Rimfire Pacific Mining N L : Broker and Investor Presentation Dual Strategy

rimfire pacific mining nl

(ASX "RIM")

Dual Strategy for Development & Discovery Growth at Fifield NSW

(1) Assessing Sorpresa Resource cash generating potential

(2) Regional pursuit for large discoveries in gold and copper

Broker and Investor Presentation

19 October 2018

Company Overview

Key Information

❑ Rimfire is an ASX listed junior exploration company, with its key operations based in Fifield, Central NSW and head office in Melbourne

❑ Rimfire's Sorpresa project has an established JORC resource of 125koz gold and 7.9moz silver - a greenfields discovery in 2011~12

❑ A district gold and copper signature is established at Fifield, which sits in the important LTZ corridor

❑ Potential exists for large scale discoveries in the area, including porphyry related mineralisation (such as Cowal and Northparkes styles), as well as intrusion related gold (such as Kidston and Mt Leyshon styles)

❑ The Company has an experienced and successful Board, Management and Technical Team with efficient capital deployment

Financial and Shareholder Metrics (October 2018)

Cash (as at 30 June 2018) A$0.894m Share price range 2018 H 2.8 cents; L 0.8 cents Shares outstanding (FPO) 943M Options outstanding (strike 2.9 cents) 1.5M Market Cap. (at 0.9cents/share) $8.5M Total Shareholders ~2,000 Top 20 shareholders 37% Management shareholding ~5% Top Institutional Holder (New Gold Inc.) 2.5%

Growth Strategies

❑ Rimfire has adopted a dual strategy to pursue growth through: ▪ Assessing Sorpresa in order to monetise this asset ▪ Pursuing the potential for large regional discoveries

❑ Actively pursuing partnership opportunities to support the growth and funding requirements of the dual strategy

Rights Issue (Current)

❑ 1 for 4 Rights Issue at 0.9 cents per share:

❑ To raise $2.1M

❑ One free attached Option per new share at 2.2 cents, expiry May 2020

❑ Closes 30 October 2018

Personnel - Quality Experienced Team

Board and Management

Ian McCubbing, Chairman (Jul 2016 - Present)

CA, Bachelor of Commerce (Honours), Executive MBA from the AGSM, with over 30 years experience principally in the areas of corporate finance and M&A in resources and industrial. Also a Non-Executive Director of Symbol Mining Ltd , Sun Resources Ltd., Avenera, Swick Mining Services

John Kaminsky, CEO and MD (May 2004 - Present)

Diverse business background internationally, more than 30 years (including 10 years in South Korea) in trade, resources, venture capital, investment & consulting. MBA (MBS), and Bachelor Applied Science (Chemistry)

Andrew Greville, Non Executive Director (Aug 2017 - Present)

Qualified mining engineer, over 30 years of international mining industry experience, particularly in the fields of business development and marketing. Principal of West End Mining & Consulting since 2015, previously Executive General Manager, Business Development and Strategy, Xstrata Copper

Ramona Econniere, Non Executive Director (Apr 2005 - Present)

Extensive finance background and Bachelor Economics, CPA & MBA (MBS), corporate positions including Citibank, Bank of America, OCBC (Overseas-Chinese Bank Corporation) and NAB

Greg Keane, CFO (May 2017 - Present)

Internationally experienced commercial and financial professional with experience in all stages of a resource company lifecycle. A qualified CPA / MBA professional with big four experience.

Exploration and Development Team

Craig Riley, Business Development Manager (Sep 2018 - Present)

A qualified geologist, bringing over 25 years of exploration and mining industry experience in Australia (including the Lachlan Fold Belt, NSW, at North Parkes Mine) and internationally involved in the exploration (discovery), assessment (Concept to Feasibility Studies) and development (monetization) of opportunities that include porphyry copper/gold, bauxite and lateritic nickel / cobalt, amongst others.

Todd Axford, Consulting Project Manager & Competent Person (Mar 2017- Present)

Senior Field Project Geologist - has over 25 years experience and current Competent Person, with extensive work in a wide variety of commodities and important resource districts in Australia and internationally. He has been engaged in roles for various ASX listed companies and was engaged as Alternate Project Manager for New Gold Inc on the Fifield Project.

Colin Plumridge, Consulting Senior Exploration Geologist (Jan 2005 - Present)

Senior Field Geologist - has over 45 years experience and discovery track record with extensive history in most commodities and important resource districts in Australia. This includes Cloncurry and Mount Leyshon Queensland. Cobar, Broken Hill and Lachlan Fold Belt in NSW. The central Goldfields in Victoria. He specialises in detailed field work programs and historic interpretation of complex data previously under examined by others.

Mick Love, Consulting Senior Exploration Geologist (Mar 2018 - Present)

BSci (Geology and Geophysics) who was a key member working on the early exploration and development of the Northparkes (now CMA) porphyry copper project, then later headed a team that discovered extensive areas of copper and gold mineralisation at Lake Cowal (now Evolution). Also discovered Rare Earth prospect at Dubbo (now Alkane). He has extensive experience in North America.

Project Location Fifield NSW - Significant Neighbours

Deposit size selected NSW deposits (combined production and remaining resource)

Friedland (CleanTeq)

Rimfire Licences 681km2

Deposit Current Ownership Au Moz Cu Kt Other Cadia Group Newcrest 51.8 8446 McPhillamy's Regis Resources 2.9 64 North Parkes CMOC/Sumitomo 3.8 921 Cowal Evolution Mining ~7.0 2017/18 Upward Estimate Browns Creek ANL 0.99 13 Copper Hill Golden Cross Res. 1.6 611 Mineral Hill KBL Mining 0.59 66 For sale Mt Boppy Black Oak Minerals 0.60 Peak Hill Alkane Resources 0.55 8 The Peak New Gold Inc. 2.4 133 Sold to Aurelia Nov 2017 Tritton Straits Resources 0.01 218 Hill End Hill End Gold Ltd 0.66 Sorpresa Rimfire 0.125 7.9 M oz Ag Hera Aurelia Metals 0.28 4 Tomingly Alkane Resources 0.96 Syerston (Sunrise) CleanTeq 56 Kt Ni, 10Kt Co, 10 Kt Sc Source: Production data Geological Survey of NSW - July 2015 & Resources data extracted from NSW data warehouse

✓ The LTZ (Lachlan Transverse Zone) - A proven mining district in Australia for Copper and Gold

Dual Strategy - Asset Monetisation and Discovery Growth

❑ Economic focus on the existingSorpresa resource ▪ High Grade lenses ▪ Open pit, mineable areas

❑ High Reward exploration upside for Regional discoveries gold & copper ▪ Cowal and Northparkes styles ▪ Intrusion related opportunities (Kidston, Mt Leyshon styles)

❑ Pursue Partnerships to manage risk ▪ Process underway ▪ A successful track record



Well defined growth strategy to create shareholder value

