PR
PR
PR
RIGHTMOVE PLC : - Transaction in Own Shares

08/13/2018 | 06:21pm CEST

13 August 2018

Rightmove plc

Share buy-back programme

Rightmove plc – Transaction in own shares

Rightmove plc (“Rightmove”), the UK’s no. 1 property website, announces that today it purchased 17,000 of its 1p ordinary shares at a volume weighted average price paid per share of 4918.549p. The highest price paid per share was 4946.000p and the lowest price paid per share was 4885.000p. Rightmove purchased these shares through Numis Securities Limited.

The number of shares purchased represented 0.0188% of the voting rights attributable to the total ordinary shares in issue prior to such purchase. The purchased shares will be cancelled.

Rightmove has purchased to date 39,811,605 of its own shares since announcing a share buy-back programme on 28 December 2007.

The total number of ordinary shares in issue (excluding treasury shares) following this announcement is 90,422,383. Rightmove holds 1,671,420 shares in treasury.

In accordance with Article 5(1)(b) of Regulation (EU) No 596/2014 (the Market Abuse Regulation), the schedule below contains detailed information about the purchases made by Numis Securities Limited on behalf of the Company as part of the buyback programme.

-Ends-

Contact:  Sandra Odell                                                                        01908 712 058

Schedule of Purchases - Individual Transactions

Number of shares
purchased		 Transaction price
(per share)		 Time of transaction
99 4885  08:16:11
92 4885  08:16:11
118 4885  08:18:49
19 4885  08:18:49
92 4885  08:18:49
100 4892  08:33:36
100 4892  08:33:36
14 4892  08:33:36
85 4890  08:42:25
110 4890  08:42:25
198 4886  08:48:58
51 4885  09:02:01
163 4885  09:02:01
32 4886  09:06:19
122 4886  09:06:19
61 4886  09:06:19
122 4896  09:19:52
18 4896  09:19:52
90 4896  09:19:52
216 4896  09:24:53
90 4897  09:32:27
127 4897  09:34:34
36 4897  09:36:04
36 4897  09:36:04
189 4901  09:45:40
20 4901  09:45:40
7 4901  09:45:40
209 4905  09:52:52
18 4905  09:52:52
200 4902  10:01:27
25 4902  10:01:27
167 4897  10:07:27
51 4897  10:07:27
72 4897  10:17:31
134 4897  10:17:31
81 4897  10:25:09
23 4897  10:25:09
109 4897  10:25:09
104 4904  10:30:56
120 4904  10:30:56
73 4911  10:42:55
123 4911  10:42:55
203 4912  10:50:35
195 4915  10:54:56
133 4915  11:02:10
104 4915  11:02:10
30 4911  11:09:31
187 4911  11:09:31
3 4911  11:10:04
1 4911  11:11:45
234 4907  11:18:18
22 4907  11:29:33
90 4907  11:29:33
90 4907  11:33:55
87 4909  11:41:53
104 4909  11:41:53
163 4911  11:47:15
34 4911  11:47:15
63 4913  11:54:17
22 4913  11:54:26
33 4913  11:54:26
90 4911  11:55:36
48 4911  12:03:25
234 4914  12:05:53
30 4914  12:08:03
90 4914  12:08:03
100 4914  12:08:03
157 4915  12:20:41
67 4915  12:20:41
214 4914  12:27:11
107 4920  12:40:47
118 4920  12:40:47
210 4916  12:47:17
60 4919  12:57:38
147 4919  12:57:38
124 4918  13:07:20
93 4918  13:07:20
205 4914  13:18:46
90 4920  13:34:02
82 4919  13:34:10
132 4919  13:34:10
93 4918  13:42:59
105 4918  13:43:02
158 4917  13:52:42
57 4917  13:52:42
90 4916  14:01:02
160 4916  14:01:44
42 4917  14:08:47
150 4917  14:08:47
9 4917  14:12:18
228 4915  14:14:44
68 4922  14:23:47
163 4922  14:24:01
90 4922  14:25:22
71 4921  14:27:24
57 4921  14:27:24
120 4921  14:30:09
67 4921  14:30:09
48 4921  14:30:09
145 4921  14:35:49
90 4924  14:38:01
28 4928  14:41:51
205 4928  14:41:51
90 4930  14:45:00
38 4928  14:48:44
74 4928  14:48:44
19 4928  14:48:44
100 4924  14:50:46
129 4924  14:50:46
90 4926  14:56:14
202 4925  14:57:05
64 4926  14:59:44
25 4926  14:59:44
74 4929  15:05:15
124 4929  15:05:15
32 4929  15:05:15
87 4932  15:07:28
90 4932  15:07:28
227 4935  15:10:17
90 4933  15:13:00
52 4932  15:14:35
145 4932  15:14:35
190 4931  15:19:37
219 4930  15:20:02
14 4930  15:20:50
150 4927  15:22:36
52 4929  15:27:13
153 4929  15:27:13
50 4931  15:31:24
40 4931  15:31:24
61 4931  15:32:34
43 4931  15:32:34
59 4931  15:32:34
20 4931  15:32:34
215 4929  15:32:48
228 4929  15:37:51
230 4933  15:41:25
17 4934  15:42:17
107 4934  15:42:17
43 4937  15:43:52
120 4937  15:43:52
223 4936  15:44:51
100 4938  15:46:43
48 4938  15:49:04
22 4938  15:49:04
17 4938  15:49:04
90 4937  15:51:14
4 4937  15:52:34
215 4937  15:53:00
14 4938  15:55:18
110 4938  15:55:31
90 4938  15:55:31
90 4940  15:58:06
110 4940  15:58:06
100 4941  16:00:30
74 4941  16:00:30
91 4939  16:01:47
197 4943  16:05:16
79 4943  16:05:16
100 4945  16:06:54
100 4945  16:07:29
79 4944  16:07:55
160 4945  16:10:17
11 4944  16:11:25
39 4944  16:11:25
90 4944  16:11:25
70 4944  16:11:25
12 4945  16:14:10
66 4946  16:15:11
145 4946  16:15:33
73 4946  16:15:33
57 4941  16:16:42
205 4938  16:18:04

© PRNewswire 2018
