MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  London Stock Exchange  >  Rightmove plc    RMV   GB00BGDT3G23

RIGHTMOVE PLC

(RMV)
Delayed Quote. Delayed London Stock Exchange - 02/14 11:35:14 am
687.6 GBp   +0.23%
01/20RIGHTMOVE : Election house price surge sets a winter record
AQ
01/16RIGHTMOVE GROUP : Notices
CO
01/15RIGHTMOVE GROUP : Notices
CO
The feature you requested does not exist. However, we suggest the following feature:

Rightmove : Election house price surge sets a winter record

01/20/2020 | 01:13am EST

THE DECISIVE result of the General Election sparked a record-breaking surge in the price of property put up for sale in December and January, in the latest sign that the UK housing market has been revitalised by the so-called Boris bounce.

There was a 2.3 per cent monthly surge in the average price of property coming to the market between 8 December and 11 January, the largest jump ever for that time of year since Rightmove records began in 2002.

Nearly 65,000 properties were put on the market during the period, meaning most were advertised for sale following the General Election on 12 December, according to the property platform's House Price Index. There has also been a jump in buyer demand since the ballot. Enquiries to estate agents between 13 December and 15 January were up 15 per cent compared to the previous year, with an extra 1.3m buyer enquiries following the election.

The number of sales agreed spiked 7.4 per cent during the same period as buyers made the most of the renewed political certainty.

Rightmove director and housing market analyst Miles Shipside: "These statistics seem to indicate that many buyers and sellers feel that the election result gives a window of stability. "The housing market dislikes uncertainty and the unsettled political outlook over the last three and a half years since the EU referendum caused some potential home movers to hesitate."

He added that the UK should expect an "active spring market" following the release of "pent-up demand".

London's property market has also benefitted following the General Election. In December, 31 per cent of chartered surveyors saw a rise rather than a fall in enquiries from new buyers, up from minus 12 in November, according to the latest Rics data.

"We have absolutely seen a postelection bounce — quite substantially actually," said Marc von Grundherr, director at Benham & Reeves.

(c) 2020 City A.M., source Newspaper
Financials (GBP)
Sales 2019 290 M
EBIT 2019 217 M
Net income 2019 173 M
Finance 2019 16,8 M
Yield 2019 1,02%
P/E ratio 2019 35,6x
P/E ratio 2020 32,4x
EV / Sales2019 20,7x
EV / Sales2020 19,2x
Capitalization 6 009 M
Technical analysis trends RIGHTMOVE PLC
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishBullishBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus HOLD
Number of Analysts 18
Average target price 591,67  GBp
Last Close Price 687,60  GBp
Spread / Highest target 22,9%
Spread / Average Target -14,0%
Spread / Lowest Target -38,9%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Peter Brooks-Johnson Chief Executive Officer & Executive Director
Andrew Fisher Non-Executive Chairman
Robyn Perriss Executive Director & Finance Director
Jacqueline de Rojas Senior Independent Director
Andrew Robert Findlay Non-Executive Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
RIGHTMOVE PLC8.52%7 829
TENCENT HOLDINGS LIMITED10.43%507 444
NETFLIX17.56%166 922
NASPERS LIMITED17.37%79 707
UBER TECHNOLOGIES, INC.33.36%68 084
COSTAR GROUP, INC.21.98%26 794
