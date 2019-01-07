Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Nasdaq  >  RigNet Inc    RNET

RIGNET INC (RNET)
Add to my list  
My previous session
Most popular
Manage my lists
  Report  
Delayed Quote. Delayed  - 01/04 04:00:01 pm
14.03 USD   +4.47%
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsOfficial PublicationsSector news

RigNet Names Retired Admiral Jamie Barnett as Senior Vice President of Government Services

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
01/07/2019 | 08:06am EST

HOUSTON, Jan. 07, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- RigNet, Inc. (NASDAQ: RNET), the leading provider of ultra-secure, intelligent broadband and networking solutions for distributed oil and gas operations, announced today the appointment of retired Adm. James Arden “Jamie” Barnett, Jr. as Senior Vice President of Government Services.

Barnett will lead the company’s efforts to build a meaningful business in the government sector by leveraging RigNet’s bundle of technology services: cyber security services, communications services, and artificial intelligence services based on real-time machine learning. He will report directly to RigNet CEO and President, Steven Pickett.

“I’m very excited to have Jamie join our executive team,” said Pickett. “We have a special role to play in this important market and Jamie is the ideal person to lead these efforts.
His vast experience and leadership will spearhead the development of our government services business, enabling RigNet to provide unique solutions that will deliver more secure and effective communications in support of our nation’s critical infrastructure.”

Before joining RigNet, Admiral Barnett was a partner with Venable LLP, a regulatory law practice based in Washington D.C., where he chaired the telecommunications group. In 2015, he was named a Top Lawyer in Washington for Cybersecurity by Washingtonian Magazine. Prior to that, Barnett was the Senior Vice President for National Security Policy at the Potomac Institute for Policy Studies where he was responsible for the leadership in research studies and business development that focused on policy issues related to national security, cybersecurity, and homeland security. Barnett retired from the United States Navy as a Rear Adm. after serving 32 years as a surface warfare officer; his last duty assignment was Deputy Commander of the Navy Expeditionary Combat Command. Upon retiring from the Navy, Barnett was named Chief of the Federal Communications Commission’s Public Safety and Homeland Security Bureau. He was responsible for FCC activities related to public safety, cybersecurity, homeland security, and emergency management. He also led the effort to develop a nationwide, interoperable public safety broadband network for first responders: FirstNet.

“I found out about RigNet’s amazing set of capabilities while at Venable,” said Barnett. “I quickly realized how the brilliant combination of highly reliable remote broadband, intelligent networks, cybersecurity solutions, and tailored communications would be very attractive to government markets. I’m excited to translate RigNet’s success in the energy sector into customized solutions to meet the ever-increasing demands of government agencies. RigNet is simply very well positioned to develop a government services revenue stream with its unique services portfolio.”

Barnett attended the University of Mississippi where he earned a Juris Doctor degree and Bachelor of Arts in political science and was inducted into the university’s Student Hall of Fame.

RigNet (NASDAQ: RNET) is a global technology company providing customized communications services, applications, real-time machine learning, and cybersecurity solutions to enhance customer decision-making and business performance. RigNet delivers a digital transformation bundle that accelerates technology adoption and empowers customers to be always connected, always secure, and always learning. RigNet is headquartered in Houston, Texas with operations around the world.
           
For more information on RigNet, please visit www.rig.net. RigNet is a registered trademark of RigNet, Inc.

Forward-Looking Statements
This press release includes “forward-looking statements” within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933, as amended, and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended.  The opinions, forecasts, projections, future opportunities, future financial performance and any other statements regarding RigNet’s future expectations, beliefs, plans, objectives, financial conditions, assumptions or future events or performance that are not statements of historical fact, are forward-looking statements within the meaning of the federal securities laws.  RigNet can give no assurance that such expectations will prove to have been correct.  These statements are subject to, among other things, the risk factors that are discussed in RigNet’s most recent 10-K as well as RigNet’s other filings with the SEC available at the SEC’s Internet site (http://www.sec.gov).  Actual results may differ materially from those expected, estimated or projected.  Forward-looking statements speak only as of the day they are made, and we undertake no obligation to publicly update or revise any of them in light of new information, future events or otherwise.

Media / Investor Relations Contact 
Lee M. AhlstromTel:  +1 (281) 674-0699
RigNet, Inc.﻿investor.relations@rig.net

RigNet, Inc. Logo


© GlobeNewswire 2019
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news on RIGNET INC
08:06aRigNet Names Retired Admiral Jamie Barnett as Senior Vice President of Govern..
GL
2018RIGNET : Expands Infotainment Services for Remote Crews
AQ
2018RIGNET : Expands Infotainment Services for Remote Crews
AQ
2018RIGNET, INC. : Regulation FD Disclosure, Financial Statements and Exhibits (form..
AQ
2018RIGNET : Announces Adverse Ruling in Inmarsat Arbitration
AQ
2018RIGNET, INC. : Other Events, Financial Statements and Exhibits (form 8-K)
AQ
2018RigNet Announces Adverse Ruling in Inmarsat Arbitration
GL
2018RIGNET : Unveils Enhanced Cyber Services for Energy Sector
AQ
2018RIGNET : Arabsat to Deliver RigNets CyphreLink Services to Secure Satellite and ..
AQ
2018Arabsat to Deliver RigNet's CyphreLink Services to Secure Satellite and Terre..
GL
More news
Financials ($)
Sales 2018 237 M
EBIT 2018 -8,50 M
Net income 2018 -18,6 M
Debt 2018 39,5 M
Yield 2018 -
P/E ratio 2018 -
P/E ratio 2019
EV / Sales 2018 1,32x
EV / Sales 2019 1,23x
Capitalization 272 M
Chart RIGNET INC
Duration : Period :
RigNet Inc Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends RIGNET INC
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishNeutralNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 2
Average target price 19,0 $
Spread / Average Target 35%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Steven E. Pickett President, Chief Executive Officer & Director
James H. Browning Chairman
Egbert Carver Clarke Vice President-Operations
Lee Michael Ahlstrom Chief Financial Officer & Senior Vice President
Brendan Sullivan Chief Technology & Information Officer
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
RIGNET INC11.00%272
WORLEYPARSONS LIMITED1.40%3 797
SUBSEA 76.45%3 380
OFFSHORE OIL ENGINEERING0.82%3 181
TGS-NOPEC GEOPHYSICAL COMPANY8.24%2 670
LIBERTY OILFIELD SERVICES INC5.33%1 573
MarketScreener.com :
About :
Stay Connected :
Partners :
Copyright © 2019 Surperformance. All rights reserved.