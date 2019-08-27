Log in
RIMINI STREET INC

(RMNI)
Rimini Street : Announces September Investor Conference Schedule

0
08/27/2019 | 03:01pm EDT

Rimini Street, Inc. (Nasdaq: RMNI), a global provider of enterprise software application management and support services, the leading third-party support provider for Oracle and SAP software products and a Salesforce partner, today announced that the Company will be attending the following investor conferences in September:

  • Citi 2019 Global Technology Conference in New York City on September 5, 2019. The Company will be available for investor meetings.
  • Fall Investor Summit in New York City on September 16, 2019. The Company will be presenting at 1:00 p.m. EDT and available for investor meetings.
  • Sidoti & Company Fall 2019 Conference in New York City on September 25, 2019. The Company will be presenting at 2:10 p.m. EDT and available for investor meetings.

The September 25 presentation will be webcast and the link will be available on the Investor Relations section of the Company’s website closer to the event, https://investors.riministreet.com/.

About Rimini Street, Inc.

Rimini Street, Inc. (Nasdaq: RMNI) is a global provider of enterprise software products and services, the leading third-party support provider for Oracle and SAP software products and a Salesforce partner. The Company offers premium, ultra-responsive and integrated application management and support services that enable enterprise software licensees to save significant costs, free up resources for innovation and achieve better business outcomes. Nearly 1,900 global Fortune 500, midmarket, public sector and other organizations from a broad range of industries rely on Rimini Street as their trusted application enterprise software products and services provider. To learn more, please visit http://www.riministreet.com, follow @riministreet on Twitter and find Rimini Street on Facebook and LinkedIn. (IR-RMNI)

© 2019 Rimini Street, Inc. All rights reserved. “Rimini Street” is a registered trademark of Rimini Street, Inc. in the United States and other countries, and Rimini Street, the Rimini Street logo, and combinations thereof, and other marks marked by TM are trademarks of Rimini Street, Inc. All other trademarks remain the property of their respective owners, and unless otherwise specified, Rimini Street claims no affiliation, endorsement, or association with any such trademark holder or other companies referenced herein.


© Business Wire 2019
