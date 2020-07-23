Log in
Rigel Pharmaceuticals : Corporate Presentetion July 2020

07/23/2020 | 10:01am EDT

July 2020

Corporate Presentation

RIGEL PHARMACEUTICALS, INC. 1180 Veterans Boulevard South San Francisco, CA 94080 www.rigel.com

Forward-Looking Statement

These slides contain forward-looking statements, including statements relating to the commercial success of TAVALISSE® in the U.S.; Rigel's efforts to expand fostamatinib use in earlier lines and to expand its salesforce in key markets; expectations related to the market opportunity for ITP in the global market, including Rigel's ability to grow TAVALISSE sales in the U.S. and global ITP markets; the current and potential impacts of the COVID-19 pandemic on Rigel's business and operations; the utility of fostamatinib in other indications, including warm autoimmune hemolytic anemia and Rigel's ability to complete enrollment of trials therefore; Rigel's ability to further its pipeline; the scientific rationale for exploring use of fostamatinib to treat COVID-19 and related conditions; Rigel's partnering efforts; and, Rigel's expected operating results for the quarter ending as of March 31, 2020, including net sales and cash, cash equivalents and short-term investments.

Any statements contained in these slides that are not statements of historical fact may be deemed to be forward- looking statements. Words such as "anticipates," "plans," "intends," "expects," "potential," "believes" and similar expressions are intended to identify these forward-looking statements. These forward-looking statements are based on Rigel's current expectations and involve risks and uncertainties.

There are a number of important factors that could cause Rigel's results to differ materially from those indicated by these forward-looking statements, including risks associated with the timing and success of clinical trials and other risks detailed in Rigel's SEC reports, including its Annual Report on Form 10-K for the year ended December 31, 2019, and subsequent filings with the SEC, including its Quarterly Report on Form 10-Q for the quarter ended March 31, 2020. Rigel expressly disclaims any obligation or undertaking to update the forward-looking statements discussed in this presentation.

2 Please see www.TAVALISSE.com for Important Safety Information and full prescribing information.

Executing on Key Value Drivers

Transitioning efforts to virtual approach amid COVID-19 Pandemic

Grow TAVALISSE®

Capture value in

sales in U.S. ITP

global ITP market

$12.7M Q1 '20 net

Recognized $43.1M

product sales; 57% year

collaboration revenue in

over year increase

Q1'20 upon EU approval

1,398 bottles shipped to

of fostamatinib

patients and clinics in

In July, Grifols2 launched

Q1 '20

product in Germany and

the UK

Capitalize on wAIHA1 Opportunity

  • 43 patients enrolled in pivotal Ph 3 study
  • Ongoing interactions with
    FDA

Expand Pipeline

Programs

  • Supporting ongoing investigator-sponsored trial in COVID-19 and pursuing plans for Rigel-led study
  • Seek co-development /co-promotion agreement(s) to advance RIP1 and IRAK1/4 programs

Financial Position $95.9 million in cash at end of Q1

3

1Investigational compound in this indication and has not been submitted for FDA review. 2 Grifols, S.A. is Rigel's collaborative partner in Europe and will market fostamatinib under the name

TAVLESSE®. Please see slides 27 & 28 for Important Safety Information. Please visit www.TAVALISSE.com for full prescribing information.

Executing on Key Value Drivers

Initial target markets for TAVALISSE have over $3B of potential value

Grow TAVALISSE®

Capture value in

Capitalize on

Expand Pipeline

sales in U.S. ITP

global ITP market

wAIHA3 Opportunity

Programs

$1.1B

$900M

$1B

Substantial

Market

Market

Potential Market

Market

Opportunity1

Opportunity1

Opportunity2

Opportunity

1Company's internal estimate based on 2018 sales of ITP therapies used for steroid-refractory patients. 2DelveInsight Research "Warm Autoimmune Hemolytic Anemia [wAIHA] - Market

4 Insight, Epidemiology, and Market Forecast". 3Investigational compound in this indication and has not been submitted for FDA review. Please see slides 27 & 28 for Important Safety Information. Please visit www.TAVALISSE.com for full prescribing information.

Kinase inhibitor indicated for the treatment of thrombocytopenia in adult patients with chronic immune thrombocytopenia (cITP) who have had an insufficient response to a previous treatment.

Select Important Safety Information

Adverse Reactions

  • Serious adverse drug reactions in the ITP double-blind studies were febrile neutropenia, diarrhea, pneumonia, and hypertensive crisis, which occurred in 1% of TAVALISSE patients. In addition, severe adverse reactions occurred including dyspnea and hypertension (both 2%), neutropenia, arthralgia, chest pain, diarrhea, dizziness, nephrolithiasis, pain in extremity, toothache, syncope, and hypoxia (all 1%).
  • Common adverse reactions (≥5% and more common than placebo) from FIT-1 and FIT-2 included: diarrhea, hypertension, nausea, dizziness, ALT and AST increased, respiratory infection, rash, abdominal pain, fatigue, chest pain, and neutropenia.

5 Please see slides 27 & 28 for Important Safety Information. Please visit www.TAVALISSE.com for full prescribing information.

Early Line Use Drives ITP Market

81,300 U.S. Adult cITP Patients1

"Watchful

Waiting"

43,900

Addressable

21,300 Market (Options

Post-Steroids)

16,100

Steroids

Patients cycle on and off treatment

Patient Population by Line of Therapy

12,000

10,000

8,000

6,000

11,300

4,000

2,000

5,200

2,600

2,200

0

2L

3L

4L

5L+

  • >75% of the addressable market is comprised of 2nd line and 3rd line
  • Majority of TAVALISSE sales to date have been ≥4th line

1 Company's internal estimate based on 2018 sales of ITP therapies used for steroid-refractory patients.

6 Please see slides 27 & 28 for Important Safety Information. Please visit www.TAVALISSE.com for full prescribing information.

No Standard of Care in Post-Steroid Market

The International Consensus Report on ITP Endorses TAVALISSE (fostamatinib) as a Second-line Treatment for Chronic ITP

After first-line treatments fail in adults with ITP, the International

Consensus Report1,2 Recommends:

SUBSEQUENT TREATMENT

Medical Options

Surgical Option

ROBUST EVIDENCE

Splenectomy

FOSTAMATINIB (TAVALISSE)

Eltrombopag

Romiplostim

Avatrombopag

Rituximab

LESS ROBUST EVIDENCE

Azathioprine

Dapsone

Cyclosporin A

Mycophenolate mofetil

Cyclophosphamide

Vinca Alkaloids

Danazol

Treatment decisions are based on:

  • Safety and Efficacy
  • Specific patient situation
  • Physician experience
  • Patient preference (oral vs. subQ, dealing w/ food effect, AEs)

7

1Adapted from the 2019 publication of the International Consensus Report on ITP. 2 Recommended first-line treatments are defined as corticosteroids, IVIG, and anti-D.

Please see slides 27 & 28 for Important Safety Information. Please visit www.TAVALISSE.com for full prescribing information

Novel Mechanism in ITP Treatment Landscape

TPO-RA, thrombopoietin receptor agonist. 1. Ghanima W, et al. Blood. 2012;120(5):960-969. 2. Kistangari G, McCrae KR. Hematol Oncol Clin North Am. 2013;27(3):495-520. 3. WinRho® SDF [package

8 insert]. Berwyn, PA: Aptevo BioTherapeutics, LLC; August 2016. 4. Mizutani H, et al. Blood. 1992;79(4):942-947. 5. Stasi R, et al. Blood. 2001;98(4):952-957. 6. TAVALISSE™ [package insert]. South San

Francisco, CA: Rigel Pharmaceuticals, Inc.; April 2018. 7. NPLATE® [package insert]. Thousand Oaks, CA: Amgen, Inc.; October 2017. 8. PROMACTA® [package insert]. East Hanover, NJ: Novartis Pharmaceuticals; May 2018. Please see slides 27 & 28 for Important Safety Information. Please visit www.TAVALISSE.com for full prescribing information

Encouraging Post-hoc Analysis of Early Line Use1

  • 78% overall response in Phase 3 trials (including extension phase) when used as 2nd line treatment1,2
  • 2nd and 3rd lines comprise 75% of market
  • Adverse events in subgroup consistent with TAVALISSE in placebo-controlled trials
    • Most common were diarrhea and hypertension
  • Early-lineuse supports growth in persistency rate

Overall Response (>50,000/µL at

any visit) by line of therapy1,2

78%

Rate

47%

Response

2nd Line

≥3rd Line

(n=32)

(n=113)

9

1 ASH 2019 Poster Presentation: Enhanced Responses to Fostamatinib as Second-Line Therapy and in Persistent Immune Thrombocytopenia (ITP) Patients, , ASH 2019 Poster Presentation

2 First-line therapy: steroids with or without immunoglobulins. Please see slides 27 & 28 for Important Safety Information. Please visit www.TAVALISSE.com for full prescribing information

Supporting TAVALISSE Virtually

Virtual resources to support remote engagements with HCPs

  • 1:1 meetings with physicians
  • In-services:
    • New prescriber on-boarding
    • Existing prescriber support
  • Remote sampling program
  • Peer-to-peerspeaker programs

10 Please see slides 27 & 28 for Important Safety Information. Please visit www.TAVALISSE.com for full prescribing information.

Positioned for Success in $900M Ex-U.S. ITP Market1

Europe - Grifols, S.A.

  • Received EMA approval of fostamatinib
    • Rigel received $20 million milestone payment
  • In July, TAVLESSE® launched in Germany and the UK

Japan/Asia - Kissei Pharmaceuticals

  • Phase 3 clinical trial ongoing in Japanese patients
  • Received Orphan Drug Designation

Canada/Israel - Medison Pharma

  • New Drug Submission (NDS) submitted in Canada

Generating near- term revenue and retaining value

$68 million in upfront

cash payments

$500 million in potential

milestones

Royalties comparable

to profit sharing

11

1 Company's internal estimate based on 2018 sales of ITP therapies used for steroid-refractory patients.

Attractive Opportunity in Warm AIHA

  • Warm autoimmune hemolytic anemia (wAIHA) is characterized by the body's destruction of its own red blood cells
  • Significant unmet medical need
    • No FDA-approved therapy
    • Difficulty breathing, fatigue, dizziness, significant impact on QoL
    • Severe cases can lead to heart conditions, ~8% mortality rate1
  • Synergies with ITP enable a highly accretive opportunity
    • Established commercial infrastructure
    • Same targeted physicians
    • Same product profile

12

1 Rigel AIHA Market Assessment - Mar 20, 2018

45,000 U.S. Adult AIHA Patients1

"Watchful Waiting"

≥ 2nd line

50%

therapy

~20-30%

~20-30%

Steroids

Patients cycle on and off treatment

(Similar to ITP)

Phase 2 Results Support Phase 3 Optimism

Phase 2 Encouraging Data1

  • 25 patient trial, open-label
  • Primary endpoint is response defined as:
    • Hgb > 10 g/dL and > 2 g/dL greater than baseline
  • 44% response rate (48% including week
    30 responder)
    • Increase in Hgb generally sustained
  • AEs manageable and consistent with fostamatinib safety database of >3,500 patients

Phase 3 Trial Design

  • 90 patient trial, randomized, placebo- controlled
  • Primary endpoint is durable response defined as:
    • Hgb > 10 g/dL and > 2 g/dL greater than baseline
    • Durability measure
  • 43 patients currently randomized
  • Sites open and enrolling
    following temporary postponement due to COVID-19

1 ASH 2019 Poster Presentation: Fostamatinib, a Spleen Tyrosine Kinase (SYK) Inhibitor, for the Treatment of Warm Antibody Autoimmune Hemolytic Anemia (wAIHA):

13 Results of the Phase 2, Multicenter, Open-Label Study

Adapting Phase 3 Trial to Current Environment

Trial Conduct

During COVID-19

Pandemic

Maintain Potential

First-mover

Advantage

  • FDA recently provided guidance for clinical trial conduct
  • Local blood draws, lab analysis, and virtual study visits considered acceptable
  • Focus on complete and robust data set
  • Only molecule in Phase 3 pivotal trial for wAIHA
  • Existing familiarity and experience within target HCP audience
  • Other ongoing clinical trials likely similarly affected by the pandemic

14 Please see slides 27 & 28 for Important Safety Information. Please visit www.TAVALISSE.com for full prescribing information.

Expand Pipeline Development

  • Focused on inhibition of signaling pathways that are critical to immune-mediated diseases
  • Explore TAVALISSE1 in COVID-19 and ARDS
    • Pre-clinicaldata in acute respiratory distress syndrome (ARDS) provides scientific rationale
    • Investigator sponsored trials or Rigel-led
  • Maximize asset value through optionality in development approach
    • Large or small markets
    • Company-sponsored,co-development with pharma partner, out-license
    • Domestic versus global markets

3 Clinical Programs Ongoing

SYK

IRAK 1/4

RIP1

4 pathway inhibitors out-licensed

and in development

JAKJAK

AXLMDM2

1Investigational compound in this indication and has not been submitted for FDA review

15 Please see slides 27 & 28 for Important Safety Information. Please visit www.TAVALISSE.com for full prescribing information

Broad Potential in Targeted Immune Pathways

SYK

IRAK 1/4

RIP1

Inhibition of SYK, IRAK1/4, and RIP1 could have an impact in a broad range of immune-mediated diseases:

AIHA

ARDS

Inflammatory Bowel Disease

Lupus

Psoriatic Arthritis

AML

ITP

Psoriasis

Rheumatoid Arthritis

CLL

Multiple Sclerosis

GvHD

Alzheimer's

Dermatomyositis

16

1 Investigational compound in this indication and has not been submitted for FDA review.

Exploring SYK Inhibition in COVID-19 & Beyond1

  • Overactive immune system underlies numerous COVID-19 related conditions, including ARDS which is responsible for ~50% of fatalities2
    • Spleen tyrosine kinase (SYK) potentially plays a known role in these conditions
  • Explore the investigational use of TAVALISSE, SYK inhibitor, in COVID-19 to treat and prevent progression to serious and life-threatening conditions
    • Rigel-ledstudy
    • Supporting Imperial College London investigator-sponsored trial
  • Well positioned to pursue opportunity
    • MOA and safety3 well understood based on numerous clinical trials
    • U.S. and EU approval (for adult chronic ITP) with sufficient supply - quick to COVID-19 patients if approved
  • Leverage COVID-19 studies to expand development into non-viral ARDS
    • Expected exclusivity for TAVALISSE until 2032

1Investigational compound in this indication and has not been submitted for FDA review 2 www.cdc.gov 3Safety data does not include COVID-19 diagnosed patients. Please see

17 slides 27 & 28 for Important Safety Information. Please visit www.TAVALISSE.com for full prescribing information.

Sound Rationale for SYK Inhibition in COVID-19 Patients

SYK Mediates Aspects of COVID-19 Pathogenesis2,3

1Investigational compound in this indication and has not been submitted for FDA review 2Fu Y. et al. Understanding SARS-CoV-2-Mediated Inflammatory Responses: From Mechanisms to Potential Therapeutic

18 Tools. Virologica Sinica. March 3, 2020 3Nadeem A. et al. Inhibition of spleen tyrosine kinase signaling protects against acute lung injury through blockade of NADPH oxidase and IL-17A in neutrophils and γδ T cells

respectively in mice. International Immunopharmacology 68 (2019) 39-47.4www.cdc.gov. Please see slides 27 & 28 for Important Safety Information. Please visit www.TAVALISSE.com for full prescribing information

Pre-clinical Studies of R406 (Active Metabolite of Fostamatinib) in a Murine Model of ARDS-like Disease1

Prevented ARDS-like

Neutrophil lung infiltration and activation,

In LPS-induced lung injury model,

IL-17 production are inhibited

mice treated w/R406 had greater

pathology in the lung

survival rate

Neutrophil

Neutrophil

infiltration

activation

IL-17 production

19 1Ahmed Nadeem et al. International Immunopharmacology 68 (2019) 39-47

Imperial College London IST Clinical Trial Design

Lead Investigator - Dr. Nichola Cooper (Imperial College London)

Stage 1: 57 Patients per arm

Stage 2: 95 Patients per arm

Hospitalized

COVID-19

Patients

1:1:1

R A N D O M I Z E D

ARM 1

ARM 2

ARM 3

Fostamatinib (150mg 2x daily for 14 days) + Standard of Care

Ruxolitinib (2x daily for 14 days) + Standard of Care

Standard of Care (2x daily for 14 days)

Primary endpoint:

Reduce proportion of hospitalized patients progressing from mild to severe COVID-19 pneumonia

Secondary endpoint:

Resolution of respiratory failure within 14 days defined as patients who discontinued high- flow oxygen, NIPPV, or mechanical ventilation with status change on the 8-point ordinal scale from 2 or 3 to ≥4

20 *Standard of care includes treatments currently in use to treat the underlying disease, or comorbidities associated with COVID-19 disease (eg, dexamethasone).

IRAK1/4 Inhibitor Program

  • R835 is the only dual inhibitor of IRAK1 and IRAK4
    • Shown, preclinically, to block inflammatory cytokine production in response to TLR and IL-1R family signaling
  • Phase 1 Study Results of R8351
    • In LPS Challenge Proof-of-Mechanism (PoM) human study showed inhibition of cytokine production
    • Shown to be tolerated in healthy subjects
    • Encouraging PK characteristics

21

1 R835 is an investigational compound not approved by the FDA.

RIP1 Inhibitor Program

  • RIP1 is a key driver of necroptosis, a type of regulated cell death
    • Triggers inflammation in response to molecules from the ruptured cells
    • Can progress to tissue damage in inflammatory and neurodegenerative diseases
  • R5521, systemic RIP1 inhibitor, in Phase 1 trial
    • 14 hour half-life may be suitable for once a day formulation
    • In murine model, shown to prevent joint/skin inflammation and tissue damage in a dose- dependent manner2
  • Multiple lead chemical series of CNS- penetrant RIP1 inhibitors identified
    • Select candidate in 2020 for clinical studies

22

1 R552 is an investigational compound not approved by the FDA. 2 Rigel Internal Data

Pipeline Supports Long-term Incremental Growth

Indication

Target

Pre-Clinical

Phase 1

Phase 2

Phase 3

Regulatory

Approved

Developing

Filing1

Product

Commercialized

TAVALISSE® (fostamatinib)

Adult Chronic ITP

SYK

Global Markets

Fostamatinib (Europe)

Adult Chronic ITP

SYK

Fostamatinib (Japan/Asia)

Adult Chronic ITP

SYK

Fostamatinib (Canada/Israel)

Adult Chronic ITP

SYK

Clinical Trials2

TAVALISSE (fostamatinib)

Warm AIHA

SYK

BGB3234

Oncology/C-19 ARDS

AXL

ATI-501 & 502

Dermatology

JAK

DS-3032

Oncology

MDM2

R835

Immune Diseases

IRAK1/4

R552

Inflammatory Diseases

RIP1

AZ-D0449

Chronic Asthma

JAK

1 Kissei running Phase 3B trial in Japanese patients, as per requirements of Japan's regulatory authorities for pharmaceutical products filing for approval.

23

2 Investigational compounds in these indications and have not been submitted for FDA review.

Please see slides 27 & 28 for Important Safety Information. Please visit www.TAVALISSE.com for full prescribing information.

Q1 2020 Financial Highlights

LTD Net Product Sales ($M)

  • $12.7M in net product sales

$70.4M in net product sales since

13.8

launch

11.7

12.7

1,393 total bottles shipped

10.2

1,398 shipped to patients &

8.1

clinics

7.3

5 bottle decrease in distribution

4.9

channels1

1.8

Q2 '18

Q3 '18

Q4 '18

Q1 '19

Q2 '19

Q3 '19

Q4 '19

Q1 '20

1 591 total bottles remained in distribution channels at March 31, 2020.

24Please see slides 27 & 28 for Important Safety Information. Please visit www.TAVALISSE.com for full prescribing information

Q1 2020 Financial Results

Three Months Ended March 31,

(In thousands, except for per share amounts, unaudited)

2020

2019

Revenues:

Product sales, net

$

12,680

$

8,054

Contract revenues from collaborations

43,081

4,570

Total revenues

55,761

12,624

Costs and expenses:

Cost of product sales

155

107

Research and development

16,149

10,949

Selling, general and administrative

18,430

19,946

Total costs and expenses

34,734

31,002

Loss from operations

21,027

(18,378)

Interest income

358

780

Interest expense

(142)

-

Net income (loss)

$

21,243

$

(17,598)

Net income (loss) per share, basic and diluted

$

0.13

$

(0.11)

  • Contract revenues of $43.1M, consisting primarily of revenue recognized from the upfront fee that is no longer repayable to Grifols and $20.0M milestone payment for EU approval
  • Cash & short-term investment balance totaled $95.9M as of March 31, 2020
  • In May 2020, accessed $10.0 million tranche from $60.0 million term loan credit facility. Have access to an additional $40.0 million subject to the achievement of certain conditions

25 Please see slides 27 & 28 for Important Safety Information. Please visit www.TAVALISSE.com for full prescribing information.

Anticipated Upcoming Milestones for Key Value Drivers

Leverage talented team and valuable assets to navigate uncertain and challenging times

Grow TAVALISSE®

Capture value in

Capitalize on wAIHA1

Expand Pipeline

sales in U.S. ITP

global ITP market

Opportunity

Programs

Increase use in earlier

Grifols launching

As COVID-19 conditions

Support ongoing

lines of therapy

product in Germany

normalize, plan to regain

investigator-sponsored trial

Leverage virtual sales

and the UK

Ph 3 enrollment

in COVID-19 and pursue

momentum quickly and

plans for Rigel-led study

platform

efficiently in the existing

Seek co-development / co-

>80 trial sites in 22 countries

promotion agreement(s)to

Maintain/expand potential

advance RIP1 and IRAK1/4

first-mover advantage

programs

Select CNS molecule for

RIP1 program

1Investigational compound in this indication and has not been submitted for FDA review. 2 Grifols, S.A. is Rigel's collaborative partner in Europe and will market fostamatinib under the name

26 TAVLESSE®. Please see slides 27 & 28 for Important Safety Information. Please visit www.TAVALISSE.com for full prescribing information.

TAVALISSE® (fostamatinib disodium hexahydrate) Tablets

Indication and Important Safety Information

Indication

TAVALISSE® (fostamatinib disodium hexahydrate) tablets is indicated for the treatment of thrombocytopenia in adult patients with chronic immune thrombocytopenia (ITP) who have had an insufficient response to a previous treatment.

Important Safety Information

Warnings and Precautions

  • Hypertension can occur with TAVALISSE treatment. Patients with pre-existing hypertension may be more susceptible to the hypertensive effects. Monitor blood pressure every 2 weeks until stable, then monthly, and adjust or initiate antihypertensive therapy for blood pressure control maintenance during therapy. If increased blood pressure persists, TAVALISSE interruption, reduction, or discontinuation may be required.
  • Elevated liver function tests (LFTs), mainly ALT and AST, can occur with TAVALISSE. Monitor LFTs monthly during treatment. If ALT or AST increase to >3 x upper limit of normal, manage hepatotoxicity using TAVALISSE interruption, reduction, or discontinuation.
  • Diarrhea occurred in 31% of patients and severe diarrhea occurred in 1% of patients treated with TAVALISSE. Monitor patients for the development of diarrhea and manage using supportive care measures early after the onset of symptoms. If diarrhea becomes severe (≥Grade 3), interrupt, reduce dose or discontinue TAVALISSE.
  • Neutropenia occurred in 6% of patients treated with TAVALISSE; febrile neutropenia occurred in 1% of patients. Monitor the ANC monthly and for infection during treatment. Manage toxicity with TAVALISSE interruption, reduction, or discontinuation.
  • TAVALISSE can cause fetal harm when administered to pregnant women. Advise pregnant women the potential risk to a fetus. Advise females of reproductive potential to use effective contraception during treatment and for at least 1 month after the last dose. Verify pregnancy status prior to initiating TAVALISSE. It is unknown if TAVALISSE or its metabolite is present in human milk. Because of the potential for serious adverse reactions in a breastfed child, advise a lactating woman not to breastfeed during TAVALISSE treatment and for at least 1 month after the last dose.

27

TAVALISSE® (fostamatinib disodium hexahydrate) Tablets

Important Safety Information (cont.)

Drug Interactions

  • Concomitant use of TAVALISSE with strong CYP3A4 inhibitors increases exposure to the major active metabolite of TAVALISSE (R406), which may increase the risk of adverse reactions. Monitor for toxicities that may require a reduction in TAVALISSE dose.
  • It is not recommended to use TAVALISSE with strong CYP3A4 inducers, as concomitant use reduces exposure to R406.
  • Concomitant use of TAVALISSE may increase concentrations of some CYP3A4 substrate drugs and may require a dose reduction of the CYP3A4 substrate drug.
  • Concomitant use of TAVALISSE may increase concentrations of BCRP substrate drugs (eg, rosuvastatin) and P-Glycoprotein(P-gp) substrate drugs (eg, digoxin), which may require a dose reduction of the BCRP and P-gp substrate drug.

Adverse Reactions

  • Serious adverse drug reactions in the ITP double-blind studies were febrile neutropenia, diarrhea, pneumonia, and hypertensive crisis, which occurred in 1% of TAVALISSE patients. In addition, severe adverse reactions occurred including dyspnea and hypertension (both 2%), neutropenia, arthralgia, chest pain, diarrhea, dizziness, nephrolithiasis, pain in extremity, toothache, syncope, and hypoxia (all 1%).
  • Common adverse reactions (≥5% and more common than placebo) from FIT-1 and FIT-2 included: diarrhea, hypertension, nausea, dizziness, ALT and AST increased, respiratory infection, rash, abdominal pain, fatigue, chest pain, and neutropenia.

Please see http://www.tavalisse.com/for full Prescribing Information

To report side effects of prescription drugs to the FDA, visit http://www.fda.gov/medwatchor call 1-800-FDA-1088(1-800-332-1088)

TAVA_ITP-20126

28

Disclaimer

Rigel Pharmaceuticals Inc. published this content on 22 July 2020 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 23 July 2020 14:00:13 UTC
