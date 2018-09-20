Rimini
Street, Inc. (Nasdaq: RMNI), a global provider of enterprise
software products and services, and the leading third-party support
provider for Oracle and SAP software products, today announced it has
obtained Single Touch Payroll (STP) certification by the Australian
Government’s Australian Taxation Office (ATO) for PeopleSoft Global
Payroll and SAP HCM Payroll. The new certification enables Rimini
Street’s Australian clients to submit their payroll data via a ‘pay
event,’ either on or before pay day, to the ATO. Rimini Street’s tax,
legal and regulatory division passed the complex, rigorous qualification
process with the first file submission for both PeopleSoft and SAP
software products, well ahead of the deadline set by the ATO.
This press release features multimedia. View the full release here:
https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20180919005857/en/
Rimini Street Obtains Australian Single Touch Payroll Certification (Photo: Business Wire)
Premium Service Support for Critical Certification Process
All organizations with 20 or more employees are required to report under
STP to stay compliant with the Australian Taxation Legislation. The aim
of STP is to streamline employer payroll information reporting to the
ATO. The change requires companies to report payments such as salaries
and wages, pay as you go (PAYG) withholding, and superannuation
information from their payroll solution each time an organization pays
its employees, rather than at the end of each financial year.
“With the Australian Taxation Office mandating new Single Touch Payroll
reporting requirements, we needed to ensure that our systems were fully
compliant,” said John Brizee, SAP manager at Golding Contractors.
“Rimini Street provided the STP update for our SAP payroll application.
The update was installed, tested, and ready-to-go well in advance of the
ATO’s deadline of July 1, 2018.”
Rimini Street put a comprehensive process in place eighteen months prior
to the July 1, 2018 deadline to begin preparing clients for this new
reporting standard. The Company achieved STP certification for
PeopleSoft software products in May 2018 and for SAP related products in
June 2018 by completing three main verification steps set by the ATO –
an in depth security questionnaire, execution of the ATO’s conformance
test suite and lastly, product verification testing.
“STP is the largest change to Australian payroll in recent history,”
said Paul
Henville, group vice president, Global Product Delivery. “By
obtaining the STP certification for our PeopleSoft and SAP clients, we
can ensure their systems are supported and compliant for this monumental
shift in payroll reporting. This is just one example of how Rimini
Street remains diligent, proactive and on the forefront of constantly
changing tax, legal and regulatory requirements; STP in particular was
one of the most complex requirements we have had to undertake, which we
were able to complete ahead of the original software vendors.”
To review the list of vendors certified for STP, visit http://www.sbr.gov.au/products-register/sbr-product-register-full-list
Industry-Leading Tax, Legal & Regulatory Research and Technology
Rimini Street’s tax, legal and regulatory strategy and scoping team is
made up of veteran tax specialists, attorneys and international tax,
legal and regulatory professionals who use advanced technology and
numerous government and private-sector sources to monitor, collect and
verify tax, legal and regulatory changes.
Rimini Street also participates in, and is a member of, many prominent
tax, legal and regulatory associations around the world, including the
American, Canadian, United Kingdom and Australian Payroll Associations,
the American Bar Association Section of Taxation, the Financial
Executives International Association, the Tax Council and the Tax
Executives Institute. The innovative combination of technology, proven
methodology and ISO 9001 quality processes consistently assures a fast
“legislature-to-live”℠ update delivery cycle and the highest quality
deliverables in the industry.
About Rimini Street, Inc.
Rimini Street, Inc. (Nasdaq: RMNI) is a global provider of enterprise
software products and services, and the leading third-party support
provider for Oracle and SAP software products. The Company has redefined
enterprise software support services since 2005 with an innovative,
award-winning program that enables licensees of IBM, Microsoft, Oracle,
Salesforce, SAP and other enterprise software vendors to save up to 90
percent on total maintenance costs. Clients can remain on their current
software release without any required upgrades for a minimum of 15
years. Over 1,620 global Fortune 500, midmarket, public sector and other
organizations from a broad range of industries currently rely on Rimini
Street as their trusted, third-party support provider. To learn more,
please visit https://www.riministreet.com,
follow @riministreet
on Twitter and find Rimini Street on Facebook
and LinkedIn.
(C-RMNI)
Forward-Looking Statements
Certain statements included in this communication are not historical
facts but are forward-looking statements for purposes of the safe harbor
provisions under The Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995.
Forward-looking statements generally are accompanied by words such as
“may,” “should,” “would,” “plan,” “intend,” “anticipate,” “believe,”
“estimate,” “predict,” “potential,” “seem,” “seek,” “continue,”
“future,” “will,” “expect,” “outlook” or other similar words, phrases or
expressions. These statements are based on various assumptions and on
the current expectations of management and are not predictions of actual
performance, nor are these statements of historical facts. These
statements are subject to a number of risks and uncertainties regarding
Rimini Street’s business, and actual results may differ materially.
These risks and uncertainties include, but are not limited to, continued
inclusion in the Russell 2000 Index in the future, changes in the
business environment in which Rimini Street operates, including
inflation and interest rates, and general financial, economic,
regulatory and political conditions affecting the industry in which
Rimini Street operates; adverse litigation developments or in the
government inquiry; the final amount and timing of any refunds from
Oracle related to our litigation; our ability to raise additional equity
or debt financing on favorable terms; the terms and impact of our 13.00%
Series A Preferred Stock; changes in taxes, laws and regulations;
competitive product and pricing activity; difficulties of managing
growth profitably; the success of our recently introduced products and
services, including Rimini Street Mobility, Rimini Street Analytics,
Rimini Street Advanced Database Security, and services for Salesforce
Sales Cloud and Service Cloud products; the loss of one or more members
of Rimini Street’s management team; uncertainty as to the long-term
value of Rimini Street’s equity securities, including its common stock
and its Preferred Stock; and those discussed under the heading “Risk
Factors” in Rimini Street’s Quarterly Report on 10-Q filed on August 9,
2018, which disclosures amend and restate the disclosures appearing
under the heading “Risk Factors” in Rimini Street’s Annual Report on
Form 10-K filed on March 15, 2018, and as updated from time to time by
Rimini Street’s future Quarterly Reports on Form 10-Q, Current Reports
on Form 8-K, and other filings by Rimini Street with the Securities and
Exchange Commission. In addition, forward-looking statements provide
Rimini Street’s expectations, plans or forecasts of future events and
views as of the date of this communication. Rimini Street anticipates
that subsequent events and developments will cause Rimini Street’s
assessments to change. However, while Rimini Street may elect to update
these forward-looking statements at some point in the future, Rimini
Street specifically disclaims any obligation to do so, except as
required by law. These forward-looking statements should not be relied
upon as representing Rimini Street’s assessments as of any date
subsequent to the date of this communication.
© 2018 Rimini Street, Inc. All rights reserved. “Rimini Street” is a
registered trademark of Rimini Street, Inc. in the United States and
other countries, and Rimini Street, the Rimini Street logo, and
combinations thereof, and other marks marked by TM are trademarks of
Rimini Street, Inc. All other trademarks remain the property of their
respective owners, and unless otherwise specified, Rimini Street claims
no affiliation, endorsement, or association with any such trademark
holder or other companies referenced herein.
View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20180919005857/en/