's current clinical programs include a Phase 3 study of fostamatinib in autoimmune hemolytic anemia (AIHA); a recently completed Phase 1 study of R835, a proprietary molecule from its interleukin receptor associated kinase (IRAK) program; and an ongoing Phase 1 study of R552, a proprietary molecule from its receptor-interacting protein kinase (RIP1) inhibitor program. In addition, Rigel has product candidates in clinical development with partners Aclaris Therapeutics, AstraZeneca, BerGenBio ASA, and Daiichi Sankyo.

Please see www.TAVALISSE.com for the full Prescribing Information.

Contact: David Burke
Phone: 650.624.1232
Email: dburke@rigel.com

Rigel Pharmaceuticals Logo (PRNewsfoto/Rigel Pharmaceuticals, Inc.)

 

Cision
View original content to download multimedia:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/rigel-announces-conference-call-and-webcast-to-report-third-quarter-2019-financial-results-300946892.html

SOURCE Rigel Pharmaceuticals, Inc.


© PRNewswire 2019
