Rimini Street : San Fang Chemical Switches to Rimini Street Support for its Oracle EBS and Oracle Database Software

Rimini Street, Inc. (Nasdaq: RMNI), a global provider of enterprise software products and services, the leading third-party support provider for Oracle and SAP software products and a Salesforce partner, today announced that San Fang Chemical Co., Ltd., a global manufacturer and distributor of artificial leather products headquartered in Taiwan, has switched to Rimini Street support for its Oracle E-Business Suite application and Oracle Database software. In addition to immediately saving 50% of its annual maintenance costs that they were previously paying the vendor, the company can now maintain its core, robust Oracle system for a minimum of 15 years from the time that they switched to Rimini Street support with no forced upgrades. San Fang Chemical has also been able to liberate its IT resources and divert its substantial cost savings to invest in more forward-looking innovation projects to help pave the way for future growth and competitive advantage.

Mission-Critical System Requires Premium Level Support

San Fang Chemical is headquartered in Kaohsiung, Taiwan and has a global supply chain system with production bases in Taiwan, China, Vietnam and Indonesia, as well as marketing and sales offices in the United States. As a global organization, San Fang Chemical relies heavily on the stable operation of its Oracle EBS and Database system to maintain a 24-hour production model throughout the year. Due to the high cost of the maintenance contract with the vendor, and the restrictive and less comprehensive quality of support services, the company decided to evaluate third-party support providers, and after a rigorous evaluation, chose Rimini Street as its support partner moving forward.

“The dramatically improved quality of support that Rimini Street provides us is far beyond what we were receiving from the vendor. In addition to the significant cost reduction, we now receive support for the large number of customizations we’ve made to our enterprise application and none of these customizations were supported by the vendor previously,” said Ms. Hsu, MIS manager, San Fang Chemical. “In addition, we receive a personalized service approach from our primary support engineer (PSE), who speaks the local language and is able to diagnose and resolve our support issues more quickly.”

As with all Rimini Street clients, San Fang Chemical has an assigned PSE who is backed by a team of technical engineers, available 24/7/365, and who have an average of 15 years’ experience in the clients’ software. All clients receive Rimini Street’s industry-leading service level agreement of a 15-minute response time for critical (P1) support issues, and a 30-minute response time for P2 cases.

“Rimini Street provides the most comprehensive service model for our global, year-round supply chain and production base. In short, our IT team can now completely rely on the Company’s seasoned engineers – Rimini Street’s ultra-responsive support has allowed us to free up our internal resources to focus on other more pressing business innovation projects,” added Ms. Hsu.

“Taiwan companies are faced with global and regional political and economic changes, as well as unique cultural challenges. And as with other companies around the world, Taiwan CIOs are tasked with achieving even more with either flat or very limited IT budgets,” said Andrew Seow, regional general manager, South East Asia and Greater China, Rimini Street. “Rimini Street is well positioned to support these organizations by helping to free themselves of the vendor’s dictated roadmap, enabling them to fully maximize their enterprise software systems for a minimum of 15 years, and embark on an IT roadmap that is driven by their business objectives, not the vendor’s objectives."

About Rimini Street, Inc.

Rimini Street, Inc. (Nasdaq: RMNI) is a global provider of enterprise software products and services, the leading third-party support provider for Oracle and SAP software products and a Salesforce partner. The Company offers premium, ultra-responsive and integrated application management and support services that enable enterprise software licensees to save significant costs, free up resources for innovation and achieve better business outcomes. Nearly 1,900 global Fortune 500, midmarket, public sector and other organizations from a broad range of industries rely on Rimini Street as their trusted application enterprise software products and services provider. To learn more, please visit http://www.riministreet.com, follow @riministreet on Twitter and find Rimini Street on Facebook and LinkedIn. (C-RMNI)

Forward-Looking Statements

Certain statements included in this communication are not historical facts but are forward-looking statements for purposes of the safe harbor provisions under The Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Forward-looking statements generally are accompanied by words such as “may,” “should,” “would,” “plan,” “intend,” “anticipate,” “believe,” “estimate,” “predict,” “potential,” “seem,” “seek,” “continue,” “future,” “will,” “expect,” “outlook” or other similar words, phrases or expressions. These forward-looking statements include, but are not limited to, statements regarding our expectations of future events, future opportunities, global expansion and other growth initiatives and our investments in such initiatives. These statements are based on various assumptions and on the current expectations of management and are not predictions of actual performance, nor are these statements of historical facts. These statements are subject to a number of risks and uncertainties regarding Rimini Street’s business, and actual results may differ materially. These risks and uncertainties include, but are not limited to, changes in the business environment in which Rimini Street operates, including inflation and interest rates, and general financial, economic, regulatory and political conditions affecting the industry in which Rimini Street operates; adverse developments in pending litigation (including our pending appeal of the permanent injunction) or in the government inquiry or any new litigation; the final amount and timing of any refunds from Oracle related to our litigation; our need and ability to raise additional equity or debt financing on favorable terms and our ability to generate cash flows from operations to help fund increased investment in our growth initiatives; the sufficiency of our cash and cash equivalents to meet our liquidity requirements; the terms and impact of our outstanding 13.00% Series A Preferred Stock; changes in taxes, laws and regulations; competitive product and pricing activity; difficulties of managing growth profitably; the customer adoption of our recently introduced products and services, including our Application Management Services, Rimini Street Mobility, Rimini Street Analytics, Rimini Street Advanced Database Security, and services for Salesforce Sales Cloud and Service Cloud products, in addition to other products and services we expect to introduce in the near future; the loss of one or more members of Rimini Street’s management team; uncertainty as to the long-term value of Rimini Street’s equity securities; and those discussed under the heading “Risk Factors” in Rimini Street’s Quarterly Report on Form 10-Q filed on August 8, 2019, and as updated from time to time by Rimini Street’s future Annual Reports on Form 10-K, Quarterly Reports on Form 10-Q, Current Reports on Form 8-K, and other filings by Rimini Street with the Securities and Exchange Commission. In addition, forward-looking statements provide Rimini Street’s expectations, plans or forecasts of future events and views as of the date of this communication. Rimini Street anticipates that subsequent events and developments will cause Rimini Street’s assessments to change. However, while Rimini Street may elect to update these forward-looking statements at some point in the future, Rimini Street specifically disclaims any obligation to do so, except as required by law. These forward-looking statements should not be relied upon as representing Rimini Street’s assessments as of any date subsequent to the date of this communication.

© 2019 Rimini Street, Inc. All rights reserved. “Rimini Street” is a registered trademark of Rimini Street, Inc. in the United States and other countries, and Rimini Street, the Rimini Street logo, and combinations thereof, and other marks marked by TM are trademarks of Rimini Street, Inc. All other trademarks remain the property of their respective owners, and unless otherwise specified, Rimini Street claims no affiliation, endorsement, or association with any such trademark holder or other companies referenced herein.

