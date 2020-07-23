Rigel Pharmaceuticals : Corporate Presentetion July 2020 0 07/23/2020 | 10:01am EDT Send by mail :

Forward-Looking Statement These slides contain forward-looking statements, including statements relating to the commercial success of TAVALISSE® in the U.S.; Rigel's efforts to expand fostamatinib use in earlier lines and to expand its salesforce in key markets; expectations related to the market opportunity for ITP in the global market, including Rigel's ability to grow TAVALISSE sales in the U.S. and global ITP markets; the current and potential impacts of the COVID-19 pandemic on Rigel's business and operations; the utility of fostamatinib in other indications, including warm autoimmune hemolytic anemia and Rigel's ability to complete enrollment of trials therefore; Rigel's ability to further its pipeline; the scientific rationale for exploring use of fostamatinib to treat COVID-19 and related conditions; Rigel's partnering efforts; and, Rigel's expected operating results for the quarter ending as of March 31, 2020, including net sales and cash, cash equivalents and short-term investments. Any statements contained in these slides that are not statements of historical fact may be deemed to be forward- looking statements. Words such as "anticipates," "plans," "intends," "expects," "potential," "believes" and similar expressions are intended to identify these forward-looking statements. These forward-looking statements are based on Rigel's current expectations and involve risks and uncertainties. There are a number of important factors that could cause Rigel's results to differ materially from those indicated by these forward-looking statements, including risks associated with the timing and success of clinical trials and other risks detailed in Rigel's SEC reports, including its Annual Report on Form 10-K for the year ended December 31, 2019, and subsequent filings with the SEC, including its Quarterly Report on Form 10-Q for the quarter ended March 31, 2020. Rigel expressly disclaims any obligation or undertaking to update the forward-looking statements discussed in this presentation. 2 Please see www.TAVALISSE.com for Important Safety Information and full prescribing information. Executing on Key Value Drivers Transitioning efforts to virtual approach amid COVID-19 Pandemic Grow TAVALISSE® Capture value in sales in U.S. ITP global ITP market • $12.7M Q1 '20 net • Recognized $43.1M product sales; 57% year collaboration revenue in over year increase Q1'20 upon EU approval • 1,398 bottles shipped to of fostamatinib patients and clinics in • In July, Grifols2 launched Q1 '20 product in Germany and the UK Capitalize on wAIHA1 Opportunity 43 patients enrolled in pivotal Ph 3 study

Ongoing interactions with FDA Expand Pipeline Programs Supporting ongoing investigator-sponsored trial in COVID-19 and pursuing plans for Rigel-led study Seek co-development /co-promotion agreement(s) to advance RIP1 and IRAK1/4 programs Financial Position $95.9 million in cash at end of Q1 3 1Investigational compound in this indication and has not been submitted for FDA review. 2 Grifols, S.A. is Rigel's collaborative partner in Europe and will market fostamatinib under the name TAVLESSE®. Please see slides 27 & 28 for Important Safety Information. Please visit www.TAVALISSE.com for full prescribing information. Executing on Key Value Drivers Initial target markets for TAVALISSE have over $3B of potential value Grow TAVALISSE® Capture value in Capitalize on Expand Pipeline sales in U.S. ITP global ITP market wAIHA3 Opportunity Programs $1.1B $900M $1B Substantial Market Market Potential Market Market Opportunity1 Opportunity1 Opportunity2 Opportunity 1Company's internal estimate based on 2018 sales of ITP therapies used for steroid-refractory patients. 2DelveInsight Research "Warm Autoimmune Hemolytic Anemia [wAIHA] - Market 4 Insight, Epidemiology, and Market Forecast". 3Investigational compound in this indication and has not been submitted for FDA review. Please see slides 27 & 28 for Important Safety Information. Please visit www.TAVALISSE.com for full prescribing information. Kinase inhibitor indicated for the treatment of thrombocytopenia in adult patients with chronic immune thrombocytopenia (cITP) who have had an insufficient response to a previous treatment. Select Important Safety Information Adverse Reactions Serious adverse drug reactions in the ITP double-blind studies were febrile neutropenia, diarrhea, pneumonia, and hypertensive crisis, which occurred in 1% of TAVALISSE patients. In addition, severe adverse reactions occurred including dyspnea and hypertension (both 2%), neutropenia, arthralgia, chest pain, diarrhea, dizziness, nephrolithiasis, pain in extremity, toothache, syncope, and hypoxia (all 1%). Common adverse reactions (≥5% and more common than placebo) from FIT-1 and FIT-2 included: diarrhea, hypertension, nausea, dizziness, ALT and AST increased, respiratory infection, rash, abdominal pain, fatigue, chest pain, and neutropenia. 5 Please see slides 27 & 28 for Important Safety Information. Please visit www.TAVALISSE.com for full prescribing information.

Early Line Use Drives ITP Market 81,300 U.S. Adult cITP Patients1 "Watchful Waiting" 43,900 Addressable 21,300 Market (Options Post-Steroids) 16,100 Steroids Patients cycle on and off treatment Patient Population by Line of Therapy 12,000 10,000 8,000 6,000 11,300 4,000 2,000 5,200 2,600 2,200 0 2L 3L 4L 5L+ >75% of the addressable market is comprised of 2 nd line and 3 rd line

Majority of TAVALISSE sales to date have been ≥4 th line 1 Company's internal estimate based on 2018 sales of ITP therapies used for steroid-refractory patients. 6 Please see slides 27 & 28 for Important Safety Information. Please visit www.TAVALISSE.com for full prescribing information. No Standard of Care in Post-Steroid Market The International Consensus Report on ITP Endorses TAVALISSE (fostamatinib) as a Second-line Treatment for Chronic ITP After first-line treatments fail in adults with ITP, the International Consensus Report1,2 Recommends: SUBSEQUENT TREATMENT Medical Options Surgical Option ROBUST EVIDENCE Splenectomy FOSTAMATINIB (TAVALISSE) Eltrombopag Romiplostim Avatrombopag Rituximab LESS ROBUST EVIDENCE Azathioprine Dapsone Cyclosporin A Mycophenolate mofetil Cyclophosphamide Vinca Alkaloids Danazol Treatment decisions are based on: Safety and Efficacy Specific patient situation Physician experience Patient preference (oral vs. subQ, dealing w/ food effect, AEs) 7 1Adapted from the 2019 publication of the International Consensus Report on ITP. 2 Recommended first-line treatments are defined as corticosteroids, IVIG, and anti-D. Please see slides 27 & 28 for Important Safety Information. Please visit www.TAVALISSE.com for full prescribing information

Patient preference (oral vs. subQ, dealing w/ food effect, AEs) 7 1Adapted from the 2019 publication of the International Consensus Report on ITP. 2 Recommended first-line treatments are defined as corticosteroids, IVIG, and anti-D. Please see slides 27 & 28 for Important Safety Information. Please visit www.TAVALISSE.com for full prescribing information Novel Mechanism in ITP Treatment Landscape TPO-RA, thrombopoietin receptor agonist. 1. Ghanima W, et al. Blood. 2012;120(5):960-969. 2. Kistangari G, McCrae KR. Hematol Oncol Clin North Am. 2013;27(3):495-520. 3. WinRho® SDF [package 8 insert]. Berwyn, PA: Aptevo BioTherapeutics, LLC; August 2016. 4. Mizutani H, et al. Blood. 1992;79(4):942-947. 5. Stasi R, et al. Blood. 2001;98(4):952-957. 6. TAVALISSE™ [package insert]. South San Francisco, CA: Rigel Pharmaceuticals, Inc.; April 2018. 7. NPLATE® [package insert]. Thousand Oaks, CA: Amgen, Inc.; October 2017. 8. PROMACTA® [package insert]. East Hanover, NJ: Novartis Pharmaceuticals; May 2018. Please see slides 27 & 28 for Important Safety Information. Please visit www.TAVALISSE.com for full prescribing information Encouraging Post-hoc Analysis of Early Line Use1 78% overall response in Phase 3 trials (including extension phase) when used as 2nd line treatment 1,2

2 nd and 3 rd lines comprise 75% of market

and 3 lines comprise 75% of market Adverse events in subgroup consistent with TAVALISSE in placebo-controlled trials

placebo-controlled trials Most common were diarrhea and hypertension

Early-line use supports growth in persistency rate Overall Response (>50,000/µL at any visit) by line of therapy1,2 78% Rate 47% Response 2nd Line ≥3rd Line (n=32) (n=113) 9 1 ASH 2019 Poster Presentation: Enhanced Responses to Fostamatinib as Second-Line Therapy and in Persistent Immune Thrombocytopenia (ITP) Patients, , ASH 2019 Poster Presentation 2 First-line therapy: steroids with or without immunoglobulins. Please see slides 27 & 28 for Important Safety Information. Please visit www.TAVALISSE.com for full prescribing information Supporting TAVALISSE Virtually Virtual resources to support remote engagements with HCPs 1:1 meetings with physicians

Rigel received $20 million milestone payment

In July, TAVLESSE ® launched in Germany and the UK Japan/Asia - Kissei Pharmaceuticals Phase 3 clinical trial ongoing in Japanese patients

Attractive Opportunity in Warm AIHA Warm autoimmune hemolytic anemia (wAIHA) is characterized by the body's destruction of its own red blood cells Significant unmet medical need No FDA-approved therapy Difficulty breathing, fatigue, dizziness, significant impact on QoL Severe cases can lead to heart conditions, ~8% mortality rate 1 Synergies with ITP enable a highly accretive opportunity Established commercial infrastructure Same targeted physicians Same product profile 12 1 Rigel AIHA Market Assessment - Mar 20, 2018 45,000 U.S. Adult AIHA Patients1 "Watchful Waiting" ≥ 2nd line 50% therapy ~20-30% ~20-30% Steroids Patients cycle on and off treatment (Similar to ITP)

Significant unmet medical need

No FDA-approved therapy Difficulty breathing, fatigue, dizziness, significant impact on QoL Severe cases can lead to heart conditions, ~8% mortality rate 1

Synergies with ITP enable a highly accretive opportunity

Established commercial infrastructure Same targeted physicians Same product profile

12 1 Rigel AIHA Market Assessment - Mar 20, 2018 45,000 U.S. Adult AIHA Patients1 "Watchful Waiting" ≥ 2nd line 50% therapy ~20-30% ~20-30% Steroids Patients cycle on and off treatment (Similar to ITP) Phase 2 Results Support Phase 3 Optimism Phase 2 Encouraging Data1 25 patient trial, open-label

open-label Primary endpoint is response defined as:

Hgb > 10 g/dL and > 2 g/dL greater than baseline

44% response rate (48% including week

30 responder)

30 responder) Increase in Hgb generally sustained

AEs manageable and consistent with fostamatinib safety database of >3,500 patients Phase 3 Trial Design 90 patient trial, randomized, placebo- controlled

Primary endpoint is durable response defined as:

Hgb > 10 g/dL and > 2 g/dL greater than baseline Durability measure

43 patients currently randomized

Sites open and enrolling

following temporary postponement due to COVID-19 1 ASH 2019 Poster Presentation: Fostamatinib, a Spleen Tyrosine Kinase (SYK) Inhibitor, for the Treatment of Warm Antibody Autoimmune Hemolytic Anemia (wAIHA): 13 Results of the Phase 2, Multicenter, Open-Label Study Adapting Phase 3 Trial to Current Environment Trial Conduct During COVID-19 Pandemic Maintain Potential First-mover Advantage FDA recently provided guidance for clinical trial conduct

Local blood draws, lab analysis, and virtual study visits considered acceptable

Focus on complete and robust data set

Only molecule in Phase 3 pivotal trial for wAIHA

Existing familiarity and experience within target HCP audience

Other ongoing clinical trials likely similarly affected by the pandemic 14 Please see slides 27 & 28 for Important Safety Information. Please visit www.TAVALISSE.com for full prescribing information. Expand Pipeline Development Focused on inhibition of signaling pathways that are critical to immune-mediated diseases

immune-mediated diseases Explore TAVALISSE 1 in COVID-19 and ARDS

in COVID-19 and ARDS Pre-clinical data in acute respiratory distress syndrome (ARDS) provides scientific rationale Investigator sponsored trials or Rigel-led

Maximize asset value through optionality in development approach

Large or small markets Company-sponsored, co-development with pharma partner, out-license Domestic versus global markets

Broad Potential in Targeted Immune Pathways SYK IRAK 1/4 RIP1 Inhibition of SYK, IRAK1/4, and RIP1 could have an impact in a broad range of immune-mediated diseases: AIHA ARDS Inflammatory Bowel Disease Lupus Psoriatic Arthritis AML ITP Psoriasis Rheumatoid Arthritis CLL Multiple Sclerosis GvHD Alzheimer's Dermatomyositis 16 1 Investigational compound in this indication and has not been submitted for FDA review.

Exploring SYK Inhibition in COVID-19 & Beyond1 Overactive immune system underlies numerous COVID-19 related conditions, including ARDS

Explore the investigational use of TAVALISSE, SYK inhibitor, in COVID-19 to treat and prevent progression to serious and life-threatening conditions

COVID-19 to treat and prevent progression to serious and life-threatening conditions Rigel-led study Supporting Imperial College London investigator-sponsored trial

Well positioned to pursue opportunity

MOA and safety 3 well understood based on numerous clinical trials U.S. and EU approval (for adult chronic ITP) with sufficient supply - quick to COVID-19 patients if approved

Leverage COVID-19 studies to expand development into non-viral ARDS

COVID-19 studies to expand development into non-viral ARDS Expected exclusivity for TAVALISSE until 2032

1Investigational compound in this indication and has not been submitted for FDA review 2 www.cdc.gov 3Safety data does not include COVID-19 diagnosed patients. Please see 17 slides 27 & 28 for Important Safety Information. Please visit www.TAVALISSE.com for full prescribing information. Sound Rationale for SYK Inhibition in COVID-19 Patients SYK Mediates Aspects of COVID-19 Pathogenesis2,3 1Investigational compound in this indication and has not been submitted for FDA review 2Fu Y. et al. Understanding SARS-CoV-2-Mediated Inflammatory Responses: From Mechanisms to Potential Therapeutic 18 Tools. Virologica Sinica. March 3, 2020 3Nadeem A. et al. Inhibition of spleen tyrosine kinase signaling protects against acute lung injury through blockade of NADPH oxidase and IL-17A in neutrophils and γδ T cells respectively in mice. International Immunopharmacology 68 (2019) 39-47.4www.cdc.gov. Please see slides 27 & 28 for Important Safety Information. Please visit www.TAVALISSE.com for full prescribing information Pre-clinical Studies of R406 (Active Metabolite of Fostamatinib) in a Murine Model of ARDS-like Disease1 Prevented ARDS-like Neutrophil lung infiltration and activation, In LPS-induced lung injury model, IL-17 production are inhibited mice treated w/R406 had greater pathology in the lung survival rate Neutrophil Neutrophil infiltration activation IL-17 production 19 1Ahmed Nadeem et al. International Immunopharmacology 68 (2019) 39-47 Imperial College London IST Clinical Trial Design Lead Investigator - Dr. Nichola Cooper (Imperial College London) Stage 1: 57 Patients per arm Stage 2: 95 Patients per arm Hospitalized COVID-19 Patients 1:1:1 R A N D O M I Z E D ARM 1 ARM 2 ARM 3 Fostamatinib (150mg 2x daily for 14 days) + Standard of Care Ruxolitinib (2x daily for 14 days) + Standard of Care Standard of Care (2x daily for 14 days) Primary endpoint: Reduce proportion of hospitalized patients progressing from mild to severe COVID-19 pneumonia Secondary endpoint: Resolution of respiratory failure within 14 days defined as patients who discontinued high- flow oxygen, NIPPV, or mechanical ventilation with status change on the 8-point ordinal scale from 2 or 3 to ≥4 20 *Standard of care includes treatments currently in use to treat the underlying disease, or comorbidities associated with COVID-19 disease (eg, dexamethasone). IRAK1/4 Inhibitor Program R835 is the only dual inhibitor of IRAK1 and IRAK4

Shown, preclinically, to block inflammatory cytokine production in response to TLR and IL-1R family signaling

Phase 1 Study Results of R835 1

In LPS Challenge Proof-of-Mechanism (PoM) human study showed inhibition of cytokine production Shown to be tolerated in healthy subjects Encouraging PK characteristics

21 1 R835 is an investigational compound not approved by the FDA. RIP1 Inhibitor Program RIP1 is a key driver of necroptosis, a type of regulated cell death

Triggers inflammation in response to molecules from the ruptured cells Can progress to tissue damage in inflammatory and neurodegenerative diseases

R552 1 , systemic RIP1 inhibitor, in Phase 1 trial

, systemic RIP1 inhibitor, in Phase 1 trial 14 hour half-life may be suitable for once a day formulation In murine model, shown to prevent joint/skin inflammation and tissue damage in a dose- dependent manner 2

Multiple lead chemical series of CNS- penetrant RIP1 inhibitors identified

Select candidate in 2020 for clinical studies

22 1 R552 is an investigational compound not approved by the FDA. 2 Rigel Internal Data Pipeline Supports Long-term Incremental Growth Indication Target Pre-Clinical Phase 1 Phase 2 Phase 3 Regulatory Approved Developing Filing1 Product Commercialized TAVALISSE® (fostamatinib) Adult Chronic ITP SYK Global Markets Fostamatinib (Europe) Adult Chronic ITP SYK Fostamatinib (Japan/Asia) Adult Chronic ITP SYK Fostamatinib (Canada/Israel) Adult Chronic ITP SYK Clinical Trials2 TAVALISSE (fostamatinib) Warm AIHA SYK BGB3234 Oncology/C-19 ARDS AXL ATI-501 & 502 Dermatology JAK DS-3032 Oncology MDM2 R835 Immune Diseases IRAK1/4 R552 Inflammatory Diseases RIP1 AZ-D0449 Chronic Asthma JAK 1 Kissei running Phase 3B trial in Japanese patients, as per requirements of Japan's regulatory authorities for pharmaceutical products filing for approval. 23 2 Investigational compounds in these indications and have not been submitted for FDA review. Please see slides 27 & 28 for Important Safety Information. Please visit www.TAVALISSE.com for full prescribing information. Q1 2020 Financial Highlights LTD Net Product Sales ($M) $12.7M in net product sales • $70.4M in net product sales since 13.8 launch 11.7 12.7 • 1,393 total bottles shipped 10.2 ‒ 1,398 shipped to patients & 8.1 clinics 7.3 ‒ 5 bottle decrease in distribution 4.9 channels1 1.8 Q2 '18 Q3 '18 Q4 '18 Q1 '19 Q2 '19 Q3 '19 Q4 '19 Q1 '20 1 591 total bottles remained in distribution channels at March 31, 2020. 24Please see slides 27 & 28 for Important Safety Information. Please visit www.TAVALISSE.com for full prescribing information Q1 2020 Financial Results Three Months Ended March 31, (In thousands, except for per share amounts, unaudited) 2020 2019 Revenues: Product sales, net $ 12,680 $ 8,054 Contract revenues from collaborations 43,081 4,570 Total revenues 55,761 12,624 Costs and expenses: Cost of product sales 155 107 Research and development 16,149 10,949 Selling, general and administrative 18,430 19,946 Total costs and expenses 34,734 31,002 Loss from operations 21,027 (18,378) Interest income 358 780 Interest expense (142) - Net income (loss) $ 21,243 $ (17,598) Net income (loss) per share, basic and diluted $ 0.13 $ (0.11) Contract revenues of $43.1M, consisting primarily of revenue recognized from the upfront fee that is no longer repayable to Grifols and $20.0M milestone payment for EU approval

Cash & short-term investment balance totaled $95.9M as of March 31, 2020

short-term investment balance totaled $95.9M as of March 31, 2020 In May 2020, accessed $10.0 million tranche from $60.0 million term loan credit facility. Have access to an additional $40.0 million subject to the achievement of certain conditions 25 Please see slides 27 & 28 for Important Safety Information. Please visit www.TAVALISSE.com for full prescribing information. Anticipated Upcoming Milestones for Key Value Drivers Leverage talented team and valuable assets to navigate uncertain and challenging times Grow TAVALISSE® Capture value in Capitalize on wAIHA1 Expand Pipeline sales in U.S. ITP global ITP market Opportunity Programs • Increase use in earlier • Grifols launching • As COVID-19 conditions • Support ongoing lines of therapy product in Germany normalize, plan to regain investigator-sponsored trial • Leverage virtual sales and the UK Ph 3 enrollment in COVID-19 and pursue momentum quickly and plans for Rigel-led study platform efficiently in the existing • Seek co-development / co- >80 trial sites in 22 countries promotion agreement(s)to • Maintain/expand potential advance RIP1 and IRAK1/4 first-mover advantage programs • Select CNS molecule for RIP1 program 1Investigational compound in this indication and has not been submitted for FDA review. 2 Grifols, S.A. is Rigel's collaborative partner in Europe and will market fostamatinib under the name 26 TAVLESSE®. Please see slides 27 & 28 for Important Safety Information. Please visit www.TAVALISSE.com for full prescribing information. TAVALISSE® (fostamatinib disodium hexahydrate) Tablets Indication and Important Safety Information Indication TAVALISSE® (fostamatinib disodium hexahydrate) tablets is indicated for the treatment of thrombocytopenia in adult patients with chronic immune thrombocytopenia (ITP) who have had an insufficient response to a previous treatment. Important Safety Information Warnings and Precautions Hypertension can occur with TAVALISSE treatment. Patients with pre-existing hypertension may be more susceptible to the hypertensive effects. Monitor blood pressure every 2 weeks until stable, then monthly, and adjust or initiate antihypertensive therapy for blood pressure control maintenance during therapy. If increased blood pressure persists, TAVALISSE interruption, reduction, or discontinuation may be required.

pre-existing hypertension may be more susceptible to the hypertensive effects. Monitor blood pressure every 2 weeks until stable, then monthly, and adjust or initiate antihypertensive therapy for blood pressure control maintenance during therapy. If increased blood pressure persists, TAVALISSE interruption, reduction, or discontinuation may be required. Elevated liver function tests (LFTs), mainly ALT and AST, can occur with TAVALISSE. Monitor LFTs monthly during treatment. If ALT or AST increase to >3 x upper limit of normal, manage hepatotoxicity using TAVALISSE interruption, reduction, or discontinuation.

Diarrhea occurred in 31% of patients and severe diarrhea occurred in 1% of patients treated with TAVALISSE. Monitor patients for the development of diarrhea and manage using supportive care measures early after the onset of symptoms. If diarrhea becomes severe (≥Grade 3), interrupt, reduce dose or discontinue TAVALISSE.

Neutropenia occurred in 6% of patients treated with TAVALISSE; febrile neutropenia occurred in 1% of patients. Monitor the ANC monthly and for infection during treatment. Manage toxicity with TAVALISSE interruption, reduction, or discontinuation.

TAVALISSE can cause fetal harm when administered to pregnant women. Advise pregnant women the potential risk to a fetus. Advise females of reproductive potential to use effective contraception during treatment and for at least 1 month after the last dose. Verify pregnancy status prior to initiating TAVALISSE. It is unknown if TAVALISSE or its metabolite is present in human milk. Because of the potential for serious adverse reactions in a breastfed child, advise a lactating woman not to breastfeed during TAVALISSE treatment and for at least 1 month after the last dose. 27 TAVALISSE® (fostamatinib disodium hexahydrate) Tablets Important Safety Information (cont.) Drug Interactions Concomitant use of TAVALISSE with strong CYP3A4 inhibitors increases exposure to the major active metabolite of TAVALISSE (R406), which may increase the risk of adverse reactions. Monitor for toxicities that may require a reduction in TAVALISSE dose.

It is not recommended to use TAVALISSE with strong CYP3A4 inducers, as concomitant use reduces exposure to R406.

Concomitant use of TAVALISSE may increase concentrations of some CYP3A4 substrate drugs and may require a dose reduction of the CYP3A4 substrate drug.

Concomitant use of TAVALISSE may increase concentrations of BCRP substrate drugs (eg, rosuvastatin) and P-Glycoprotein(P-gp) substrate drugs (eg, digoxin), which may require a dose reduction of the BCRP and P-gp substrate drug. Adverse Reactions Serious adverse drug reactions in the ITP double-blind studies were febrile neutropenia, diarrhea, pneumonia, and hypertensive crisis, which occurred in 1% of TAVALISSE patients. In addition, severe adverse reactions occurred including dyspnea and hypertension (both 2%), neutropenia, arthralgia, chest pain, diarrhea, dizziness, nephrolithiasis, pain in extremity, toothache, syncope, and hypoxia (all 1%).

double-blind studies were febrile neutropenia, diarrhea, pneumonia, and hypertensive crisis, which occurred in 1% of TAVALISSE patients. In addition, severe adverse reactions occurred including dyspnea and hypertension (both 2%), neutropenia, arthralgia, chest pain, diarrhea, dizziness, nephrolithiasis, pain in extremity, toothache, syncope, and hypoxia (all 1%). Common adverse reactions (≥5% and more common than placebo) from FIT-1 and FIT-2 included: diarrhea, hypertension, nausea, dizziness, ALT and AST increased, respiratory infection, rash, abdominal pain, fatigue, chest pain, and neutropenia. Please see http://www.tavalisse.com/for full Prescribing Information To report side effects of prescription drugs to the FDA, visit http://www.fda.gov/medwatchor call 1-800-FDA-1088(1-800-332-1088) TAVA_ITP-20126 28 Attachments Original document

