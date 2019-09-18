Rightmove : Director/PDMR Shareholding

Rightmove plc announces that Peter Brooks-Johnson, Chief Executive, exercised options, due to expire by March 2020, and completed a related share sale on 17 September 2019. In addition Robyn Perriss, Finance Director, exercised options and completed a related share sale on the same date. Following these transactions, Peter has a beneficial shareholding of 2,014,553 shares and Robyn has a beneficial shareholding of 267,991 shares.
Name and contact number for enquiries:
Sandra Odell
Company Secretary
01908 712058
NOTIFICATION OF TRANSACTIONS BY
PERSONS DISCHARGING MANAGERIAL RESPONSIBILITIES
1.
Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities/person closely associated
a)
Name
Peter Brooks-Johnson
2.
Reason for notification
a)
Position/status
Chief Executive Officer
b)
Initial Notification/Amendment
Initial notification
3.
Details of the issuer
a)
Name
Rightmove plc
b)
Legal Entity Identifier
2138001JXGCFKBXYB828
4.
Details of the transaction: section to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument; (ii) each type of transaction; (iii) each date; and (iv) each place where transactions have been conducted
a)
Description of financial instrument
Identification code:
Ordinary Shares of 0.1p each
GB00BGDT3G23
b)
Nature of transaction
Exercise of options and
1. sale of Deferred Shares awarded on 01/03/2017
2. sale of Performance Shares awarded on 02/03/2015
3. sale of shares to cover tax and other deductions under an Unapproved Option granted 05/03/2010; and
4. retention of remaining shares under above Unapproved Option .
c)
Prices and volumes
Price
Volume
Total
1.
GBP5.416036
61,410
GBP332,598.7707
2.
GBP5.416036
254,510
GBP1,378,435.3220
3.
GBP5.416036
217,280
GBP1,176,796.3020
4.
Not applicable
243,060
GBP0 - shares retained
d)
Aggregated information:
Transactions reported individually, not in aggregate.
Price
Total
-
-
-
e)
Date of transaction
17 September 2019
f)
Place of transaction
London Stock Exchange (XLON)
g)
Shareholder post transaction
2,014,553 shares (0.228% of issued share capital)
NOTIFICATION OF TRANSACTIONS BY
PERSONS DISCHARGING MANAGERIAL RESPONSIBILITIES
1.
Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities/person closely associated
a)
Name
Robyn Perriss
2.
Reason for notification
a)
Position/status
Finance Director
b)
Initial Notification/Amendment
Initial notification
3.
Details of the issuer
a)
Name
Rightmove plc
b)
Legal Entity Identifier
2138001JXGCFKBXYB828
4.
Details of the transaction: section to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument; (ii) each type of transaction; (iii) each date; and (iv) each place where transactions have been conducted
a)
Description of financial instrument
Identification code:
Ordinary Shares of 0.1p each
GB00BGDT3G23
b)
Nature of transaction
Exercise of options and
1. sale of Deferred Shares awarded on 01/03/2017
2. sale of Performance Shares awarded on 01/03/2016, and
3. retention of 50% of the balance of Performance Shares after tax and related transaction costs.
c)
Prices and volumes
Price
Volume
Total
1.
GBP5.416036
48,580
GBP263,111.0288
2.
GBP5.416036
74,830
GBP405,281.9738
3.
Not applicable
26,841
GBP0 - shares retained
d)
Aggregated information:
Transactions reported individually, not in aggregate.
