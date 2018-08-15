Rimfire Pacific Mining N L : Business Development Manager Appointed - Craig Riley

Company Announcement Oﬃce Australian Securies Exchange

Business Development Manager Appointment

Mr Craig Riley

Rimﬁre Paciﬁc Mining NL (ASX: RIM) ("the Company" or "Rimﬁre") is pleased to advise that Mr Craig Riley has joined the Company as Business Development Manager eﬀecve Monday 17th September.

The appointment of Mr Riley enhances the resource industry experience and skill base of the Company as it connues to pursue the exploraon of its suite of highly prospecve tenements in the Fiﬁeld area of central NSW and development of its Sorpresa Gold and Silver Discovery(ASX, 23rd December 2014).

Mr. Riley, a qualiﬁed geologist, brings over 25 years of exploraon and mining industry experience in appraisal and development of exploraon projects across a range of commodies. Mr Riley has held posions of Chief Operang Oﬃcer or similar tle roles for a variety of junior companies with responsibility for exploraon, mining geology, concept to feasibility studies and project execuon.

John Kaminsky, CEO, Rimﬁre commented:

"On behalf of the Directors and management, I would like to welcome Craig to the Company. His appointment connues to strengthen the exploraon, operaons and development capability now assembled by the Company. Craig's role is to focus on unlocking the potenal of the Fiﬁeld project area.

"A short-term priority for Craig will be to advance the development of the Sorpresa gold and silver resource whilst connuing the implementaon of the district wide discovery programs.

"Craig has signiﬁcant experience with major mining companies such as BHPB and Rio Tinto (North Parkes Mine operaons) as well as junior companies including Naulus Minerals. His broad technical knowledge with commercial relevance, and his understanding of the resource industry value chain will be of great beneﬁt as we seek to go to the next level as a Company.

"Previously Craig has worked in the East Lachlan Fold Belt, where the Fiﬁeld project is located, and has more recently visited and reviewed the Company's project area.

We ancipate his perspecve will enable him to quickly contribute to the operaonal and strategic needs of the Company.

"In addion, Craig will assist the Company in its connued invesgaons of new partnership opportunies to help accelerate the overall development potenal and the substanal pipeline of discovery prospects now established in the Fiﬁeld Project."

JOHN KAMINSKY

CEO and Managing Director

ABOUT RIMFIRE

Rimfire Pacific Mining is an ASX listed (code: RIM) resources exploration company that has its major focus at Fifield in central NSW, located within the Lachlan Transverse Zone (LTZ). In 2010~11 the Company made a greenfields gold and silver discovery, named "Sorpresa", announcing a JORC Compliant Inferred & Indicated Maiden resource in 2014. The discovery history of Sorpresa is shown in the Hyperlink to the ASX presentation to the Mineral Council May 2017.

High grade intersections at Sorpresa have included:

Fi160 14m @ 21.9g/t Au from 34m Incl. 2m @87.5g/t Au and 6m @ 94g/t Ag Fi212 14m @ 24.4g/t Au from 26m Incl. 2m @ 118g/t Au AND 26m @ 155g/t Ag from 14m F1241 10m @ 1.01g/t Au AND 535g/t Ag from 70m Incl. 2m @ 2020g/t Ag Fi329 1m @ 114g/t Au from 159m Fi689 9m @ 18.15g/t Au AND 100g/t Ag from 18m Incl. 1m @ 69g/t Au AND 254g/t Ag Fi706 7m @ 13.41g/t Au AND 751g/t Ag from 19m Incl. 1m @ 76.7g/t Au AND 2490g/t Ag

The current main Sorpresa trend containing gold and silver mineralisation is approximately 1.5km in length and is at various stages of further discovery growth assessment, including the larger 7km x 2km Sorpresa corridor.

Location Map of Rimfire Tenements within the LTZ Corridor showing district project context

Multiple prospects involving hard rock potential for Gold, Silver, Copper and Platinum have been established within a >6km radius of the Sorpresa discovery at Fifield, which is part of the contiguous 681km2 tenement position held.

More recently, Rimfire is also examining for cobalt potential within its tenements.

Aspiration target in the wider Fifield District

The discovery aspiration(established with New Gold Inc., during the 2017 earn-in venture)for the Fifield area is an aggregate discovery outcome in excess of 4 million ounces of gold equivalent metal, being capable of supporting a mine life in excess of 10 years, and within the lower third of industry costs of production.

