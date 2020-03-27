Log in
Rightmove : Update on impact of COVID-19 - Final dividend payment

03/27/2020 | 03:28am EDT

27 March 2020

Rightmove plc

UPDATE ON THE IMPACT OF COVID-19 - FINAL DIVIDEND PAYMENT

Rightmove plc, the UK's largest property portal today provides a further update on the impact of the evolving COVID-19 situation on its dividend payment.

Financial update and dividend payment

The strength of our balance sheet and business model has enabled the Board to act quickly to support our customers, as announced on 20 March, and we are taking appropriate measures to contain our costs and reinforce our financial position.

Given the uncertainties caused by the impact of COVID-19, the Board considers it prudent to cancel the proposed final dividend payment of 4.4p per share (£38.3m in total) for the year ended 31 December 2019. The dividend declaration will therefore be withdrawn from the AGM business on 4 May 2020. The Board recognises the importance of the dividend to our shareholders and will consider the timing of the reinstatement of the share buyback programme and the quantum of any interim dividend for 2020 in due course.

In this period of unprecedented uncertainty, we are unable to quantify the impact of COVID-19 on our financial and trading performance at this stage. Accordingly, the Group is suspending all existing financial guidance for 2020. The Board is confident that the Company has the financial capacity to withstand this challenging period.

Contact:

Rightmove press office

Press@rightmove.co.uk

Investor relations

Investor.relations@rightmove.co.uk

Disclaimer

Rightmove plc published this content on 27 March 2020 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 27 March 2020 07:27:03 UTC
Financials (GBP)
Sales 2020 280 M
EBIT 2020 204 M
Net income 2020 168 M
Finance 2020 48,6 M
Yield 2020 1,53%
P/E ratio 2020 24,7x
P/E ratio 2021 21,9x
EV / Sales2020 15,0x
EV / Sales2021 13,1x
Capitalization 4 257 M
Chart RIGHTMOVE PLC
Duration : Period :
Rightmove plc Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends RIGHTMOVE PLC
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishBearishBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus HOLD
Number of Analysts 19
Average target price 566,83  GBp
Last Close Price 489,20  GBp
Spread / Highest target 72,7%
Spread / Average Target 15,9%
Spread / Lowest Target -30,5%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Peter Brooks-Johnson Chief Executive Officer & Executive Director
Andrew Fisher Chairman
Robyn Perriss Finance Director & Executive Director
Jacqueline de Rojas Senior Independent Non-Executive Director
Andrew Robert Findlay Independent Non-Executive Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
RIGHTMOVE PLC-22.79%5 167
TENCENT HOLDINGS LIMITED1.16%465 462
NETFLIX, INC.12.18%150 243
NASPERS LIMITED1.30%61 814
UBER TECHNOLOGIES, INC.-5.45%45 146
SPOTIFY TECHNOLOGY S.A.-16.93%23 079
