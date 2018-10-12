Rimfire Pacific Mining N L : Despatch of Rights Issue Documents to Shareholders

Company Announcement Oﬃce Australian Securi�es Exchange
12th October 2018
Rimfire Pacific Mining NL ABN 59 006 911 744
Corporate Details: ASX Code: RIM
Issued capital: 943,477,555 FPO 1,500,000 Unlisted Options
Cash Status (30-06-2018): $0.894m
Mineral Focus: Gold, Silver, Copper, Cobalt, Platinum
Established Resource: Sorpresa 125k oz Au, 7.9m oz Ag (inferred and indicated)
Directors: Non-Executive Chairman: Ian McCubbing Managing Director & CEO: John Kaminsky Non-Executive Directors:
Ramona Enconniere Andrew Greville
Company Secretary:
Melanie Leydin
Contact Details: Suite 411,
530 Little Collins St Melbourne Victoria 3000
Australia
T: +61 (0)3 9620 5866 F: +61 (0)3 9620 5822
E: rimfire@rimfire.com.au W: www.rimfire.com.au
Despatch of Rights Issue Documents to Shareholders
Rimfire Pacific Mining NL ("Rimfire") advises that on 4 October 2018, the Company announced a non-renounceable one (1) for four (4) Rights Issue at 0.9 cents per share to raise approximately $2.1m (before costs), with one free attaching option for every New Share subscribed for and issued.
The record date for qualifying shareholders was as at close 9 October 2018, with a closing date of the Offer is 5.00pm AEDT Tuesday, 30 October 2018.
The Company confirms that the Rights Issue Prospectus dated 4 October 2018 (as lodged with ASIC and ASX on that date), setting out the terms and conditions of the Offer together with the personalised Entitlement and Acceptance Form has today been despatched to eligible shareholders.
CEO and Managing Director
