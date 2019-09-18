Log in
Real-time Quote. Real-time CHI-X - 09/18 05:07:42 am
540.95 GBp   -0.51%
RIGHTMOVE : Director/PDMR Shareholding
PU
09/16RIGHTMOVE : House prices in first September fall in nine years
AQ
07/26RIGHTMOVE : Acquisition(s)
PU
09/18/2019 | 04:27am EDT

18 September 2019

RIGHTMOVE PLC

DIRECTOR / PDMR SHAREHOLDINGS

Rightmove plc announces that Peter Brooks-Johnson, Chief Executive, exercised options, due to expire by March 2020, and completed a related share sale on 17 September 2019. In addition Robyn Perriss, Finance Director, exercised options and completed a related share sale on the same date. Following these transactions, Peter has a beneficial shareholding of 2,014,553 shares and Robyn has a beneficial shareholding of 267,991 shares.

Name and contact number for enquiries:

Sandra Odell

Company Secretary

01908 712058

NOTIFICATION OF TRANSACTIONS BY

PERSONS DISCHARGING MANAGERIAL RESPONSIBILITIES

1. Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities/person closely associated
a) Name Peter Brooks-Johnson
2. Reason for notification
a) Position/status Chief Executive Officer
b) Initial Notification/Amendment Initial notification
3. Details of the issuer
a) Name Rightmove plc
b) Legal Entity Identifier 2138001JXGCFKBXYB828
4. Details of the transaction: section to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument; (ii) each type of transaction; (iii) each date; and (iv) each place where transactions have been conducted
a) Description of financial instrument
Identification code: 		Ordinary Shares of 0.1p each
GB00BGDT3G23
b) Nature of transaction Exercise of options and
1. sale of Deferred Shares awarded on 01/03/2017
2. sale of Performance Shares awarded on 02/03/2015
3. sale of shares to cover tax and other deductions under an Unapproved Option granted 05/03/2010; and
4. retention of remaining shares under above Unapproved Option .
c) Prices and volumes Price Volume Total
1. GBP5.416036 61,410 GBP332,598.7707
2. GBP5.416036 254,510 GBP1,378,435.3220
3. GBP5.416036 217,280 GBP1,176,796.3020
4. Not applicable 243,060 GBP0 - shares retained
d) Aggregated information:
Transactions reported individually, not in aggregate. 		Price Total
- - -
e) Date of transaction 17 September 2019
f) Place of transaction London Stock Exchange (XLON)
g) Shareholder post transaction 2,014,553 shares (0.228% of issued share capital)

NOTIFICATION OF TRANSACTIONS BY

PERSONS DISCHARGING MANAGERIAL RESPONSIBILITIES

1. Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities/person closely associated
a) Name Robyn Perriss
2. Reason for notification
a) Position/status Finance Director
b) Initial Notification/Amendment Initial notification
3. Details of the issuer
a) Name Rightmove plc
b) Legal Entity Identifier 2138001JXGCFKBXYB828
4. Details of the transaction: section to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument; (ii) each type of transaction; (iii) each date; and (iv) each place where transactions have been conducted
a) Description of financial instrument
Identification code: 		Ordinary Shares of 0.1p each
GB00BGDT3G23
b) Nature of transaction Exercise of options and
1. sale of Deferred Shares awarded on 01/03/2017
2. sale of Performance Shares awarded on 01/03/2016, and
3. retention of 50% of the balance of Performance Shares after tax and related transaction costs.
c) Prices and volumes Price Volume Total
1. GBP5.416036 48,580 GBP263,111.0288
2. GBP5.416036 74,830 GBP405,281.9738
3. Not applicable 26,841 GBP0 - shares retained
d) Aggregated information:
Transactions reported individually, not in aggregate. 		Price Total
- - -
e) Date of transaction 17 September 2019
f) Place of transaction London Stock Exchange (XLON)
g) Shareholder post transaction 267,991 shares (0.030% of issued share capital)

Disclaimer

Rightmove plc published this content on 18 September 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 18 September 2019 08:26:09 UTC
