Rigel Pharmaceuticals : Confidential treatment order

UNITED STATES

SECURITIES AND EXCHANGE COMMISSION

April 24, 2020

ORDER GRANTING CONFIDENTIAL TREATMENT

UNDER THE SECURITIES EXCHANGE ACT OF 1934

Rigel Pharmaceuticals, Inc.

File No. 0-29889 - CF#32475

_____________________

Rigel Pharmaceuticals, Inc. submitted an application under Rule 24b-2 requesting an extension of a previous grant of confidential treatment for information it excluded from the Exhibits to a Form 10-Q filed on May 6, 2005.

Based on representations by Rigel Pharmaceuticals, Inc. that this information qualifies as confidential commercial or financial information under the Freedom of Information Act, 5 U.S.C. 552(b)(4), the Division of Corporation Finance has determined not to publicly disclose it. Accordingly, excluded information from the following exhibit will not be released to the public for the time period specified:

Exhibit 10.30 through May 6, 2025

For the Commission, by the Division of Corporation Finance, pursuant to delegated authority:

Vanessa A. Countryman

Secretary