Rights and Issues Investment Trust PLC    RIII   GB0007392078

RIGHTS AND ISSUES INVESTMENT TRUST PLC (RIII)
09/07 05:35:28 pm
2225 GBp   --.--%
Rights and Issues Investment Trust : Transaction in Own Shares

09/07/2018 | 05:49pm CEST

Rights and Issues Investment Trust plc (the "Company")

Transaction in own shares

The Company announces that on 7 September 2018 it purchased for cancellation 2,672 Income Shares of £0.25 each at a price of £22.24 per share.

Following the above transaction, the total number of Income Shares in issue is 8,015,679. There are no shares held in treasury. This figure may be used by shareholders as the denominator for the calculations by which they will determine if they are required to notify their interest in, or a change to their interest in, the Company.

Enquiries:

Helena Harvey/Kerry Higgins
Maitland Administration Services Limited
01245 398950  
Robert Finlay
Stockdale Securities Limited
020 7601 6118

© PRNewswire 2018
Copyright © 2018 Surperformance. All rights reserved.