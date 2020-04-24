Rigel Pharmaceuticals : Confidential treatment order

UNITED STATES
SECURITIES AND EXCHANGE COMMISSION
April 24, 2020
ORDER GRANTING CONFIDENTIAL TREATMENT
UNDER THE SECURITIES EXCHANGE ACT OF 1934
Rigel Pharmaceuticals, Inc.
File No. 0-29889 - CF#32475
Rigel Pharmaceuticals, Inc. submitted an application under Rule 24b-2 requesting an extension of a previous grant of confidential treatment for information it excluded from the Exhibits to a Form 10-Q filed on May 6, 2005.
Based on representations by Rigel Pharmaceuticals, Inc. that this information qualifies as confidential commercial or financial information under the Freedom of Information Act, 5 U.S.C. 552(b)(4), the Division of Corporation Finance has determined not to publicly disclose it. Accordingly, excluded information from the following exhibit will not be released to the public for the time period specified:
Exhibit 10.30
through May 6, 2025
For the Commission, by the Division of Corporation Finance, pursuant to delegated authority:
Vanessa A. Countryman
Secretary
