Rigel Pharmaceuticals : Corporate Presentetion July 2020
07/23/2020 | 10:01am EDT
July 2020
Corporate Presentation
RIGEL PHARMACEUTICALS, INC.
Forward-Looking Statement
These slides contain forward-looking statements, including statements relating to the commercial success of TAVALISSE® in the U.S.; Rigel's efforts to expand fostamatinib use in earlier lines and to expand its salesforce in key markets; expectations related to the market opportunity for ITP in the global market, including Rigel's ability to grow TAVALISSE sales in the U.S. and global ITP markets; the current and potential impacts of the COVID-19 pandemic on Rigel's business and operations; the utility of fostamatinib in other indications, including warm autoimmune hemolytic anemia and Rigel's ability to complete enrollment of trials therefore; Rigel's ability to further its pipeline; the scientific rationale for exploring use of fostamatinib to treat COVID-19 and related conditions; Rigel's partnering efforts; and, Rigel's expected operating results for the quarter ending as of March 31, 2020, including net sales and cash, cash equivalents and short-term investments.
Any statements contained in these slides that are not statements of historical fact may be deemed to be forward- looking statements. Words such as "anticipates," "plans," "intends," "expects," "potential," "believes" and similar expressions are intended to identify these forward-looking statements. These forward-looking statements are based on Rigel's current expectations and involve risks and uncertainties.
There are a number of important factors that could cause Rigel's results to differ materially from those indicated by these forward-looking statements, including risks associated with the timing and success of clinical trials and other risks detailed in Rigel's SEC reports, including its Annual Report on Form 10-K for the year ended December 31, 2019, and subsequent filings with the SEC, including its Quarterly Report on Form 10-Q for the quarter ended March 31, 2020. Rigel expressly disclaims any obligation or undertaking to update the forward-looking statements discussed in this presentation.
Executing on Key Value Drivers
Transitioning efforts to virtual approach amid COVID-19 Pandemic
Grow TAVALISSE®
Capture value in
sales in U.S. ITP
global ITP market
•
$12.7M Q1 '20 net
• Recognized $43.1M
product sales; 57% year
collaboration revenue in
over year increase
Q1'20 upon EU approval
•
1,398 bottles shipped to
of fostamatinib
patients and clinics in
• In July, Grifols2 launched
Q1 '20
product in Germany and
the UK
Capitalize on wAIHA1 Opportunity
43 patients enrolled in pivotal Ph 3 study
Ongoing interactions with
FDA
Expand Pipeline
Programs
Supporting ongoing investigator-sponsored trial in COVID-19 and pursuing plans for Rigel-led study
Seek co-development /co-promotion agreement(s) to advance RIP1 and IRAK1/4 programs
Financial Position $95.9 million in cash at end of Q1
3
1Investigational compound in this indication and has not been submitted for FDA review. 2 Grifols, S.A. is Rigel's collaborative partner in Europe and will market fostamatinib under the name
Grifols, S.A. is Rigel's collaborative partner in Europe and will market fostamatinib under the name TAVLESSE®.
Executing on Key Value Drivers
Initial target markets for TAVALISSE have over $3B of potential value
Grow TAVALISSE®
Capture value in
Capitalize on
Expand Pipeline
sales in U.S. ITP
global ITP market
wAIHA3 Opportunity
Programs
$1.1B
$900M
$1B
Substantial
Market
Market
Potential Market
Market
Opportunity1
Opportunity1
Opportunity2
Opportunity
1Company's internal estimate based on 2018 sales of ITP therapies used for steroid-refractory patients. 2DelveInsight Research "Warm Autoimmune Hemolytic Anemia [wAIHA] - Market
DelveInsight Research "Warm Autoimmune Hemolytic Anemia [wAIHA] - Market Insight, Epidemiology, and Market Forecast". Investigational compound in this indication and has not been submitted for FDA review.
Kinase inhibitor indicated for the treatment of thrombocytopenia in adult patients with chronic immune thrombocytopenia (cITP) who have had an insufficient response to a previous treatment.
Select Important Safety Information
Adverse Reactions
Serious adverse drug reactions in the ITP double-blind studies were febrile neutropenia, diarrhea, pneumonia, and hypertensive crisis, which occurred in 1% of TAVALISSE patients. In addition, severe adverse reactions occurred including dyspnea and hypertension (both 2%), neutropenia, arthralgia, chest pain, diarrhea, dizziness, nephrolithiasis, pain in extremity, toothache, syncope, and hypoxia (all 1%).
Common adverse reactions (≥5% and more common than placebo) from FIT-1 and FIT-2 included: diarrhea, hypertension, nausea, dizziness, ALT and AST increased, respiratory infection, rash, abdominal pain, fatigue, chest pain, and neutropenia.
Early Line Use Drives ITP Market
81,300 U.S. Adult cITP Patients1
"Watchful
Waiting"
43,900
Addressable
21,300 Market (Options
Post-Steroids)
16,100
Steroids
Patients cycle on and off treatment
Patient Population by Line of Therapy
12,000
10,000
8,000
6,000
11,300
4,000
2,000
5,200
2,600
2,200
0
2L
3L
4L
5L+
>75% of the addressable market is comprised of 2nd line and 3rd line
Majority of TAVALISSE sales to date have been ≥4th line
1 Company's internal estimate based on 2018 sales of ITP therapies used for steroid-refractory patients.
No Standard of Care in Post-Steroid Market
The International Consensus Report on ITP Endorses TAVALISSE (fostamatinib) as a Second-line Treatment for Chronic ITP
After first-line treatments fail in adults with ITP, the International
Consensus Report1,2 Recommends:
SUBSEQUENT TREATMENT
Medical Options
Surgical Option
ROBUST EVIDENCE
Splenectomy
FOSTAMATINIB (TAVALISSE)
Eltrombopag
Romiplostim
Avatrombopag
Rituximab
LESS ROBUST EVIDENCE
Azathioprine
Dapsone
Cyclosporin A
Mycophenolate mofetil
Cyclophosphamide
Vinca Alkaloids
Danazol
Treatment decisions are based on:
Safety and Efficacy
Specific patient situation
Physician experience
Patient preference (oral vs. subQ, dealing w/ food effect, AEs)
7
1Adapted from the 2019 publication of the International Consensus Report on ITP. 2 Recommended first-line treatments are defined as corticosteroids, IVIG, and anti-D.
Novel Mechanism in ITP Treatment Landscape
TPO-RA, thrombopoietin receptor agonist. 1. Ghanima W, et al. Blood. 2012;120(5):960-969. 2. Kistangari G, McCrae KR. Hematol Oncol Clin North Am. 2013;27(3):495-520. 3. WinRho® SDF [package
8 insert]. Berwyn, PA: Aptevo BioTherapeutics, LLC; August 2016. 4. Mizutani H, et al. Blood. 1992;79(4):942-947. 5. Stasi R, et al. Blood. 2001;98(4):952-957. 6. TAVALISSE™ [package insert]. South San
Francisco, CA: Rigel Pharmaceuticals, Inc.; April 2018. 7. NPLATE® [package insert]. Thousand Oaks, CA: Amgen, Inc.; October 2017. 8. PROMACTA® [package insert]. East Hanover, NJ: Novartis Pharmaceuticals; May 2018. Please see slides 27 & 28 for Important Safety Information. Please visit www.TAVALISSE.com for full prescribing information
Encouraging Post-hoc Analysis of Early Line Use1
78% overall response in Phase 3 trials (including extension phase) when used as 2nd line treatment1,2
2nd and 3rd lines comprise 75% of market
Adverse events in subgroup consistent with TAVALISSE in placebo-controlled trials
Most common were diarrhea and hypertension
Early-lineuse supports growth in persistency rate
Overall Response (>50,000/µL at
any visit) by line of therapy1,2
78%
Rate
47%
Response
2nd Line
≥3rd Line
(n=32)
(n=113)
9
1ASH 2019 Poster Presentation: Enhanced Responses to Fostamatinib as Second-Line Therapy and in Persistent Immune Thrombocytopenia (ITP) Patients, , ASH 2019 Poster Presentation
First-line therapy: steroids with or without immunoglobulins.
Supporting TAVALISSE Virtually
Virtual resources to support remote engagements with HCPs
1:1 meetings with physicians
In-services:
New prescriber on-boarding
Existing prescriber support
Remote sampling program
Peer-to-peerspeaker programs
Positioned for Success in $900M Ex-U.S. ITP Market1
Europe - Grifols, S.A.
Received EMA approval of fostamatinib
Rigel received $20 million milestone payment
In July, TAVLESSE® launched in Germany and the UK
Japan/Asia - Kissei Pharmaceuticals
Phase 3 clinical trial ongoing in Japanese patients
Received Orphan Drug Designation
Canada/Israel - Medison Pharma
New Drug Submission (NDS) submitted in Canada
Generating near- term revenue and retaining value
$68 million in upfront
cash payments
$500 million in potential
milestones
Royalties comparable
to profit sharing
11
1 Company's internal estimate based on 2018 sales of ITP therapies used for steroid-refractory patients.
Attractive Opportunity in Warm AIHA
Warm autoimmune hemolytic anemia (wAIHA) is characterized by the body's destruction of its own red blood cells
Significant unmet medical need
No FDA-approved therapy
Difficulty breathing, fatigue, dizziness, significant impact on QoL
Severe cases can lead to heart conditions, ~8% mortality rate1
Synergies with ITP enable a highly accretive opportunity
Established commercial infrastructure
Same targeted physicians
Same product profile
12
1 Rigel AIHA Market Assessment - Mar 20, 2018
45,000 U.S. Adult AIHA Patients1
"Watchful Waiting"
≥ 2nd line
50%
therapy
~20-30%
~20-30%
Steroids
Patients cycle on and off treatment
(Similar to ITP)
Phase 2 Results Support Phase 3 Optimism
Phase 2 Encouraging Data1
25 patient trial, open-label
Primary endpoint is response defined as:
Hgb > 10 g/dL and > 2 g/dL greater than baseline
44% response rate (48% including week
30 responder)
Increase in Hgb generally sustained
AEs manageable and consistent with fostamatinib safety database of >3,500 patients
Phase 3 Trial Design
90 patient trial, randomized, placebo- controlled
Primary endpoint is durable response defined as:
Hgb > 10 g/dL and > 2 g/dL greater than baseline
Durability measure
43 patients currently randomized
Sites open and enrolling
following temporary postponement due to COVID-19
1 ASH 2019 Poster Presentation: Fostamatinib, a Spleen Tyrosine Kinase (SYK) Inhibitor, for the Treatment of Warm Antibody Autoimmune Hemolytic Anemia (wAIHA):
13 Results of the Phase 2, Multicenter, Open-Label Study
Adapting Phase 3 Trial to Current Environment
Trial Conduct
During COVID-19
Pandemic
Maintain Potential
First-mover
Advantage
FDA recently provided guidance for clinical trial conduct
Local blood draws, lab analysis, and virtual study visits considered acceptable
Focus on complete and robust data set
Only molecule in Phase 3 pivotal trial for wAIHA
Existing familiarity and experience within target HCP audience
Other ongoing clinical trials likely similarly affected by the pandemic
Expand Pipeline Development
Focused on inhibition of signaling pathways that are critical to immune-mediated diseases
Explore TAVALISSE1 in COVID-19 and ARDS
Pre-clinicaldata in acute respiratory distress syndrome (ARDS) provides scientific rationale
Investigator sponsored trials or Rigel-led
Maximize asset value through optionality in development approach
Large or small markets
Company-sponsored,co-development with pharma partner, out-license
Domestic versus global markets
3 Clinical Programs Ongoing
SYK
IRAK 1/4
RIP1
4 pathway inhibitors out-licensed
and in development
JAKJAK
AXLMDM2
1Investigational compound in this indication and has not been submitted for FDA review
Broad Potential in Targeted Immune Pathways
SYK
IRAK 1/4
RIP1
Inhibition of SYK, IRAK1/4, and RIP1 could have an impact in a broad range of immune-mediated diseases:
AIHA
ARDS
Inflammatory Bowel Disease
Lupus
Psoriatic Arthritis
AML
ITP
Psoriasis
Rheumatoid Arthritis
CLL
Multiple Sclerosis
GvHD
Alzheimer's
Dermatomyositis
16
1 Investigational compound in this indication and has not been submitted for FDA review.
Exploring SYK Inhibition in COVID-19 & Beyond1
Overactive immune system underlies numerous COVID-19 related conditions, including ARDS which is responsible for ~50% of fatalities2
Spleen tyrosine kinase (SYK) potentially plays a known role in these conditions
Explore the investigational use of TAVALISSE, SYK inhibitor, in COVID-19 to treat and prevent progression to serious and life-threatening conditions
Rigel-ledstudy
Supporting Imperial College London investigator-sponsored trial
Well positioned to pursue opportunity
MOA and safety3 well understood based on numerous clinical trials
U.S. and EU approval (for adult chronic ITP) with sufficient supply - quick to COVID-19 patients if approved
Leverage COVID-19 studies to expand development into non-viral ARDS
Expected exclusivity for TAVALISSE until 2032
Investigational compound in this indication and has not been submitted for FDA review www.cdc.gov
Sound Rationale for SYK Inhibition in COVID-19 Patients
SYK Mediates Aspects of COVID-19 Pathogenesis2,3
1Investigational compound in this indication and has not been submitted for FDA review 2Fu Y. et al. Understanding SARS-CoV-2-Mediated Inflammatory Responses: From Mechanisms to Potential Therapeutic
18 Tools. Virologica Sinica. March 3, 2020 3Nadeem A. et al. Inhibition of spleen tyrosine kinase signaling protects against acute lung injury through blockade of NADPH oxidase and IL-17A in neutrophils and γδ T cells
respectively in mice. International Immunopharmacology 68 (2019) 39-47.4www.cdc.gov. Please see slides 27 & 28 for Important Safety Information. Please visit www.TAVALISSE.com for full prescribing information
Pre-clinical Studies of R406 (Active Metabolite of Fostamatinib) in a Murine Model of ARDS-like Disease1
Prevented ARDS-like
Neutrophil lung infiltration and activation,
In LPS-induced lung injury model,
IL-17 production are inhibited
mice treated w/R406 had greater
pathology in the lung
survival rate
Neutrophil
Neutrophil
infiltration
activation
IL-17 production
Ahmed Nadeem et al. International Immunopharmacology 68 (2019) 39-47
Imperial College London IST Clinical Trial Design
Lead Investigator - Dr. Nichola Cooper (Imperial College London)
Stage 1: 57 Patients per arm
Stage 2: 95 Patients per arm
Hospitalized
COVID-19
Patients
1:1:1
R A N D O M I Z E D
ARM 1
ARM 2
ARM 3
Fostamatinib (150mg 2x daily for 14 days) + Standard of Care
Ruxolitinib (2x daily for 14 days) + Standard of Care
Standard of Care (2x daily for 14 days)
Primary endpoint:
Reduce proportion of hospitalized patients progressing from mild to severe COVID-19 pneumonia
Secondary endpoint:
Resolution of respiratory failure within 14 days defined as patients who discontinued high- flow oxygen, NIPPV, or mechanical ventilation with status change on the 8-point ordinal scale from 2 or 3 to ≥4
*Standard of care includes treatments currently in use to treat the underlying disease, or comorbidities associated with COVID-19 disease (eg, dexamethasone).
IRAK1/4 Inhibitor Program
R835 is the only dual inhibitor of IRAK1 and IRAK4
Shown, preclinically, to block inflammatory cytokine production in response to TLR and IL-1R family signaling
Phase 1 Study Results of R8351
In LPS Challenge Proof-of-Mechanism (PoM) human study showed inhibition of cytokine production
Shown to be tolerated in healthy subjects
Encouraging PK characteristics
21
R835 is an investigational compound not approved by the FDA.
RIP1 Inhibitor Program
RIP1 is a key driver of necroptosis, a type of regulated cell death
Triggers inflammation in response to molecules from the ruptured cells
Can progress to tissue damage in inflammatory and neurodegenerative diseases
R5521, systemic RIP1 inhibitor, in Phase 1 trial
14 hour half-life may be suitable for once a day formulation
In murine model, shown to prevent joint/skin inflammation and tissue damage in a dose- dependent manner2
Multiple lead chemical series of CNS- penetrant RIP1 inhibitors identified
Select candidate in 2020 for clinical studies
22
R552 is an investigational compound not approved by the FDA. Rigel Internal Data
Pipeline Supports Long-term Incremental Growth
Indication
Target
Pre-Clinical
Phase 1
Phase 2
Phase 3
Regulatory
Approved
Developing
Filing1
Product
Commercialized
TAVALISSE® (fostamatinib)
Adult Chronic ITP
SYK
Global Markets
Fostamatinib (Europe)
Adult Chronic ITP
SYK
Fostamatinib (Japan/Asia)
Adult Chronic ITP
SYK
Fostamatinib (Canada/Israel)
Adult Chronic ITP
SYK
Clinical Trials2
TAVALISSE (fostamatinib)
Warm AIHA
SYK
BGB3234
Oncology/C-19 ARDS
AXL
ATI-501 & 502
Dermatology
JAK
DS-3032
Oncology
MDM2
R835
Immune Diseases
IRAK1/4
R552
Inflammatory Diseases
RIP1
AZ-D0449
Chronic Asthma
JAK
1 Kissei running Phase 3B trial in Japanese patients, as per requirements of Japan's regulatory authorities for pharmaceutical products filing for approval.
23
2 Investigational compounds in these indications and have not been submitted for FDA review.
Q1 2020 Financial Highlights
LTD Net Product Sales ($M)
$12.7M in net product sales
• $70.4M in net product sales since
13.8
launch
11.7
12.7
• 1,393 total bottles shipped
10.2
‒ 1,398 shipped to patients &
8.1
clinics
7.3
‒ 5 bottle decrease in distribution
4.9
channels1
1.8
Q2 '18
Q3 '18
Q4 '18
Q1 '19
Q2 '19
Q3 '19
Q4 '19
Q1 '20
591 total bottles remained in distribution channels at March 31, 2020.
Q1 2020 Financial Results
Three Months Ended March 31,
(In thousands, except for per share amounts, unaudited)
2020
2019
Revenues:
Product sales, net
$
12,680
$
8,054
Contract revenues from collaborations
43,081
4,570
Total revenues
55,761
12,624
Costs and expenses:
Cost of product sales
155
107
Research and development
16,149
10,949
Selling, general and administrative
18,430
19,946
Total costs and expenses
34,734
31,002
Loss from operations
21,027
(18,378)
Interest income
358
780
Interest expense
(142)
-
Net income (loss)
$
21,243
$
(17,598)
Net income (loss) per share, basic and diluted
$
0.13
$
(0.11)
Contract revenues of $43.1M, consisting primarily of revenue recognized from the upfront fee that is no longer repayable to Grifols and $20.0M milestone payment for EU approval
Cash & short-term investment balance totaled $95.9M as of March 31, 2020
In May 2020, accessed $10.0 million tranche from $60.0 million term loan credit facility. Have access to an additional $40.0 million subject to the achievement of certain conditions
Anticipated Upcoming Milestones for Key Value Drivers
Leverage talented team and valuable assets to navigate uncertain and challenging times
Grow TAVALISSE®
Capture value in
Capitalize on wAIHA1
Expand Pipeline
sales in U.S. ITP
global ITP market
Opportunity
Programs
• Increase use in earlier
• Grifols launching
•
As COVID-19 conditions
•
Support ongoing
lines of therapy
product in Germany
normalize, plan to regain
investigator-sponsored trial
• Leverage virtual sales
and the UK
Ph 3 enrollment
in COVID-19 and pursue
momentum quickly and
plans for Rigel-led study
platform
efficiently in the existing
•
Seek co-development / co-
>80 trial sites in 22 countries
promotion agreement(s)to
•
Maintain/expand potential
advance RIP1 and IRAK1/4
first-mover advantage
programs
•
Select CNS molecule for
RIP1 program
Investigational compound in this indication and has not been submitted for FDA review. Grifols, S.A. is Rigel's collaborative partner in Europe and will market fostamatinib under the name TAVLESSE®.
TAVALISSE® (fostamatinib disodium hexahydrate) tablets is indicated for the treatment of thrombocytopenia in adult patients with chronic immune thrombocytopenia (ITP) who have had an insufficient response to a previous treatment.
Important Safety Information
Warnings and Precautions
Hypertension can occur with TAVALISSE treatment. Patients with pre-existing hypertension may be more susceptible to the hypertensive effects. Monitor blood pressure every 2 weeks until stable, then monthly, and adjust or initiate antihypertensive therapy for blood pressure control maintenance during therapy. If increased blood pressure persists, TAVALISSE interruption, reduction, or discontinuation may be required.
Elevated liver function tests (LFTs), mainly ALT and AST, can occur with TAVALISSE. Monitor LFTs monthly during treatment. If ALT or AST increase to >3 x upper limit of normal, manage hepatotoxicity using TAVALISSE interruption, reduction, or discontinuation.
Diarrhea occurred in 31% of patients and severe diarrhea occurred in 1% of patients treated with TAVALISSE. Monitor patients for the development of diarrhea and manage using supportive care measures early after the onset of symptoms. If diarrhea becomes severe (≥Grade 3), interrupt, reduce dose or discontinue TAVALISSE.
Neutropenia occurred in 6% of patients treated with TAVALISSE; febrile neutropenia occurred in 1% of patients. Monitor the ANC monthly and for infection during treatment. Manage toxicity with TAVALISSE interruption, reduction, or discontinuation.
TAVALISSE can cause fetal harm when administered to pregnant women. Advise pregnant women the potential risk to a fetus. Advise females of reproductive potential to use effective contraception during treatment and for at least 1 month after the last dose. Verify pregnancy status prior to initiating TAVALISSE. It is unknown if TAVALISSE or its metabolite is present in human milk. Because of the potential for serious adverse reactions in a breastfed child, advise a lactating woman not to breastfeed during TAVALISSE treatment and for at least 1 month after the last dose.
Concomitant use of TAVALISSE with strong CYP3A4 inhibitors increases exposure to the major active metabolite of TAVALISSE (R406), which may increase the risk of adverse reactions. Monitor for toxicities that may require a reduction in TAVALISSE dose.
It is not recommended to use TAVALISSE with strong CYP3A4 inducers, as concomitant use reduces exposure to R406.
Concomitant use of TAVALISSE may increase concentrations of some CYP3A4 substrate drugs and may require a dose reduction of the CYP3A4 substrate drug.
Concomitant use of TAVALISSE may increase concentrations of BCRP substrate drugs (eg, rosuvastatin) and P-Glycoprotein(P-gp) substrate drugs (eg, digoxin), which may require a dose reduction of the BCRP and P-gp substrate drug.
Adverse Reactions
Serious adverse drug reactions in the ITP double-blind studies were febrile neutropenia, diarrhea, pneumonia, and hypertensive crisis, which occurred in 1% of TAVALISSE patients. In addition, severe adverse reactions occurred including dyspnea and hypertension (both 2%), neutropenia, arthralgia, chest pain, diarrhea, dizziness, nephrolithiasis, pain in extremity, toothache, syncope, and hypoxia (all 1%).
Common adverse reactions (≥5% and more common than placebo) from FIT-1 and FIT-2 included: diarrhea, hypertension, nausea, dizziness, ALT and AST increased, respiratory infection, rash, abdominal pain, fatigue, chest pain, and neutropenia.
Rigel Pharmaceuticals Inc. published this content on 22 July 2020 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 23 July 2020 14:00:13 UTC