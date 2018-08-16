Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  London Stock Exchange  >  Rightmove Group    RMV   GB00B2987V85

RIGHTMOVE GROUP (RMV)
Add to my list  
My previous session
Most popular
Manage my lists
  Report  
Real-time Quote. Real-time Cboe Europe - 08/16 05:30:00 pm
4951.5 GBp   +0.80%
06:13pRIGHTMOVE PLC : - Transaction in Own Shares
PR
05:47pRIGHTMOVE PLC : - Director/PDMR Shareholding
PR
08/15RIGHTMOVE PLC : - Transaction in Own Shares
PR
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsAnalysisCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsofficial PublicationsSector newsTweets

RIGHTMOVE PLC : - Director/PDMR Shareholding

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
08/16/2018 | 05:47pm CEST

16 August 2018

RIGHTMOVE PLC

DIRECTOR / PDMR SHAREHOLDING

Rightmove plc (the ‘Company’) has received the following notification from Robyn Perriss, Finance Director.

On 16 August 2018, Robyn Perriss exercised her right to acquire 5,234 deferred shares awarded at nil cost in March 2016 in respect of her 2015 financial year bonus. She subsequently sold 5,234 of the ordinary shares received, at an average price of 4948.045p per share. The number of ordinary shares sold represented 0.006% of the ordinary shares in issue (less shares held in treasury) prior to such sale.

On 16 August 2018, Robyn Perriss exercised her right to acquire 20,133 performance shares awarded at nil cost in March 2015. These include rolled up dividend payments of 708 shares. She subsequently sold 14,798 of the ordinary shares, at an average price of 4948.045p per share and retained 5,335 ordinary shares, being half the balance available after tax. The number of ordinary shares sold represented 0.016% of the ordinary shares in issue (less shares held in treasury) prior to such sale.

Following these transactions, the beneficial shareholding of Robyn Perriss is 24,115 ordinary shares representing 0.027% of the ordinary shares in issue (excluding shares held in treasury). She also holds a Sharesave option over 547 ordinary shares and awards of 8,094 deferred shares and 45,794 performance shares.

Name and contact number for enquiries:

Sandra Odell

Company Secretary      

01908 712058

NOTIFICATION AND PUBLIC DISCLOSURE OF TRANSACTIONS BY PERSONS DISCHARGING MANAGERIAL RESPONSIBILITIES

1. Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities/person closely associated
a) Name Robyn Perriss
2. Reason for notification
a) Position/status Finance Director
b) Initial Notification/Amendment Initial notification
3. Details of the issuer
a) Name Rightmove plc
4. Details of the transaction: section to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument; (ii) each type of transaction; (iii) each date; and (iv) each place where transactions have been conducted
a) Description of financial instrument
Identification code:		 Ordinary Shares of 1p each
GB00B2987V85
b) Nature of transaction as described above.
c) Prices and volumes Price Volume Total
1. GBP49.480453 5,234 GBP258,980.69
2. GBP49.480453 14,798 GBP732,211.74
d) Aggregated sales information Price Volume Total
GBP49.480453 20,032 GBP991,192.43
e) Date of transaction 16 August 2018
f) Place of transaction London Stock Exchange (XLON)

© PRNewswire 2018
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news on RIGHTMOVE GROUP
06:13pRIGHTMOVE PLC : - Transaction in Own Shares
PR
05:47pRIGHTMOVE PLC : - Director/PDMR Shareholding
PR
08/15RIGHTMOVE PLC : - Transaction in Own Shares
PR
08/14RIGHTMOVE PLC : - Transaction in Own Shares
PR
08/13RIGHTMOVE PLC : - Transaction in Own Shares
PR
08/10RIGHTMOVE PLC : - Transaction in Own Shares
PR
08/09RIGHTMOVE PLC : - Transaction in Own Shares
PR
08/08RIGHTMOVE PLC : - Transaction in Own Shares
PR
08/07RIGHTMOVE PLC : - Transaction in Own Shares
PR
08/06RIGHTMOVE PLC : - Transaction in Own Shares
PR
More news
News from SeekingAlpha
07/27Rightmove Plc reports 1H results 
06/22Treasure Hunting In The OTC Market 
06/11RIGHTMOVE : Recent Finding That Tops My Stock Quality Rankings 
04/24PURPLEBRICKS : A Proven Real Estate Disruptor Rapidly Entering The U.S. Market 
04/124 High Growth Dividend Champions 
MarketScreener.com :
About :
Stay Connected :
Partners :
Copyright © 2018 Surperformance. All rights reserved.