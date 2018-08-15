Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Nasdaq  >  Rimini Street Inc    RMNI   KYG403571246

RIMINI STREET INC (RMNI)
Add to my list  
My previous session
Most popular
Manage my lists
  Report  
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsofficial PublicationsSector newsTweets

Rimini Street : Statement on the Injunction Entered by the District Court

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
08/15/2018 | 02:50am CEST

Rimini Street, Inc. (Nasdaq: RMNI), a global provider of enterprise software products and services, and the leading third-party support provider for Oracle and SAP software products, today issued the following statement in response to Oracle’s statement regarding the U.S. District Court’s decision to grant Oracle’s request for an injunction:

Statement:

“Today, the District Court announced that it intends again to enjoin Rimini Street’s former support processes that were previously litigated and found by a jury to be “innocent” copyright infringement. Today’s court order contains the same legal defects and flaws that resulted in the last injunction being stayed and then vacated by the U.S. Court of Appeals for the Ninth Circuit. For that reason, as soon as an injunction is actually issued, Rimini Street will seek a stay pending appeal, and we look forward to successful resolution of this matter in the appellate process. Approximately $28.5 million held in escrow for attorney’s fees by the District Court will be released to Oracle pending further appeal.”

About Rimini Street, Inc.

Rimini Street, Inc. (Nasdaq: RMNI) is a global provider of enterprise software products and services, and the leading third-party support provider for Oracle and SAP software products. The company has redefined enterprise software support services since 2005 with an innovative, award-winning program that enables licensees of IBM, Microsoft, Oracle, Salesforce, SAP and other enterprise software vendors to save up to 90 percent on total annual maintenance costs. Clients can remain on their current software release without any required upgrades for a minimum of 15 years. Over 1,620 global Fortune 500, midmarket, public sector and other organizations from a broad range of industries currently rely on Rimini Street as their trusted, third-party support provider. To learn more, please visit https://www.riministreet.com, follow @riministreet on Twitter and find Rimini Street on Facebook and LinkedIn.

Forward-Looking Statements

Certain statements included in this communication are not historical facts but are forward-looking statements for purposes of the safe harbor provisions under The Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Forward-looking statements generally are accompanied by words such as “may,” “should,” “would,” “plan,” “intend,” “anticipate,” “believe,” “estimate,” “predict,” “potential,” “seem,” “seek,” “continue,” “future,” “will,” “expect,” “outlook” or other similar words, phrases or expressions. These forward-looking statements include, but are not limited to, statements regarding our expectations as to benefits of the financing transaction described herein, including projections of expected cash savings over the next three years and accelerated growth, future events, future opportunities and growth initiatives. These statements are based on various assumptions and on the current expectations of management and are not predictions of actual performance, nor are these statements of historical facts. These statements are subject to a number of risks and uncertainties regarding Rimini Street’s business, and actual results may differ materially. These risks and uncertainties include, but are not limited to, continued inclusion in the Russell 2000 Index in the future, changes in the business environment in which Rimini Street operates, including inflation and interest rates, and general financial, economic, regulatory and political conditions affecting the industry in which Rimini Street operates; adverse litigation developments or in the government inquiry; the final amount and timing of any refunds from Oracle related to our litigation; our ability to raise additional equity or debt financing on favorable terms; the terms and impact of our newly issued 13.00% Series A Preferred Stock; changes in taxes, laws and regulations; competitive product and pricing activity; difficulties of managing growth profitably; the success of our recently introduced products and services, including Rimini Street Mobility, Rimini Street Analytics, Rimini Street Advanced Database Security, and services for Salesforce Sales Cloud and Service Cloud products; the loss of one or more members of Rimini Street’s management team; uncertainty as to the long-term value of Rimini Street’s equity securities, including its common stock and its Preferred Stock; and those discussed under the heading “Risk Factors” in Rimini Street’s Quarterly Report on 10-Q filed on August 9, 2018, which disclosures amend and restate the disclosures appearing under the heading “Risk Factors” in Rimini Street’s Annual Report on Form 10-K filed on March 15, 2018, and as updated from time to time by Rimini Street’s future Quarterly Reports on Form 10-Q, Current Reports on Form 8-K, and other filings by Rimini Street with the Securities and Exchange Commission. In addition, forward-looking statements provide Rimini Street’s expectations, plans or forecasts of future events and views as of the date of this communication. Rimini Street anticipates that subsequent events and developments will cause Rimini Street’s assessments to change. However, while Rimini Street may elect to update these forward-looking statements at some point in the future, Rimini Street specifically disclaims any obligation to do so, except as required by law. These forward-looking statements should not be relied upon as representing Rimini Street’s assessments as of any date subsequent to the date of this communication.

Salesforce, Service Cloud, Sales Cloud and others are trademarks of salesforce.com, inc.

© 2018 Rimini Street, Inc. All rights reserved. “Rimini Street” is a registered trademark of Rimini Street, Inc. in the United States and other countries, and Rimini Street, the Rimini Street logo, and combinations thereof, and other marks marked by TM are trademarks of Rimini Street, Inc. All other trademarks remain the property of their respective owners, and unless otherwise specified, Rimini Street claims no affiliation, endorsement, or association with any such trademark holder or other companies referenced herein.


© Business Wire 2018
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news on RIMINI STREET INC
02:50aRIMINI STREET : Statement on the Injunction Entered by the District Court
BU
08/09RIMINI STREET : Announces Fiscal Second Quarter 2018 Financial Results
BU
07/26RIMINI STREET : to Report Second Quarter 2018 Financial Results on August 9, 201..
BU
07/19RIMINI STREET : Completes $140 Million Refinancing
BU
07/03RIMINI STREET : Honored With Four Gold Stevie Awards for Outstanding Customer Se..
BU
06/28RIMINI STREET : Recognized as a Top Workplace by Bay Area News Group for the Fif..
BU
06/25RIMINI STREET : Added to US Russell 2000® Index
BU
06/21RIMINI STREET : Keihin Switches to Rimini Street Support for Oracle EBS
BU
06/18RIMINI STREET : Announces $140 Million Refinancing
BU
06/13RIMINI STREET : Global IT and Finance Leaders Survey Finds Biggest Blocker to In..
BU
More news
News from SeekingAlpha
08/13Technology - Top 5 Gainers / Losers as of 2.55 PM (08/13/2018) 
08/11Rimini Street's (RMNI) CEO Seth Ravin on Q2 2018 Results - Earnings Call Tran.. 
08/10Rimini Street -14.9% on Q2 with downside rev guide, new equity financing 
08/09Rimini Street reports Q2 results 
07/25Laughing Water Capital Q2 2018 Letter 
Financials ($)
Sales 2018 247 M
EBIT 2018 20,6 M
Net income 2018 -37,8 M
Debt 2018 -
Yield 2018 -
P/E ratio 2018 -
P/E ratio 2019
Capi. / Sales 2018 1,75x
Capi. / Sales 2019 1,47x
Capitalization 431 M
Chart RIMINI STREET INC
Duration : Period :
Rimini Street Inc Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends RIMINI STREET INC
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishNeutralNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 1
Average target price 11,5 $
Spread / Average Target 94%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Seth A. Ravin Chairman & Chief Executive Officer
Sebastian Grady President
Thomas B. Sabol Chief Financial Officer & Senior Vice President
Thomas C. Shay Secretary, Director, CIO & Senior VP
Steven Salaets GVP-Information Technology & Compliance Officer
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
RIMINI STREET INC-24.02%431
INTERNATIONAL BUSINESS MACHINES CORPORATION-5.83%131 877
TATA CONSULTANCY SERVICES48.11%109 058
ACCENTURE4.96%108 302
VMWARE, INC.22.26%62 335
AUTOMATIC DATA PROCESSING19.18%61 021
MarketScreener.com :
About :
Stay Connected :
Partners :
Copyright © 2018 Surperformance. All rights reserved.