Rimini Street : Statement on the Injunction Entered by the District Court

Rimini
Street, Inc. (Nasdaq: RMNI), a global provider of enterprise
software products and services, and the leading third-party support
provider for Oracle and SAP software products, today issued the
following statement in response to Oracle’s statement regarding the U.S.
District Court’s decision to grant Oracle’s request for an injunction:
Statement:
“Today, the District Court announced that it intends again to enjoin
Rimini Street’s former support processes that were previously litigated
and found by a jury to be “innocent” copyright infringement. Today’s
court order contains the same legal defects and flaws that resulted in
the last injunction being stayed and then vacated by the U.S. Court of
Appeals for the Ninth Circuit. For that reason, as soon as an injunction
is actually issued, Rimini Street will seek a stay pending appeal, and
we look forward to successful resolution of this matter in the appellate
process. Approximately $28.5 million held in escrow for attorney’s fees
by the District Court will be released to Oracle pending further appeal.”
