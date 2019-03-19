Rimini
Street, Inc. (Nasdaq: RMNI), a global provider of enterprise
software products and services, the leading third-party support provider
for Oracle and SAP software products and a Salesforce partner, is
committed to helping South Korean companies reduce ongoing IT operating
costs and freeing up significant IT budget to invest in innovation,
competitive advantage and growth, co-founder and CEO Seth
A. Ravin explained during a press conference in Seoul. Mr. Ravin
also highlighted continued strong and growing demand in Korea for the
Company’s award-winning, ultra-responsive enterprise software support
model, which is disrupting the $160 billion enterprise software
maintenance market worldwide. As the 4th largest economy in
Asia, and the 11th largest in the world, South Korea
represents a large market opportunity for the Company.
Rimini Street CEO Visits Seoul, Addresses Changing IT Mission (Photo: Business Wire)
Rimini Street is the leading third-party enterprise software support
provider for Korean headquartered companies. The Company continues to
increase its investment in Korean staff and capabilities, supports many
global organizations with operations in South Korea, and supports a
fast-growing list of well-known domestic Korean headquartered clients,
including Seoul Semiconductor, CJOlivenetworks, LSIS, iMarketKorea,
Jusung Engineering, SIFLEX, EC21, Kolon BENIT and Jeju Air.
A Changing IT Mission
During the presentation, Mr. Ravin highlighted key dynamics affecting
CIOs today, which in turn are creating significant market opportunity
for Rimini Street – both in Korea and around the globe. The first aspect
is the shifting priority for CEOs. While cost efficiencies are still
critical, growth has become the CEO’s top priority and many CEOs see
technology investment as the key enabler of this growth. This mirrors
findings in a recent report – “2018 CIO Agenda: A South Korea
Perspective” – which states that for South Korean CIOs, growth/market
share was most commonly cited as the top business objective for their
organization, followed by innovation, R&D, and new products/services.1
In order to remain relevant in an environment where business demands are
accelerating every day, the CIO’s charter is to become a change agent,
heading up initiatives that provide competitive advantage and support
growth. They must also quickly transition their IT teams from a
reactive, tactical cost center, to enablers of digital transformation.
Mr. Ravin further explained that lack of resources – time, money and
labor – is one of the biggest constraints facing CIOs. Today, as much as
90% of the overall IT budget is spent on ongoing operations and
enhancements, including the maintenance of back-office ERP systems.
“This leaves many organizations with just 10% of their IT budget to
invest in innovation that supports competitive advantage and growth.
CIO’s need to find capacity in their IT roadmaps to fund and complete
business transformation initiatives,” noted Mr. Ravin.
A second major challenge facing the CIO is the lack of flexibility they
have in developing a best-in-class, agile technology strategy while they
are currently locked into their enterprise software vendors’ roadmap.
CIOs are at the mercy of vendor-dictated roadmaps which include
mandatory upgrade cycles, forced migration and lock-in to immature,
unproven technologies, and expensive recurring costs associated with
maintaining systems. The notion of being locked in to a single vendor’s
roadmap is no longer financially viable for their business. “Every
aspect of their roadmap must be optimized and designed for flexibility
and future change, which is not possible as long as they are on a
vendor-dictated roadmap – and this is where Rimini Street can provide
great strategic and economic value to clients,” Mr. Ravin said.
Powering Client’s Business-Driven Roadmaps
Rimini Street accelerates the ability for clients to adopt a
business-driven strategy by freeing up significant budget – up to 90% of
their annual support costs – and resources they currently have dedicated
to their enterprise software landscape. When clients switch to Rimini
Street, they are liberated from the vendors mandated roadmap of updates,
upgrades and migrations – all of which cost time, money and resources –
and they can take control of their IT destiny.
“By switching to Rimini Street, Seoul Semiconductor has been able to
save on our SAP annual maintenance costs by more than 50%, and increase
the efficiency of our internal resources,” said Myungki Hong, vice
president, Seoul Semiconductor. “Seoul Semiconductor has succeeded in
taking the first step in implementing innovative IT projects for the
business. Without vendor lock-in, we are now able to drive our own
business-driven IT roadmap, enabled by the premium-level support and
partnership approach we receive from Rimini Street.”
“The Company has helped over 2,700 clients to date collectively save
over $3 billion in total support costs. In doing so, we have enabled our
clients to fund projects that drive innovation, competitive advantage
and growth,” said Mr. Ravin.
South Korea Opportunity and Global Expansion
Rimini Street opened its local office in Seoul’s Gangnam District in
August 2016, and continues to expand its local marketing, sales,
operations and experienced engineering staff to serve its growing list
of Korean clients from its operations in Korea, in local language.
Rimini Street Korea is led by country manager, Hyungwook
Kim. Mr. Kim is a seasoned Oracle and SAP sales leader.
“Rimini Street established its presence in Korea due to strong local
demand for an alternative approach to paying high SAP and Oracle support
costs for their enterprise systems, and a desire to avoid required,
low-value, expensive and unwanted vendor upgrades just to obtain
software support. South Korean CIOs, like their counterparts around the
world, are looking for trusted technology partners to help them navigate
this challenge and identify ways to optimize their current software
investments while creating a long-term business-driven roadmap to
support company growth,” Mr. Kim said.
About Rimini Street, Inc.
Rimini Street, Inc. (Nasdaq: RMNI) is a global provider of enterprise
software products and services, the leading third-party support provider
for Oracle and SAP software products and a Salesforce partner. The
Company has redefined enterprise software support services since 2005
with an innovative, award-winning program that enables licensees of IBM,
Microsoft, Oracle, Salesforce, SAP and other enterprise software vendors
to save up to 90 percent on total maintenance costs. Clients can remain
on their current software release without any required upgrades for a
minimum of 15 years. Over 1,800 global Fortune 500, midmarket, public
sector and other organizations from a broad range of industries
currently rely on Rimini Street as their trusted, third-party support
provider. To learn more, please visit https://www.riministreet.com
follow @riministreet on
Twitter and find Rimini Street on Facebook
and LinkedIn.
1 Gartner “2018 CIO Agenda: A South Korean Perspective,”
April 3, 2018.
