Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Nasdaq  >  Rigel Pharmaceuticals, Inc.    RIGL

RIGEL PHARMACEUTICALS, INC.

(RIGL)
  Report
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

Rigel Pharmaceuticals : to Present at the Jefferies Virtual Healthcare Conference

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
05/26/2020 | 07:31am EDT

SOUTH SAN FRANCISCO, Calif., May 26, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Rigel Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (Nasdaq: RIGL) today announced that Raul Rodriguez, the company's president and chief executive officer, is scheduled to present a company overview at the Jefferies Virtual Healthcare Conference on Wednesday, June 3, 2020 at 1:30 p.m. Eastern Time.

To access the live and subsequently archived webcast, go to the Investor Relations section of the company's website at www.rigel.com. Please connect to Rigel's website several minutes prior to the start of the live webcast to ensure adequate time for any software download that may be necessary.

About Rigel (www.rigel.com)
Rigel Pharmaceuticals, Inc., is a biotechnology company dedicated to discovering, developing and providing novel small molecule drugs that significantly improve the lives of patients with immune and hematologic disorders, cancer and rare diseases. Rigel's pioneering research focuses on signaling pathways that are critical to disease mechanisms. The company's first FDA approved product is TAVALISSE® (fostamatinib disodium hexahydrate) tablets, the only oral spleen tyrosine kinase (SYK) inhibitor, for the treatment of adult patients with chronic immune thrombocytopenia who have had an insufficient response to a previous treatment. The product has been approved by the European Commission for the treatment of chronic immune thrombocytopenia in adult patients who are refractory to other treatments and will be marketed in Europe under the name TAVLESSE® (fostamatinib).

Rigel's clinical programs include a Phase 3 study of fostamatinib in warm autoimmune hemolytic anemia (AIHA); a completed Phase 1 study of R8351, a proprietary molecule from its interleukin receptor associated kinase (IRAK) inhibitor program; and an ongoing Phase 1 study of R5521, a proprietary molecule from its receptor-interacting protein kinase (RIP) inhibitor program. In addition, Rigel has product candidates in clinical development with partners Aclaris Therapeutics, AstraZeneca, BerGenBio ASA, and Daiichi Sankyo.

Please see www.TAVALISSE.com for the full Prescribing Information.

1This product candidate is investigational and has not been established safe or effective by the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) or any regulatory authority.

Contact: David Burke
Phone: 650.624.1232
Email: dburke@rigel.com

 

 

Rigel Pharmaceuticals Logo (PRNewsfoto/Rigel Pharmaceuticals, Inc.)

Cision
View original content to download multimedia:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/rigel-to-present-at-the-jefferies-virtual-healthcare-conference-301064907.html

SOURCE Rigel Pharmaceuticals, Inc.


© PRNewswire 2020
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
Latest news on RIGEL PHARMACEUTICALS, INC
07:31aRIGEL PHARMACEUTICALS : to Present at the Jefferies Virtual Healthcare Conferenc..
PR
05/15RIGEL PHARMACEUTICALS INC : Change in Directors or Principal Officers, Submissio..
AQ
05/06RIGEL PHARMACEUTICALS : Earnings Presentation Q1 2020
PU
05/05RIGEL : 1Q Earnings Snapshot
AQ
05/05RIGEL PHARMACEUTICALS INC : Results of Operations and Financial Condition, Finan..
AQ
05/05RIGEL PHARMACEUTICALS : Management's Discussion and Analysis of Financial Condit..
AQ
05/05RIGEL PHARMACEUTICALS : Reports First Quarter 2020 Financial Results and Provide..
PR
05/01RIGEL PHARMACEUTICALS : Announces Change to Virtual Format for 2020 Annual Meeti..
PR
04/27RIGEL PHARMACEUTICALS : Announces Conference Call and Webcast to Report First Qu..
PR
04/24RIGEL PHARMACEUTICALS : Confidential treatment order
PU
More news
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2020 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar,S&P Capital IQ and vwd Group