Rightmove : Director/PDMR Shareholding

18 September 2019

RIGHTMOVE PLC

DIRECTOR / PDMR SHAREHOLDINGS

Rightmove plc announces that Peter Brooks-Johnson, Chief Executive, exercised options, due to expire by March 2020, and completed a related share sale on 17 September 2019. In addition Robyn Perriss, Finance Director, exercised options and completed a related share sale on the same date. Following these transactions, Peter has a beneficial shareholding of 2,014,553 shares and Robyn has a beneficial shareholding of 267,991 shares.

Name and contact number for enquiries:

Sandra Odell

Company Secretary

01908 712058

NOTIFICATION OF TRANSACTIONS BY

PERSONS DISCHARGING MANAGERIAL RESPONSIBILITIES

1. Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities/person closely associated a) Name Peter Brooks-Johnson 2. Reason for notification a) Position/status Chief Executive Officer b) Initial Notification/Amendment Initial notification 3. Details of the issuer a) Name Rightmove plc b) Legal Entity Identifier 2138001JXGCFKBXYB828 4. Details of the transaction: section to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument; (ii) each type of transaction; (iii) each date; and (iv) each place where transactions have been conducted a) Description of financial instrument

Identification code: Ordinary Shares of 0.1p each

GB00BGDT3G23 b) Nature of transaction Exercise of options and

1. sale of Deferred Shares awarded on 01/03/2017

2. sale of Performance Shares awarded on 02/03/2015

3. sale of shares to cover tax and other deductions under an Unapproved Option granted 05/03/2010; and

4. retention of remaining shares under above Unapproved Option . c) Prices and volumes Price Volume Total 1. GBP5.416036 61,410 GBP332,598.7707 2. GBP5.416036 254,510 GBP1,378,435.3220 3. GBP5.416036 217,280 GBP1,176,796.3020 4. Not applicable 243,060 GBP0 - shares retained d) Aggregated information:

Transactions reported individually, not in aggregate. Price Total - - - e) Date of transaction 17 September 2019 f) Place of transaction London Stock Exchange (XLON) g) Shareholder post transaction 2,014,553 shares (0.228% of issued share capital)

NOTIFICATION OF TRANSACTIONS BY

PERSONS DISCHARGING MANAGERIAL RESPONSIBILITIES