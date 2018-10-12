Rimfire Pacific Mining N L : Despatch of Rights Issue Documents to Shareholders

Log in
10/12/2018 | 06:53am CEST

Company Announcement Oﬃce Australian Securi�es Exchange

12th October 2018

Rimfire Pacific Mining NL ABN 59 006 911 744

Corporate Details: ASX Code: RIM

Issued capital: 943,477,555 FPO 1,500,000 Unlisted Options

Cash Status (30-06-2018): $0.894m

Mineral Focus: Gold, Silver, Copper, Cobalt, Platinum

Established Resource: Sorpresa 125k oz Au, 7.9m oz Ag (inferred and indicated)

Directors: Non-Executive Chairman: Ian McCubbing Managing Director & CEO: John Kaminsky Non-Executive Directors:

Ramona Enconniere Andrew Greville

Company Secretary:

Melanie Leydin

Contact Details: Suite 411,

530 Little Collins St Melbourne Victoria 3000

Australia

T: +61 (0)3 9620 5866 F: +61 (0)3 9620 5822

E: rimfire@rimfire.com.au W: www.rimfire.com.au

Despatch of Rights Issue Documents to Shareholders

Rimfire Pacific Mining NL ("Rimfire") advises that on 4 October 2018, the Company announced a non-renounceable one (1) for four (4) Rights Issue at 0.9 cents per share to raise approximately $2.1m (before costs), with one free attaching option for every New Share subscribed for and issued.

The record date for qualifying shareholders was as at close 9 October 2018, with a closing date of the Offer is 5.00pm AEDT Tuesday, 30 October 2018.

The Company confirms that the Rights Issue Prospectus dated 4 October 2018 (as lodged with ASIC and ASX on that date), setting out the terms and conditions of the Offer together with the personalised Entitlement and Acceptance Form has today been despatched to eligible shareholders.

JOHN KAMINSKY

CEO and Managing Director

1

Disclaimer

Rimfire Pacific Mining NL published this content on 12 October 2018 and is solely responsible for the information contained herein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 12 October 2018 04:52:07 UTC
Managers
NameTitle
John Adrian Kaminsky Chief Executive Officer, Executive Director & MD
Ian James McCubbing Non-Executive Chairman
Ramona Enconniere Non-Executive Director
Andrew Greville Non-Executive Director
Melanie Jaye Leydin Secretary
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
RIMFIRE PACIFIC MINING N L-69.23%0
WHEATON PRECIOUS METALS CORP-18.96%7 662
KOREA ZINC CO LTD--.--%6 728
IMPALA PLATINUM HOLDINGS LIMITED-20.57%1 530
HECLA MINING COMPANY-29.72%1 350
TAHOE RESOURCES INC-37.15%896
