Rimfire Pacific Mining N L : Despatch of Rights Issue Documents to Shareholders

12th October 2018

Despatch of Rights Issue Documents to Shareholders

Rimfire Pacific Mining NL ("Rimfire") advises that on 4 October 2018, the Company announced a non-renounceable one (1) for four (4) Rights Issue at 0.9 cents per share to raise approximately $2.1m (before costs), with one free attaching option for every New Share subscribed for and issued.

The record date for qualifying shareholders was as at close 9 October 2018, with a closing date of the Offer is 5.00pm AEDT Tuesday, 30 October 2018.

The Company confirms that the Rights Issue Prospectus dated 4 October 2018 (as lodged with ASIC and ASX on that date), setting out the terms and conditions of the Offer together with the personalised Entitlement and Acceptance Form has today been despatched to eligible shareholders.

JOHN KAMINSKY

CEO and Managing Director

