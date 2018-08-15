Rimfire Pacific Mining N L : Business Development Manager Appointed - Craig Riley

Company Announcement Oﬃce Australian Securies Exchange
15th August 2018 2018
Rimfire Pacific Mining NL ABN 59 006 911 744
Corporate Details: ASX Code: RIM
Issued capital: 943,477,555 FPO 2,300,000 Unlisted Options
Cash Status (30-06-2018): $0.894m
Mineral Focus:
Gold, Silver, Copper, Cobalt, Platinum
Established Resource: Sorpresa 125k oz Au, 7.9m oz Ag (inferred and indicated)
Directors: Non-Executive Chairman: Ian McCubbing Managing Director & CEO: John Kaminsky Non-Executive Directors:
Ramona Enconniere Andrew Greville
Company Secretary:
Melanie Leydin
Contact Details: Suite 411,
530 Little Collins St Melbourne Victoria 3000 Australia
T: +61 (0)3 9620 5866 F: +61 (0)3 9620 5822
E: rimfire@rimfire.com.au W: www.rimfire.com.au
Business Development Manager Appointment
Mr Craig Riley
Rimﬁre Paciﬁc Mining NL (ASX: RIM) ("the Company" or "Rimﬁre") is pleased to advise that Mr Craig Riley has joined the Company as Business Development Manager eﬀecve Monday 17th September.
The appointment of Mr Riley enhances the resource industry experience and skill base of the Company as it connues to pursue the exploraon of its suite of highly prospecve tenements in the Fiﬁeld area of central NSW and development of its Sorpresa Gold and Silver Discovery(ASX, 23rd December 2014).
Mr. Riley, a qualiﬁed geologist, brings over 25 years of exploraon and mining industry experience in appraisal and development of exploraon projects across a range of commodies. Mr Riley has held posions of Chief Operang Oﬃcer or similar tle roles for a variety of junior companies with responsibility for exploraon, mining geology, concept to feasibility studies and project execuon.
John Kaminsky, CEO, Rimﬁre commented:
"On behalf of the Directors and management, I would like to welcome Craig to the Company. His appointment connues to strengthen the exploraon, operaons and development capability now assembled by the Company. Craig's role is to focus on unlocking the potenal of the Fiﬁeld project area.
"A short-term priority for Craig will be to advance the development of the Sorpresa gold and silver resource whilst connuing the implementaon of the district wide discovery programs.
"Craig has signiﬁcant experience with major mining companies such as BHPB and Rio Tinto (North Parkes Mine operaons) as well as junior companies including Naulus Minerals. His broad technical knowledge with commercial relevance, and his understanding of the resource industry value chain will be of great beneﬁt as we seek to go to the next level as a Company.
"Previously Craig has worked in the East Lachlan Fold Belt, where the Fiﬁeld project is located, and has more recently visited and reviewed the Company's project area.
We ancipate his perspecve will enable him to quickly contribute to the operaonal and strategic needs of the Company.
"In addion, Craig will assist the Company in its connued invesgaons of new partnership opportunies to help accelerate the overall development potenal and the substanal pipeline of discovery prospects now established in the Fiﬁeld Project."
CEO and Managing Director
ABOUT RIMFIRE
Rimfire Pacific Mining is an ASX listed (code: RIM) resources exploration company that has its major focus at Fifield in central NSW, located within the Lachlan Transverse Zone (LTZ). In 2010~11 the Company made a greenfields gold and silver discovery, named "Sorpresa", announcing a JORC Compliant Inferred & Indicated Maiden resource in 2014. The discovery history of Sorpresa is shown in the Hyperlink to the ASX presentation to the Mineral Council May 2017.
High grade intersections at Sorpresa have included:
|
Fi160
|
14m @ 21.9g/t Au from 34m
|
Incl. 2m @87.5g/t Au and 6m @ 94g/t Ag
|
Fi212
|
14m @ 24.4g/t Au from 26m
|
Incl. 2m @ 118g/t Au AND 26m @ 155g/t Ag from 14m
|
F1241
|
10m @ 1.01g/t Au AND 535g/t Ag from 70m
|
Incl. 2m @ 2020g/t Ag
|
Fi329
|
1m @ 114g/t Au from 159m
|
Fi689
|
9m @ 18.15g/t Au AND 100g/t Ag from 18m
|
Incl. 1m @ 69g/t Au AND 254g/t Ag
|
Fi706
|
7m @ 13.41g/t Au AND 751g/t Ag from 19m
|
Incl. 1m @ 76.7g/t Au AND 2490g/t Ag
The current main Sorpresa trend containing gold and silver mineralisation is approximately 1.5km in length and is at various stages of further discovery growth assessment, including the larger 7km x 2km Sorpresa corridor.
Location Map of Rimfire Tenements within the LTZ Corridor showing district project context
Multiple prospects involving hard rock potential for Gold, Silver, Copper and Platinum have been established within a >6km radius of the Sorpresa discovery at Fifield, which is part of the contiguous 681km2 tenement position held.
More recently, Rimfire is also examining for cobalt potential within its tenements.
Aspiration target in the wider Fifield District
The discovery aspiration(established with New Gold Inc., during the 2017 earn-in venture)for the Fifield area is an aggregate discovery outcome in excess of 4 million ounces of gold equivalent metal, being capable of supporting a mine life in excess of 10 years, and within the lower third of industry costs of production.
Recent Presentation and ASX Activity Summary and Analyst reports related to Rimfire
