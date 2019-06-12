Rimini Street : GREE Accelerates Business-Driven IT Roadmap by Switching to Rimini Street Support for its SAP Applications

Rimini
Street, Inc. (Nasdaq: RMNI), a global provider of enterprise
software products and services, the leading third-party support provider
for Oracle and SAP software products and a Salesforce partner, today
announced that GREE, Inc., a leading mobile Internet and media service
provider in Japan, has switched to Rimini Street support for its SAP ECC
6.0 system. GREE has been using its SAP system for nearly six years and
was satisfied with their current mature ERP environment, however a 2025
planned end of mainstream maintenance date for ECC 6, and high
operations and maintenance costs from the vendor became an issue. As a
result of making the switch to Rimini Street, GREE now receives premium,
ultra-responsive support for its robust SAP applications for a minimum
of 15 years from the time the company transitioned to Rimini Street
support. GREE also immediately realized savings of 50 percent in annual
support fees, and the company has redirected a portion of these savings
to the implementation of cloud services and a next-generation security
system which were top IT priorities.
This press release features multimedia. View the full release here:
https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20190612005131/en/
GREE Accelerates Business-Driven IT Roadmap by Switching to Rimini Street Support for its SAP Applications (Photo: Business Wire)
Planning a Business-Driven IT Roadmap with a Strategic Partner
GREE and its group of companies started using SAP in 2013 for accounting
and HR. After introducing the new system, they recognized many benefits
to expanding their ERP function globally, but over time determined that
new updates provided by SAP were not necessary for their business. After
meeting with Rimini Street, the company began researching alternative
solutions and discovered that using a third-party maintenance provider
would allow them to continue using their current applications without
spending time, money and resources on updates they didn’t need.
Ultimately, when GREE switched to Rimini Street, the company found they
had a strategic partner which not only provided a more comprehensive
support model and helped them unlock significant savings from their ERP
system, but could also help them accelerate their IT roadmap and
business strategy. The company applied their ERP maintenance savings to
several strategic initiatives, including the implementation of new cloud
services as well as a next-generation security system which was
essential to enable their mobile internet business.
“Recently, there has been an increase in awareness of third-party
maintenance services and we were able to seek advice from companies who
already leverage Rimini Street’s services, which helped us make our
decision quickly,” said Hiroshi Okada, director, Management Information
Systems Unit, GREE, Inc. “Rimini Street’s business model focuses on the
quality of service and an engineer’s support response times. As a
result, their services provide multiple benefits including
ultra-responsive, award-winning support by experienced engineers, and a
strategic partnership to help accelerate an organizations’
business-driven IT strategies for competitive advantage versus being
held captive by a vendor-dictated plan. By switching to Rimini Street,
it became possible to invest in an IT environment with the latest
technology, while maximizing the value of our current ERP system. At the
same time we have been able to plan for and fund our business
initiatives over the next five years.”
Premium Service by a Primary Support Engineer
GREE was assigned a senior level Rimini Street Primary Support Engineer
(PSE), and receives Rimini Street’s industry-leading service level
agreement (SLA) guaranteeing a 15-minute response time for Priority 1
critical cases as well as access to a team of local engineers 24/7/365
to address their support issues.
“In the past, we often needed to pay extra for inquiries with the
vendor, and despite paying separately for this service it took a long
time for the vendor to respond,” continued Okada. “However, after
switching to Rimini Street, we are able to work faster because even if a
problem occurs in the midnight, they respond quickly as we are provided
individualized support 24-hours a day, 365 days a year.”
“GREE was able to utilize their newfound IT budget, a savings realized
by reducing high maintenance costs from the vendor as well as related
costs and resource inefficiencies, to implement cloud and
next-generation security systems while maximizing the value of their
current SAP system,” said Yorio Wakisaka, general manager Japan, Rimini
Street. “As with so many of our clients, GREE is now looking ahead with
a strategic business plan, and investing in the latest IT environment.
The mobile Internet industry is advancing rapidly, and with the support
of Rimini Street, their IT team is ready to transform and innovate to
help the company maintain its competitive edge.”
