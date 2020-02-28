Rigel Pharmaceuticals : Earnings Presentation FY 2019

RIGEL PHARMACEUTICALS, INC. 1180 Veterans Boulevard South San Francisco, CA 94080 www.rigel.com
Forward-Looking Statement
These slides contain forward-looking statements, including statements relating to the commercial success of TAVALISSE®in the U.S.; Rigel's efforts to expand fostamatinib use in earlier lines and to expand its salesforce in key markets; expectations related to the market opportunity for ITP in the global market; Rigel's collaborative efforts in Europe to make fostamatinib available to ITP patients more globally; the utility of fostamatinib in other indications, including warm autoimmune hemolytic anemia and Rigel's ability to complete enrollment of trials therefore; Rigel's ability to further its pipeline; Rigel's partnering efforts; and, Rigel's expected operating results for the quarter ending as of December 31, 2019, including net sales and cash, cash equivalents and short-term investments.
Any statements contained in these slides that are not statements of historical fact may be deemed to be forward-looking statements. Words such as "anticipates," "plans," "intends," "expects," "potential," "believes" and similar expressions are intended to identify these forward-looking statements. These forward-looking statements are based on Rigel's current expectations and involve risks and uncertainties.
There are a number of important factors that could cause Rigel's results to differ materially from those indicated by these forward-looking statements, including risks associated with the timing and success of clinical trials and other risks detailed in Rigel's SEC reports, including its Annual Report on Form 10-K for the year ended December 31, 2019. Rigel expressly disclaims any obligation or undertaking to update the forward-looking statements discussed in this presentation.
Rigel Participants
Raul Rodriguez
President and Chief Executive Officer
Dolly Vance
Executive Vice President, Corporate Affairs and General Counsel
Tarek Sallam
Vice President, Marketing
Wolfgang Dummer, M.D., Ph.D.
Executive Vice President, Chief Medical Officer
Dean Schorno
Executive Vice President, Chief Financial Officer
Introduction and Highlights
Raul Rodriguez
Executing on Key Value Drivers
Accomplishments in 2019
Grow TAVALISSE®
sales in U.S. ITP
$13.8M Q4 net product sales; 90% year over year increase
Increased persistency rate: ~54% (refill rate at 4thmonth)
Capture value in global ITP market
EU approval of MAA for fostamatinib (Jan '20)
Progress in Japan: Ph 3 launched (Sept '19); received orphan drug designation (Feb '20)
New drug submission filed in Canada
Capitalize on wAIHA1Opportunity
Launch of Phase 3 trial in warm AIHA
34 patients currently randomized
On track for mid 2020 enrollment completion
Expand Pipeline
Programs
2 commercially attractive molecules in clinic
IRAK1/4 inhibitor demonstrated PoM2in Phase 1 human trial
RIP1 inhibitor in ongoing Phase 1 human trial
Strong Financial Position
$98.0 million in cash at end of Q4
1Investigational compound in this indication and has not been submitted for FDA review. 2Proof-of-Mechanism.
Executing on Key Value Drivers
Initial target markets for TAVALISSE have over $3B of potential value
Grow TAVALISSE®
Capture value in
Capitalize on
Expand Pipeline
sales in U.S. ITP
global ITP market
wAIHA3Opportunity
Programs
$1.1B
$900M
$1B
Substantial
Market
Market
Potential Market
Market
Opportunity1
Opportunity1
Opportunity2
Opportunity
1Company's internal estimate based on 2018 sales of ITP therapies used for steroid-refractory patients. 2DelveInsight Research "Warm Autoimmune Hemolytic Anemia [wAIHA] - Market
Commercial
Tarek Sallam
Kinase inhibitor indicated for the treatment of thrombocytopenia in adult patients with chronic immune thrombocytopenia (cITP) who have had an insufficient response to a previous treatment.
Select Important Safety Information
Adverse Reactions
Serious adverse drug reactions in the ITPdouble-blind studies were febrile neutropenia, diarrhea, pneumonia, and hypertensive crisis, which occurred in 1% of TAVALISSE patients. In addition, severe adverse reactions occurred including dyspnea and hypertension (both 2%), neutropenia, arthralgia, chest pain, diarrhea, dizziness, nephrolithiasis, pain in extremity, toothache, syncope, and hypoxia (all 1%).
Common adverse reactions (≥5% and more common than placebo) fromFIT-1 and FIT-2 included: diarrhea, hypertension, nausea, dizziness, ALT and AST increased, respiratory infection, rash, abdominal pain, fatigue, chest pain, and neutropenia.
Early Line Use Drives ITP Market
81,300 U.S. Adult cITP Patients1
"Watchful
Waiting"
43,900
Addressable
21,300Market (Options
Post-Steroids)
16,100
Steroids
Patients cycle on and off treatment
Patient Population by Line of Therapy
12,000
10,000
8,000
6,000
11,300
4,000
2,000
5,200
2,600
2,200
0
2L
3L
4L
5+
>75% of the addressable market is comprised of 2ndand 3rdline therapy
Majority of TAVALISSE sales to date have been 4L/5L+
1Company's internal estimate based on 2018 sales of ITP therapies used for steroid-refractory patients.
No Standard of Care in Post-Steroid Market
The international Consensus Report on ITP Endorses TAVALISSE (fostamatinib) as a Second-line Treatment for Chronic ITP
After first-line treatments fail in adults with ITP, the International
Consensus Report1,2Recommends:
SUBSEQUENT TREATMENT
Medical Options
Surgical Option
ROBUST EVIDENCE
Splenectomy
FOSTAMATINIB (TAVALISSE)
Eltrombopag
Romiplostim
Avatrombopag
Rituximab
LESS ROBUST EVIDENCE
Azathioprine
Dapsone
Cyclosporin A
Mycophenolate mofetil
Cyclophosphamide
Vinca Alkaloids
Danazol
Treatment decisions are based on:
Safety and Efficacy
Specific patient situation
Physician experience
Patient preference (oral vs. subQ, dealing w/ food effect, AEs)
1Adapted from the 2019 publication of the International Consensus Report on ITP. 2Recommended first-line treatments are defined as corticosteroids, IVIG, and anti-D.
Novel Mechanism in ITP Treatment Landscape
TPO-RA, thrombopoietin receptor agonist. 1. Ghanima W, et al. Blood. 2012;120(5):960-969. 2. Kistangari G, McCrae KR. Hematol Oncol Clin North Am. 2013;27(3):495-520. 3. WinRho®SDF [package
11
insert]. Berwyn, PA: Aptevo BioTherapeutics, LLC; August 2016. 4. Mizutani H, et al. Blood. 1992;79(4):942-947. 5. Stasi R, et al. Blood. 2001;98(4):952-957. 6. TAVALISSE™ [package insert]. South San
Francisco, CA: Rigel Pharmaceuticals, Inc.; April 2018. 7. NPLATE®[package insert]. Thousand Oaks, CA: Amgen, Inc.; October 2017. 8. PROMACTA®[package insert]. East Hanover, NJ: Novartis
Encouraging Post-hoc Analysis of Early Line Use1
78% overall response in Phase 3 trials (including extension phase) when used as 2nd line treatment1,2
AEs in subgroup were consistent with those treated with TAVALISSE in placebo- controlled trials
Early line use supports increased persistency rate
Overall Response (>50,000/µL at
any visit) by line of therapy1,2
78%
Rate
47%
Response
2ndLine
≥3 Line
(n=32)
(n=113)
1ASH 2019 Poster Presentation:Enhanced Responses to Fostamatinib as Second-Line Therapy and in Persistent Immune Thrombocytopenia (ITP) Patients, , ASH 2019 Poster Presentation
2First-line therapy: steroids with or without immunoglobulins. Please see slides 22 & 23 for Important Safety Information. Please visit www.TAVALISSE.com for full prescribing information
Continuing to Enhance Robust Sales Platform
Expand salesforce to 40 from 35 to more efficiently and effectively address patient needs
Activities to drive awareness
Speaker bureaus
Key conferences
Effectively utilize new clinical data
Case series (ongoing)
Investigator-sponsoredresearch (ongoing)
Observational study (initiating)
Patient-reportedoutcomes (initiating)
Clinical Development
Wolfgang Dummer, MD, PhD
Focus on Rigel Key Value Drivers
Provide support for TAVALISSE commercial efforts
Maximize existing data / feature in high quality publications
Launch an observational study to generate new real world data in second line use
Execute on TAVALISSE plans in warm AIHA
Demonstrate potential benefit with pivotal study
Support preparation for potential commercial launch
Advance pipeline development
Explore next indication for SYK inhibitor program
Expand pipeline with IRAK1/4 and RIP1 inhibitor programs
Executing TAVALISSE Phase 3 in AIHA1
Clinical trial design
~80 patients,1-1 randomized to either TAVALISSE or placebo
Primary endpoint is durable response defined as:
Hgb > 10 g/dL and > 2 g/dL greater than baseline
Durability measure
Enrollment progress:
34 patients currently randomized
On track for mid 2020 enrollment completion
Potential first-mover-advantage
Only molecule in Phase 3 pivotal trial
Existing familiarity & experience within target HCP audience
1Investigational compound in this indication and has not been submitted for FDA review
Expanding Pipeline of Immunology Programs
SYK Inhibitor Program
Identify potential next indication for TAVALISSE
Benefit from expected exclusivity until 2032
IRAK1/4 Inhibitor Program
R8351is only dual inhibitor of IRAK1 and IRAK4
Shown, preclinically, to block inflammatory cytokine production in response to TLR andIL-1R family signaling
TAVALISSE®(fostamatinib disodium hexahydrate) tablets is indicated for the treatment of thrombocytopenia in adult patients with chronic immune thrombocytopenia (ITP) who have had an insufficient response to a previous treatment.
Important Safety Information
Warnings and Precautions
Hypertension can occur with TAVALISSE treatment. Patients withpre-existing hypertension may be more susceptible to the hypertensive effects. Monitor blood pressure every 2 weeks until stable, then monthly, and adjust or initiate antihypertensive therapy for blood pressure control maintenance during therapy. If increased blood pressure persists, TAVALISSE interruption, reduction, or discontinuation may be required.
Elevated liver function tests (LFTs), mainly ALT and AST, can occur with TAVALISSE. Monitor LFTs monthly during treatment. If ALT or AST increase to >3 x upper limit of normal, manage hepatotoxicity using TAVALISSE interruption, reduction, or discontinuation.
Diarrhea occurred in 31% of patients and severe diarrhea occurred in 1% of patients treated with TAVALISSE. Monitor patients for the development of diarrhea and manage using supportive care measures early after the onset of symptoms. If diarrhea becomes severe (≥Grade 3), interrupt, reduce dose or discontinue TAVALISSE.
Neutropenia occurred in 6% of patients treated with TAVALISSE; febrile neutropenia occurred in 1% of patients. Monitor the ANC monthly and for infection during treatment. Manage toxicity with TAVALISSE interruption, reduction, or discontinuation.
TAVALISSE can cause fetal harm when administered to pregnant women. Advise pregnant women the potential risk to a fetus. Advise females of reproductive potential to use effective contraception during treatment and for at least 1 month after the last dose. Verify pregnancy status prior to initiating TAVALISSE. It is unknown if TAVALISSE or its metabolite is present in human milk. Because of the potential for serious adverse reactions in a breastfed child, advise a lactating woman not to breastfeed during TAVALISSE treatment and for at least 1 month after the last dose.
Indication and Important Safety Information (cont.)
Drug Interactions
Concomitant use of TAVALISSE with strong CYP3A4 inhibitors increases exposure to the major active metabolite of TAVALISSE (R406), which may increase the risk of adverse reactions. Monitor for toxicities that may require a reduction in TAVALISSE dose.
It is not recommended to use TAVALISSE with strong CYP3A4 inducers, as concomitant use reduces exposure to R406.
Concomitant use of TAVALISSE may increase concentrations of some CYP3A4 substrate drugs and may require a dose reduction of the CYP3A4 substrate drug.
Concomitant use of TAVALISSE may increase concentrations of BCRP substrate drugs (eg, rosuvastatin) andP-Glycoprotein(P-gp) substrate drugs (eg, digoxin), which may require a dose reduction of the BCRP and P-gp substrate drug.
Adverse Reactions
Serious adverse drug reactions in the ITPdouble-blind studies were febrile neutropenia, diarrhea, pneumonia, and hypertensive crisis, which occurred in 1% of TAVALISSE patients. In addition, severe adverse reactions occurred including dyspnea and hypertension (both 2%), neutropenia, arthralgia, chest pain, diarrhea, dizziness, nephrolithiasis, pain in extremity, toothache, syncope, and hypoxia (all 1%).
Common adverse reactions (≥5% and more common than placebo) fromFIT-1 and FIT-2 included: diarrhea, hypertension, nausea, dizziness, ALT and AST increased, respiratory infection, rash, abdominal pain, fatigue, chest pain, and neutropenia.
